How To Choose A Smartphone That Is Right For You

Let’s face it, buying a new smartphone these days can feel like a tussle, especially when every brand is screaming “We’ve got the best camera!” or “Our battery lasts all day!” and you’re there, scrolling endlessly, wondering which one won’t leave you with buyer’s remorse. I get it. You don’t want to waste your hard-earned money on a device that doesn’t fit your needs. You want a phone that fits your lifestyle, keeps up with your hustle, and feels like it was made for you. Well, that’s where this guide comes in. Let’s walk through everything you need to consider

1. What Are Your Needs?

Before you even look at specs or brands, ask yourself: What do I use my phone for the most?

Is it social media, emails, gaming, photography, content creation, streaming, or just calling and texting?

How often am I on my phone daily?

If your screen time pushes 7+ hours, you’ll want something powerful and long-lasting .

What’s my budget (realistically)?

Are you team “flagship luxury” or “budget but solid”? Either way, there’s something for you.

If you want a phone that delivers quality at a pocket-friendly price, this Samsung Galaxy A15 has a quality camera and long-lasting battery life. It also offers a good display, decent performance, and a clean design. Price: ₦201,500 Where To Buy: IzziBoye

2. Choose Your Operating System — iOS vs Android

Let’s break it down.

iOS (Apple)

Clean, user-friendly interface.

Seamless integration with other Apple devices.

Faster updates and better privacy.

Generally more expensive.

Android (Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, etc.)

More customization.

Wide range of prices and features.

More variety in design and hardware.

Updates depend on the brand.

Which should you choose: If you’re all about ease, elegance, and ecosystem, go for iOS.

Android is your friend if you love options, customization, and flexibility.

If you are a content creator or a vlogger who needs a phone with top-tier camera quality, these phones are the perfect choice:

Price: ₦ 1,599,000 Where To Buy: JustFones

Price: ₦1,528,000 Where To Buy: Revenes

3. Prioritize Your Must-Have Features

Now that you’ve picked a side, let’s talk about features. Here are things to look out for:

i. Performance (Processor & RAM)

If you’re a gamer or multitasker, you’ll need a fast processor (e.g., Apple A17 Bionic, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3).

6GB RAM is decent. 8GB or more is great for heavy users.

This OnePlus 12 dual sim with 8GB RAM and 512GB is perfect for gaming. It has a large battery and advanced cooling systems to prevent overheating during long sessions.

Price: ₦1,200,000 Where To Buy: JustFones

Tip: Don’t obsess over numbers. Look up real-world performance and reviews.

ii. Storage

128GB is the best for most users.

If you take lots of videos/photos or install large apps, go for 256GB+.

Some Android phones support microSD cards; that's extra storage.

iii. Camera Quality

Forget megapixels alone. What matters: Low-light performance

Video stabilization

Color accuracy

Extra lenses (ultrawide, telephoto, macro)

iv. Battery Life

Look for at least a 4,000 mAh battery.

Fast charging (18W and above) is a game-changer.

Wireless charging is a nice bonus.



This Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has a battery life that can last two days on moderate use and supports fast charging. It is ideal for heavy phone users, travellers, or people in areas with frequent power outages.

Price: ₦424,000 Where To Buy: Revenes

Tip: Check screen-on-time in reviews, not just battery size.

v. Display

AMOLED or OLED screens offer better contrast and vibrant colors.

120Hz refresh rate = smoother scrolling and gaming.

Go for Full HD+ resolution or higher.

vi. Design & Build

Want a lightweight phone? Check the size and weight.

The glass back looks premium but can be very fragile.

Water and dust resistance (IP rating) is a plus.

4. Don’t Ignore the Software Experience

You can have great hardware, but if the software sucks? Real pain. Look for brands that offer timely updates.

Stock Android (like on Google Pixel ) is clean and bloat-free.

Samsung and Xiaomi offer extra features but may come with pre-installed apps.

Google Pixel 7a runs pure Android with Zero bloat. It has a great camera, offers fast updates, and consistently performs.

Price: ₦580,210 Where to Buy: Jumia

Also, security updates, privacy settings, app availability, and the ecosystem should be considered.

5. Check After-Sales Support

What happens when things go wrong? Does the brand have a local service center?

Are spare parts easy to find?

Is there a warranty or repair policy? This is one area people overlook, and it bites hard later. If your screen breaks or battery dies after a year, you’ll want an easy fix.

6. Read or Watch Real User Reviews

Before clicking “Buy Now,” do this: Watch YouTube reviews from creators who match your use case.

Check Reddit or forums for long-term user experiences.

Compare side-by-side on sites like GSM Arena or Versus . You’ll get a clearer picture than what flashy ads tell you.

7. Buy Smart

Look out for deals during sales events like Black Friday or back-to-school. Consider refurbished or certified pre-owned options if you want premium phones at a discount.

Remember to factor in the cost of accessories : a case, screen protector, and maybe even a fast charger (some phones no longer include one!).

Buy for Your Lifestyle, Not the Hype