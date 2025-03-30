7 Small Chops Vendors in Lagos That Don't Miss

Small chop platters are special in my heart because they contain all my favourite bite-sized snacks. They are also a staple at events and gatherings because they are affordable, cater to different cravings, and taste amazing. Whether you want to satisfy your craving or host an intimate occasion or an elaborate event, I’ve rounded up a list of five top small chops plugs in Lagos that deliver fast without compromising taste and quality.

1. Uncle Stan’s Foods

Located in five different cities in Lagos and with a major store at Ikoyi Plaza, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi Lagos, Uncle Stan's Foods is famed as the absolute best small chops in Lagos. Uncle Stan’s has running for almost a decade. They call themselves the best small chops plug in town, and honestly? They might be right. One thing about Uncle Stan’s? It's crisp, all the time.



As cool kids say, reviews don’t lie. While there are 196 reviews on Google Maps , some are good , some reflect poor customer service and food quality, and a few people complained about disorganization .



Opeyemi Famakin , an infamous food critic, rated this small chops plug 8.5/10 and hinted that their Lekki branch is the best. Find their price list below:

2. Papa's Grill

One thing I love about Papa's Grill is how they make online orders easy, though they always seem to be sold out when I try. The grill and small chops brand is located in six cities within Lagos: Lekki, Ikeja, Yaba, Ikorodu, Chevron, and Egbeda. You can also order from Papa’s Grill on Chowdeck and Glovo.

It is rated 3.7 stars on Google Maps , with 68.42% positive 5-star ratings and reviews and 31.58% 1-star ratings. Contact: 0913-641-8582

3. Small Chops.ng

Small Chops.ng is a personal favorite for crisp, flavorful small chops with an impressive delivery service on a good day. They offer convenient preset packs or the flexibility to build and customize your order right from their website. Plus, you can choose to add drinks to your package for a complete experience. For those who love small chops but prefer to fry them fresh at home, Small Chops.ng also sells ready-to-fry options, making it easy to enjoy their signature flavors without the hassle of making everything from scratch.

Their Everyday Pack is perfect for a light bite, while the Standard Tray and Standard Treatbox cater to larger gatherings with an assortment of puff-puff, mosa, spring rolls, samosas, and grilled chicken cuts. They also offer unique combos like the Chill Combo Pack, which pairs a variety of snacks with a Fanta or Sprite, making it an easy choice for those who want a mix of sweet and savory flavors. Visit their website and taste of some of the best small chops in Lagos!

4. 12 Baskets

12 Baskets’ chicken is spiced and succulent, while the puff-puff strikes the perfect balance of crunch on the outside and soft sweetness inside. Their menu is designed to suit different cravings and price points. The Cheerleader Pack (₦800) is an affordable choice with a mix of puff-puff, mosa, and a protein option.

If you’re looking for something heartier, the Oga Pack (₦2,000) adds fish in batter and snail for a richer experience. Meanwhile, the Pepper Dem Pack (₦3,000) brings the heat with barbecue chicken and corn on the cob, making it a great pick for spice lovers. For those who want more, the Awoof Pack (₦3,400) packs in turkey, prawns, and a shish kebab alongside the usual small chops. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick bite or a full-on feast, 12 Baskets has an option to match your hunger and your budget.

5. Hungrill Chops

Hungrill Chops is a go-to spot in Ogudu, Lagos, for affordable and delicious small chops, perfect for party packs or personal consumption. Operating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday, you can get your fix of crispy samosas, spring rolls, puff puffs, and more at your convenience.



Customers consistently praise their quality, earning them a 4.5-star rating on Google Maps . Many highlight their fresh ingredients, great taste, and excellent service. For orders or inquiries, you can reach them at 0912-660-7533.



Check out their Instagram page to explore their full price list and offerings.

6. Sweet Chops Ng

Sweet Chops Ng offers mouth-watering, tantalising small chops that will blow your mind. The visuals on their Instagram page are enough to empty your pockets. Located at 88 Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos, from 9 am to 7 pm. Monday through Saturday, Sweet Chops Ng offers a variety of platters tailored to your cravings, budget, and plan. Find their price list below.

I checked Google Maps to see what people are saying about Sweet Chops Ng. This small chops brand is a 5-star brand with positive and glowing reviews, which isn't surprising given their top-notch branding, which matches the taste of their treats. While they respond slowly via calls and IG DMs, they respond swiftly at their physical stores. Contact: 09137588888. Place your order via their Instagram DM .

7. Davaby Chops and Mocktails

Davaby Chops and Moctails is a brand specialising in event catering. They make yummy, crunchy, tantalising small chops, grills, and mocktails. Perks: For a more captivating experience, you can pair your purchase with mocktails from Davaby Chops. This way, you won't have to spend extra on drinks and logistics.

Davaby Chops and Moctails has six 5-star ratings on Google Maps , with glowing reviews and recommendations. According to the latest review , the small-chops plug is "prompt, timely, pocket-friendly, and offers professional delivery on every order and at all events." Contact: 08028520802, Shop F26 Iba Estate on Lasu-Igando Road, Lagos.

How to Order: Place your order on WhatsApp .