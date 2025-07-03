Best Camera Phones Under ₦300,000 in Nigeria (2025)

Smartphones have become preferred cameras for everything worldwide and are rapidly replacing traditional cameras for casual and professional photography. They also elevate our social media presence and aesthetics through Instagram reels, TikTok skits, pictures, etc. If you’re a vlogger, social media manager, content creator , mobile photographer, or you love taking great photos and videos, finding an affordable Android phone with the best camera can feel like hunting for a needle in a haystack.

1. Tecno Camon 20 Pro

If you love crisp, clear shots during the day or at night, the Camon 20 Pro won’t let you down. It has a 64 MP main camera with OIS that keeps every frame sharp, while Super Night Mode brings out rich details even when the lights go down. Plus, a 32 MP selfie lens nails skin tones. With its 6.67″ AMOLED screen and 5,000 mAh battery (33 W charging), you can shoot all day and review photos in vivid colour. The Tecno Camon 20 Pro is an affordable phone with the best camera quality for social‑media addicts and camera-obsessed people. Plus, it is a 5G smartphone. Price: ₦243,000. Where to Buy: Shop MChris.ng

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 (6 GB/128 GB)

If you crave details, the Redmi Note 13’s 108 MP sensor thoroughly satisfies you. Photo editing apps run smoothly with an AMOLED 120 Hz display and Snapdragon 685 chipset. A 5,000 mAh cell and 33 W charging keep you powered through long shoots. It doesn’t have an OIS, but its ultra‑wide lens and sharp 20 MP front camera more than make up for it. You can always use a tripod for stability. Price: ₦248,800. Where to Buy: Shop Rifugio Nigeria

3. Infinix Note 40 (8 GB/256 GB)

The Infinix Note 40 is an absolute steal. Its 108 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie lens deliver razor‑sharp photos with lifelike clarity. Record smooth 1440p video, then top up fast with the 45 W charging that gives 70% battery in under half an hour. With a 6.78″ AMOLED screen and long‑lasting 5,000 mAh cell, this phone keeps pace with busy creators who need power and sophistication. Price: ₦300,700. Where to Buy: Shop Rifugio Nigeria

4. Samsung Galaxy A15 (4 GB/128 GB)

If you want reliable everyday photography, the Galaxy A15 delivers just that. Its 50 MP main shooter and 13 MP front camera, backed by Super AMOLED colours and Auto‑HDR, produce vibrant, well‑balanced shots without fuss. Electronic Image Stabilisation makes your videos appear smooth, and the 15 W fast charging reduces charging time. Under ₦300,000, it’s a friendly, no‑stress camera smartphone. You won’t get OIS or telephoto, but Samsung’s software processing ensures consistent, punchy shots, perfect for first‑time vloggers.



Price: ₦248,900. Where to Buy: Shop Pointek

5. Oppo Reno8

The Oppo Reno8’s 50 MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture captures colours and moments in sharp detail, while the 8 MP ultra‑wide lens lets you easily capture every frame. Selfie lovers get a 32 MP front shooter that smooths skin tones naturally, perfect for video calls or Instagram stories. A 4,500 mAh battery and super‑quick 80 W charging fuel your day of shooting. Sleek, lightweight, and built for everyday creators, the Reno8 is your go‑to under ₦300k. Price: ₦282,300. Where to Buy: Shop Next Cash and Carry .

How to Choose the Best Camera Phone for You

To choose the best camera phone, prioritise features significantly impacting photo quality. Sensor Size & Smart Image Processing: These are more important than high megapixels (e.g., 50-108 MP) for sharper, cleaner photos in all lighting conditions.

Low-Light Performance: Look for f/1.7–f/1.8 lenses and specialised low-light software for nightlife and dim environments.

Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS): This is essential for reducing blur in photos taken on the go, eliminating the need for a tripod.

Lens Versatility:

Ultra-wide lens: Ideal for broad scenes.

Macro lens: For capturing intricate details.

Telephoto lens: This is used to zoom in on distant subjects.

Video Capabilities: For reels and vlogs, ensure smooth 4K or 1080p/60fps recording.

Everyday Practical Features:

Dual-SIM capability.

Long battery life.

Rapid charging for all-day shooting.

In Closing