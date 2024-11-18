5 Infinix Phones Under 200k That Offer More Than You Expect

Finding a smartphone that fits your budget while still delivering great performance in these harsh economic times can be a chore. Fortunately, Infinix has a lineup of affordable devices that cater to various needs without breaking the bank. Here’s a look at the top 5 cheapest Infinix phones available in the market

Infinix Hot 20i

Price: ₦96,840. Where to Buy: Office Supply.Ng

The Infinix Hot 20i is a value-for-money smartphone! Boasting a 6.6-inch vibrant display, it’s ideal for immersive video streaming, casual gaming, and browsing. The 5000mAh battery ensures you stay connected all day long without hunting for a charger. Its dual rear camera system captures life’s most memorable moments with clarity, whether it’s a candid shot or a scenic view.

Infinix Smart 8

Price: ₦113,500. Where to Buy: Shop 3c Hub.

The Infinix Smart 8 is simply designed for everyday users, this smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display that delivers crisp visuals. It offers expandable storage of up to 128GB, giving you ample room for all your photos, videos, and favourite apps. This is an excellent choice for students, professionals, or anyone seeking a no-fuss device.

Infinix Hot 40i

Price: ₦ 187,000. Where to Buy: Jumia

The Hot 40i combines style with functionality. It is equipped with dual SIM capability and a long-lasting battery, making it perfect for students and professionals who need reliable connectivity throughout the day.

Infinix Hot 12

Price: ₦159,999. Where to Buy: Jumia.

If you’re an entertainment lover, then the Infinix Hot 12 was built for you! With its large display and smooth performance, this phone is perfect for gaming and media consumption without worrying about running out of power.

Infinix Hot 11 Play

Price: ₦98,880. Where to Buy: Shop Office Supply.

The Hot 11 Play is built for entertainment lovers! With its massive battery and smooth performance, this phone is perfect for gaming and media consumption without worrying about running out of power.