Infinix Hot 60 Pro+: The World’s Slimmest Curved Phone Now in Nigeria

Infinix just launched its HOT 60 Series lineup in Nigeria, and the one getting the most attention is the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+. At just 5.95mm thick, it now holds the title of the world’s slimmest 3D-curved smartphone: a huge achievement in the budget Android space. What makes that impressive is that most ultra-slim phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8mm), Oppo N5 (4.2mm when unfolded), and Galaxy S21 Ultra (7.9mm), are sleek and expensive, but not 3D-curved. The Hot 60 Pro+ enters premium design territory with a curved AMOLED display, ultra-light 155g build, and 45W fast charging, all at a significantly lower price point. Such a combination is rarely seen in high-end devices, let alone budget phones.

But beyond the curves and slim profile, what exactly does the Hot 60 Pro+ offer in real-world use?

On July 14, 2025, Infinix Nigeria unveiled the full Hot 60 Series lineup: the Hot 60i, Hot 60 Pro, and the flagship Hot 60 Pro+. While all three phones target affordability, the Pro+ stands out for pushing boundaries in design and charging speed. It also pairs with Android 15 out of the box, which is rare in this category, making it a future-proof option for anyone upgrading their phone this year.

Standout Features of the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+

Ultra-Slim Body At 5.95mm, the Hot 60 Pro+ is the slimmest 3D-curved smartphone in the world. It weighs just 155g and uses Infinix’s custom “distributed flat architecture” to keep things light without removing core features like the SIM tray or USB-C port.

3D-Curved AMOLED Display The phone features a 1.5K 144Hz 3D-Curved AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It's vibrant, sharp, and easy on the eyes with eye-care display tech for long usage. The curved screen isn’t just for looks; it improves grip and adds a contemporary touch.

5160mAh Battery + 45W Fast Charging Despite its thin profile, the Hot 60 Pro+ boasts a 5160mAh battery and includes a 45W fast charger in the box. That means less waiting for it to get filled up and more time for social scrolling and gaming.

Decent Camera Setup It comes with a 50MP SONY IMX882 rear camera supported by Infinix’s AI RAW engine, which boosts colour and clarity. While the camera is fine for everyday photos, it’s not ideal for serious video work. The footage may struggle in low light or with fast movement.

AI & Android 15 The One-Tap Infinix AI assistant is a new addition, allowing users to quickly get answers and suggestions. Also, since the phone runs Android 15, you get newer features, better performance, and tighter security out of the box.

Inside the Box

Infinix is still one of the few brands that continues to include essentials in the box. With the Hot 60 Pro+, you get: A 45W fast charging brick + USB-C cable

SIM ejector pin

Phone case

Screen protector

Wired earphones All useful extras that save you additional shopping.

Performance & Storage Options

The Hot 60 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Helio G200 chipset and supports up to 8GB of RAM (with extended memory) and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Day-to-day performance is solid. Apps open quickly, multitasking is smooth, and overheating is minimal, except when gaming for extended periods. It’s not a high-end gaming device , but it comfortably handles typical usage like social media, music, Netflix, and casual games.

Price & Where to Get it in Nigeria

To get the latest Infinix Hot 60 Pro+, check out Slot.ng

Price: ₦291,000 (8 GB, 256GB)