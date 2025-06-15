Ibukun Awosika Launches African Marketplace Dubai 2025: A global stage for African & Caribbean excellence

The Ibukun Awosika Leadership Academy (IALA) is proud to announce the debut edition of African Marketplace Dubai 2025, a platform that aggregates the finest export-ready SMEs, brands, and products from Africa and the Caribbean, spanning fashion, agribusiness, tech, textiles, creative arts, and across multiple sectors — and connects them to the world.

Scheduled to hold from November 12–15, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Dubai, this four-day exhibition is more than just a marketplace; it’s a global stage designed to unlock opportunity, deepen intra-Africa and diaspora trade, and build a long-term pipeline for economic and cultural exchange.

African Marketplace Dubai is positioned as a response to one of the continent’s most urgent challenges — sustainable access to global markets.

The event is designed to provide participants with a dynamic mix of product exhibitions, hands-on workshops, immersive cultural showcases, and focused business development sessions.

While all attendees will be able to explore the depth and diversity of African and Caribbean innovation, dedicated networking opportunities will be tailored specifically for exhibitors to connect directly with distributors, investors, and cross-border partners.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, founder of IALA, said, “African Marketplace Dubai is our opportunity to introduce the best of our continent and the Caribbean to the world in a powerful way. This isn’t just about products on display, it’s about shifting perception, opening doors, and showing that our excellence belongs at the centre of global conversations.

"Dubai gives us a global stage that’s both strategic and symbolic — a place where over 200 nationalities live, trade, and influence culture.”

Dubai’s status as a global business and tourism hub, with world-class infrastructure and seamless trade routes, makes it the ideal host city. In partnership with the Department of Economy and Tourism of Dubai , this initiative seeks to open new doors for African and Caribbean SMEs, ensuring long-term visibility, access to capital, and international partnerships.

African Marketplace Dubai 2025 is expected to feature over 250 exhibitors and attract thousands of visitors, creating unmatched opportunities for brand exposure, deal flow, and cultural diplomacy.

