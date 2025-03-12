Do you know that simple accessories can transform the look and experience of your iPad? iPad accessories are not only essential to protect it, but they are also important for unlocking the device’s full potential. If you’re using your iPad for academics, work, or just entertainment, getting the right accessories can make all the difference.

This article will help provide insights on the categories of accessories that suit your iPad, tips on choosing the best one for you, and some recommendations. Whether you’ve had your iPad for years or just got one after checking out our Best iPad guide , this is for you.

But before that, let’s understand why getting iPad accessories is important.

Why You Should Get iPad Accessories

Getting iPad accessories is as important as the iPad itself, as it helps enhance functionality, productivity and style while protecting it from scratches. The right accessories can seamlessly streamline your daily tasks, boost creativity, and offer convenience at the same time.

Protective Cases and Covers

iPads are not cheap, not even the older models. Hence, getting a protective case can help protect your investment from scratches and drops for longer use. You can opt for any of the following types of cases: Rugged cases for heavy-duty protection

Slim and lightweight cases for everyday use

Folio covers that double as stands and provide keyboard-like functionality

Price: ₦35,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia.



Your iPad is protected by this shockproof and drop-proof case. protective case, designed to offer full coverage and screen protection. Please note: It is not compatible with other models. Check your tablet’s model number before purchase. The adjustable stand support features a flip-top folding design with multiple viewing angles, perfect for watching, studying, or working hands-free. Its ultra-slim, lightweight PC hardback provides scratch, dust, and impact resistance while ensuring easy access to all buttons with precise cutouts.

Keyboard and Stylus Options

if your iPad is easily your go-to device for work wherever you are, you need accessories that will make your work experience seamless. External keyboard- this can transform your iPad into a mini workstation.

Apple Pencil: This is particularly important for creatives who use it for tasks like sketching, drawing, or note-taking. Specific models work for certain iPads. You can read Apple’s guide to check for compatibility.

Price: ₦585,000 Where to Buy: Shop iDevices.



The Magic Keyboard, designed for the iPad Air 13" (M2) and the iPad Pro 12.9" (Gen 3-6), turns your iPad into a powerful workstation. It has a backlit scissor-mechanism keyboard with 1mm key travel for smooth, quiet typing and a multi-gesture touchpad for effortless navigation. The cantilever design lets you adjust the screen angle, while the magnetic mount ensures a secure hold. With USB-C pass-through charging and a foldable case design for added protection, this Magic Keyboard offers both style and functionality for your iPad setup.

Screen Protectors

Screen protectors are essential for protecting your iPad from scratches and minor impacts. There are two main options: tempered glass protectors, which offer a glass-like feel, and film protectors, which provide a thin, nearly invisible layer of protection.

Price: ₦ 46,008 . Where to Buy: Shop Jumia.



This HD transparent, bubble-free tempered glass screen protector keeps your iPad’s screen scratch-free and crystal clear. It’s compatible with various iPad models, including iPad Pro (12.9, 11, 10.5 inches), iPad Air, and iPad Mini. This case-friendly protector seamlessly integrates with your Apple Pencil, offering smooth touch sensitivity. It also features an oil—and fingerprint-resistant coating, keeping your screen smudge-free. Plus, its shock-resistant design provides an extra layer of protection against accidental drops.

Charging and Connectivity Accessories

These accessories make work easier, especially when you are on the move. They simplify your work so that you can get things done quickly and efficiently, wherever you are.

Price: ₦ 11,499 Where to Buy: Shop Jumia.



The MagSafe External Battery Magnetic Power Bank is a compact and efficient wireless fast charger designed for iPhone 11-15 Pro Max models. Its 5000mAh capacity supports 15W PD fast charging, alongside USB and Type-C input/output options for versatile power delivery. Its magnetic design provides 5W-15W wireless charging compatibility. The LED battery indicator keeps you updated on power levels, while its lightweight and compact size (98×63×15mm) makes it ideal for on-the-go charging.

Audio Accessories

Audio accessories are essential for maximizing your iPad’s media features and enhancing sound quality. Consider investing in headphones, external speakers, and earpads to get the best audio experience.

Price: ₦ 88,999 Where to Buy: Shop Jamara.



The Sony WH-CH520 headphones deliver an immersive and personalized listening experience with DSEE sound enhancement and 360 Reality Audio Certification. Enjoy up to 50 hours of battery life, plus a 3-minute quick charge for 1.5 hours of playback.

These headphones provide all-day comfort, they feature an adjustable headband, soft earpads, and a lightweight build. With Multipoint Connection, Swift Pair, and Fast Pair, switching between devices is seamless. Easily take calls with one-touch controls and noise suppression processing, ensuring clear audio even in noisy environments.

Although the iPad already has a fantastic sound. For example, a user shared their personal experience with their iPad 9th gen (2021 model) in our best iPads to buy in 2025. They have used it for over a year for content editing and watching movies. What stood out for them was the sound quality.

They mentioned, “The sound is so good and clean that when I’m listening to a song on it, it feels like I’m using a speaker.” Good audio quality can make all the difference when watching a movie, listening to music, or taking a call.

Stands, Holders, and Mounts

Imagine holding your iPad for a long work or call session. Your hands will undoubtedly start to hurt. Accessories are essential for hands-free, creative work, providing comfort and convenience. Some great options include adjustable stands, desk mounts, portable holders, and iPad stand holders.

Price: ₦ 13,000 . Where to Buy: Shop Jumia.



This laptop holder is designed for perfect compatibility, ensuring a secure fit for various laptop models. It is adjustable and portable, allowing for flexible use in different settings. With ideal and comprehensive protection, it helps prevent scratches and overheating while remaining easy to carry for on-the-go convenience.

Tips For Choosing The Right Accessories

Compatibility : you have to consider your iPad model and ensure the accessories you buy fit.

Quality & Price : Balance your budget and need for high-quality, durable products. That is budget enough to get quality accessories.

User Reviews and Recommendations: To be safe, read user reviews or tech experts’ recommendations on the particular product you want to purchase so you can make an informed decision.