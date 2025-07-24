Have you ever found something you needed online, but panicked at the point of payment, wondering if the seller is legit or fake? While online shopping has made life easier for some, it has scarred many others. With over 2 billion active users, Instagram has become more than just a social media platform. It is also a marketplace where people buy and sell, and since money is involved, scammers posing as vendors are also common. There have been sad stories of people scammed out of their hard-earned money. Here's how to spot a fake Instagram vendor to avoid being a victim.

1. "No Refund" in Bio

One of the clearest signs of a fake IG vendor is the "No Refund" phrase in their bio. Issues happen before or after delivery; products could get damaged or delivered wrongly, and a no-refund policy means your money is gone regardless. Besides, the "no refund" policy is illegal for vendors under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) .

2. Read User Reviews

We say reviews don't lie, but they can sometimes be misleading. I've seen genius ways legit vendors go about customer reviews. Some attach pictures, while some tag the customer. Beyond looking at reviews, search for reviews on Google to see if these reviews are not farmed. Sometimes, these fraudsters work together to achieve “their common goal.”

3. Check How Old the Account is and How Many Times They've Changed Names

If an account's username has been changed more than twice, it's likely that the owner has scammed people multiple times and was forced to change names to stay in business as people outed them. Here is how to check: Click on the three dots on the right-hand side of the profile,

Then click on “About this account”. You will land on a new page that shows the date they joined and the former usernames.

Click on “former usernames” to see the number of times a vendor has changed names and the names used.

4. Pressure Tactics

While urgency is a marketing language, scammers can also pressure people to rush into their trap. Examples of this are FOMO-inducing phrases like "only 1 left, ""price goes up in an hour," "limited stock," etc. If they use these phrases regularly, avoid them.

5. Analyse Follower-to-Following-to-Engagement Ratio

If they follow many accounts with few followers and have fewer likes, comments or shares than the number of followers, or turn off their comments, they are often fake. A real business owner who wants to grow, make money, and retain customers won’t turn off their comments because that's where prospective customers ask questions relating to price, delivery, and availability. If there is a sudden spike in followers and engagement, you can use SocialBlade and HypeAuditor to check. Also, check for generic comments like "nice" and "love it" instead of genuine feedback. These comments may be from their colleagues in the game. Real satisfied and unsatisfied customers always show up in the comment section with genuine, well-written feedback.

6. Check How Fast They Respond

Legit vendors prioritise excellent customer service, reply to DMs fast, and answer queries in the comment section. If you find long-overdue questions and complaints in the comment section unattended to, it's best to keep scrolling.

7. Check The Authenticity of Product Photos

It's easy for anyone to download videos and pictures from other legit vendors and use them to defraud other people. You can use Google Images to see if the photos and videos are stolen and where they were obtained.

8. If the prices are too good to be true.

It's common knowledge that Nigerians love awoof, and it's one of the major reasons many people get scammed. If the prices are too good to be true with pressure tactics, keep your money until you find a legit vendor

9. Check Their Post Frequency

New accounts created within the last six months with little to no content on the feed or multiple content shared in one day are red flags. Understandably, consistency is hard, but in business, it is non-negotiable. Legit businesses post at least once daily with story highlights showcasing FAQs, testimonials, and behind-the-scenes content.

What to Do After Being Scammed

If you realise you’ve fallen victim to a fake Instagram vendor, here’s what you can do.

1. Document Everything

Save screenshots of the conversation, profile, posts, payment confirmation, and any delivery or refund promises.

Record the vendor’s Instagram handle and any email or bank details used.

If you paid via bank transfer or mobile money, note the transaction ID.

2. Contact Your Payment Provider

If you used PayPal, a credit/debit card, or other services offering buyer protection, open a dispute promptly. Opay and Palmpay are known as the best banks in Nigeria and offer swift card disputes.

If it was a bank transfer or mobile money, contact your bank’s fraud or e‑fraud team immediately.

If the issue is not resolved within 2 weeks of lodging a formal complaint at your bank, you can escalate it to the CBN’s Consumer Protection Department by emailing cpd@cbn.gov.ng or contactcbn@cbn.gov.ng .

3. Report the Vendor

Use Instagram’s built‑in report feature: tap the three‑dot menu on their profile, click on Report, then select fraud or scam.

Block the account to prevent further contact.

4. Share Your Experience

Alert others by posting your story: use platforms like Instagram Stories or reels to expose the fraud.

Check if the vendor is listed on Instagram scam exposer accounts (e.g., @scamburstng ).

General Tips

Legitimate sellers often have a blue verified badge, though not all do.

They typically include public contact information such as a business email, website link, real address, or showroom in their bio.

You can also look for consistent engagement through genuine comments, tagged customer posts, and unfiltered reviews.

Well-known brands often share behind-the-scenes or customer videos.

Seeking recommendations from friends or community groups can help you identify reputable vendors.