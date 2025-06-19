7 Best Mutual Funds in Nigeria 2025: Stanbic IBTC, ARM, Chapel Hill & More

Saving money on apps like Piggyvest, Cowrywise, Opay, or Fairmoney can yield reasonable interest . It’s safe but barely rewarding. With the increasing inflation rate and naira volatility, mutual funds remain one of the most accessible investment vehicles for Nigerian savers looking to grow their wealth and diversify their portfolios.

Imagine a mutual fund as a community piggy bank for investing. A professional manager picks stocks, bonds or other assets, spreading your cash across many holdings so you’re not putting all your eggs in one basket.

You buy shares of the fund, and your investment grows (or shrinks) with its overall performance. It’s an easy, hands‑off way to access diversified investing and expert know‑how—even if you start with just a little.

In 2024, equity‑based mutual funds delivered an average return of 49.6%, far outpacing money market and fixed‑income alternatives. As the Money Market Rate (MPR) hovered around 27.5% and inflation exceeded 35% by December 2024, Nigerian investors have increasingly turned to mutual funds for better real yields.