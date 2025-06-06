Infinix Smart 8 vs Tecno Spark 20c: Which Budget Phone Gives More Value

Budget phones remain some of the most in-demand devices in Nigeria, and for good reason. They’re affordable , functional, and reliable for everyday use. Many people use them as backups or main devices when they need something that works for calls, messaging, social media, and light apps. This is one of the reasons why Infinix and Tecno remain household names. They focus on phones that offer the basics: good battery life , big screens, and the essentials, all without breaking the bank. In this comparison, we’ll examine two of their models, the Infinix Smart 8 and Tecno Spark 20C, and compare how they perform in key categories such as design, performance, camera , and battery.

Camera

Both phones come with dual rear cameras, but their setups are different. The Infinix Smart 8 has a 13MP main lens, while the Spark 20C uses a 50MP sensor, which could give more detail in ideal lighting. However, the actual photo quality depends on software processing, which tends to vary. Both phones provide 8MP front cameras for selfies, though the Spark 20C includes a dual-LED flash, which may help in low-light situations. Overall, they both cover basic photography needs, with slight differences in hardware.

Battery Life & Charging

The Smart 8 and Spark 20C use 5000mAh batteries, enough for a full day of regular use. They differ in charging speed: the Spark 20C supports 18W charging, while the Smart 8 is limited to 10W. The Smart 8, however, features reverse wired charging, which may be useful for charging smaller devices in emergencies. Both phones use USB-C.

Design & Build Quality

Both phones use the same materials: glass on the front, plastic on the back, and plastic on the frame. The Smart 8 has a more squared-off design (iPhone look), while the Spark 20C has rounder edges and often comes in more vibrant colours. Durability and weight are fairly comparable. Choosing between the two comes down to personal style preference.

Display & Sound Quality

The display specs are identical: 6.6-inch IPS LCD screens with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. This means smooth scrolling and decent visuals for general use. The Smart 8 specifies a peak brightness of 500 nits, while the Spark 20C doesn’t list it, though real-world use suggests similar visibility in bright conditions. Sound output on both devices is basic. Enough for casual media use, but not extraordinary.

Storage & Expandability

Both phones feature 128GB of internal storage and support microSD cards for additional storage space. Where they differ is in RAM. The Spark 20C features 8GB of physical RAM and supports up to 8GB of virtual RAM, resulting in a total of 16GB of usable memory. The Smart 8, on the other hand, features 4GB of physical RAM and offers up to 4GB of virtual RAM, resulting in a maximum of 8GB usable memory.

Connectivity

There’s no difference here. Both phones are 4G-enabled and include standard connectivity features such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB-C ports. Neither supports 5G, which is expected at this price point.

What People Are Saying

Infinix Smart 8

Infinix Smart 8 receives a lot of praise for its impressive battery life and surprisingly good display. A few users mentioned that the screen feels sharper than expected at this price. On the other hand, the camera tends to underperform, particularly in outdoor lighting conditions. It also sometimes applies beauty filters by default, which can make photos look less natural. The sound quality is another weak spot; some users call the speaker average. Most people agree that it's solid for the price and handles gaming fairly well without lag. Price: ₦125,000.

Tecno Spark 10C

Tecno Spark 20C stands out for its fast charging and speaker quality, with many users appreciating how quickly it powers up and how decent the audio sounds for a budget device. The camera also gets good feedback, especially when you consider the price. However, it’s not the best for gaming. Several users reported lagging despite its RAM size and a generally slow chipset. Still, for casual tasks and everyday use, it holds up fine. Price: ₦193,100

