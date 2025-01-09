Having a good quality smartphone can significantly enhance your daily life in different ways. Beyond making phone calls and sending messages, modern smartphones offer a range of features that cater to gaming, video calls, social media, photography, and more. However, finding a reliable Android phone without breaking the bank can be challenging. If you’re on a budget but still want a high-quality device, you’ve come to the right place. While it may be easy to recommend an iPhone 15 Pro or a Samsung S24 Ultra, not everyone is willing to spend a million on a phone, and that’s perfectly okay. Here’s a list of the best Android phones under 200,000 Naira that give you excellent value for your money.

Redmi A3 Pro

The Redmi A3 Pro is for budget-conscious users who still want some of the latest features. Its standout attribute is its dual rear camera with AI capabilities. Excellent for capturing moments with improved photo quality. The phone’s 5160mAh battery offers dependable all-day use, and the 128GB gives users ample storage space. It also comes in a sage green colour that is hard to find in the phone market. It’s a balanced choice for users who want value and aesthetics in one.

Price: ₦135,900. Where To Buy: Shop Konga

Samsung Galaxy A24

Samsung always delivers on their quality, and this Galaxy A24 is no exception. The Samsung Galaxy A24 strikes a balance between quality and affordability. Its 6.5-inch display provides excellent visuals, making it ideal for streaming your favorite shows or playing games. The device is powered by the Exynos 1280 chipset, ensuring smooth performance. With a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor, 5MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro lenses, photography enthusiasts will find plenty to love. The 13MP front camera is equally impressive for selfies. Plus, the 5000mAh battery ensures you stay connected throughout the day. It also has a fingerprint sensor for extra security and it comes in black, lime green, blue gradient, and dark red colours. Samsung’s reputation for quality is well-deserved, and the Galaxy A24 offers reliable performance, a great camera system, and an attractive design—all without breaking the bank. Price: ₦172,900. Where To Buy: Shop Office Supply Ng .

Infinix Hot 30 5G

For those who crave fast connectivity, the Infinix Hot 30 5G is a stellar option. Its 6.78-inch display gives a smooth experience for browsing and gaming. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, which allows seamless 5G connectivity. With this phone, having “no network,” will be a thing of the past. Additionally, it has a fingerprint sensor and the phone is dust and splash resistant. With a 50MP dual-camera setup and a 16MP front camera, you’ll be capturing great moments effortlessly. The 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging keeps you going without long wait times. Price: ₦188,453. Where To Buy: Shop Dirigible .

Realme C61

For those who need a rugged phone, look no further than the Realme C61. This device is designed to withstand tough conditions. There are videos online of people dropping the phone on concrete and even using their car tire to drive on the phone, and it doesn’t even sustain a crack. It is truly rugged indeed and in truth. It features a 6.74-inch display and is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A processor. The 13MP dual-camera system captures decent photos in good lighting, while the 5MP front camera is sufficient for video calls. With a 5000mAh battery, it can last through tough environments without needing frequent charging. It also comes in storage options of 128GB and 256GB. If durability is your priority, the Realme C61 is a reliable choice that can handle the rigors of everyday life.



Price: ₦148,000 (128GB). Where To Buy: Shop Konga . Price: ₦180,000 (256GB). Where To Buy: Shop Konga .

Tecno Spark 20

The Tecno Spark 20 is an entry-level smartphone that doesn’t miss out on necessary features. With a 6.6-inch HD+ display, it offers an enjoyable viewing experience. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which makes it suitable for multitasking on the phone. Also, the 13MP dual-camera system and an 8MP front camera provide decent photography capabilities. The 5000mAh battery ensures you can use the phone throughout the day without interruptions. The Tecno Spark 20 is perfect for first-time smartphone users or anyone looking for a reliable device at an unbeatable price.



Price: ₦178,200 (from ₦198,000). Where To Buy: Shop Konga .

Redmi 13C