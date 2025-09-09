With the rise in cost of living, you dare not buy kitchen appliances as fancy add-ons, unless you’re an Otedola . You must buy what you need, what serves you, and what saves you time and money . The stress of meal prep , coupled with the current economic brouhaha, can make you overthink what kitchen appliances to buy, but this expo will save you all that mental gymnastics. I recently asked a few Nigerians which appliances they swear by, and the responses were loud and clear. From blenders to air fryers and pressure pots, these are the seven kitchen tools Nigerians say are worth every single kobo. READ ALSO: 5 Ways to Stop That Dangerous Gas Leak Early .

1. Blender

If you cook, you already know how much chopping and grinding happen daily, pepper, tomatoes, onions, crayfish, ogbono, and more. A good blender makes life 10x easier. Unlike grinding machines outside, a personal blender lets you control texture. Sometimes you want your pepper smooth; other times, you want it a little coarse. A durable blender saves time, reduces stress, and delivers consistent results. If you cook a lot, this is one appliance you shouldn’t compromise on. Binatone Blender Grinder This strong 300–350 W blender with a 1.5 L jug is strong enough to blend anything in one go and faster without damaging the motor. The 2-speed dial plus pulse and stainless-steel blades give you smooth or coarse textures on tap. It comes with a Splash-proof lid and a safety lock.

2. Toast Bread Machine

As a lover of a toast sandwich and warm, crispy bread, I couldn’t help but agree with our respondent. Whether you’re rushing to work, craving a quick snack, or in the mood for a well-filled toast, this appliance delivers in minutes. Forget standing by the gas cooker, constantly flipping bread to avoid burning it. With a toaster, it’s easier. You just plug it in, insert your slices, and bam! You’re done. The Binatone Sandwich Toaster makes grilled and sealed hot sandwiches with non-stick plates, while the Bruhm toasting machine simply toasts bread slices with adjustable browning. Binatone Sandwich Toaster

Binatone 2 Slice Toaster

3. Pressure Pot

Anyone who has battled with tough goat meat, cow leg, or ofada rice knows the struggle. A pressure pot is the shortcut you didn’t know you needed. Instead of spending hours boiling meat or beans, this appliance cuts cooking time by more than half while saving gas or electricity . It locks in steam and cooks food evenly without losing flavour or nutrients. For Nigerian households where soups and stews are staples, a pressure pot is honestly worth every kobo. For more options, read through our guide on 9 Pressure Pots In Nigeria to Speed Up Your Cooking Time . Sonik Pressure Cooker – 12 L This pressure cooker has a big capacity, is fast-cooking and is built to last. It has a sturdy body, a triple-safety system, a gasket release mechanism and a whistling valve which reduces the dangers of using a pressure pot .

READ ALSO: How to Make Your Cooking Gas Last Longer .

4. Air Fryer

The air fryer trend has taken Nigerian kitchens by storm, and for good reason. If you love fried foods but want to reduce your oil intake, consider getting an air fryer. It uses hot air circulation to give you crispy results without deep-frying. From yam chips to chicken wings, fish, and even akara, an air fryer can handle multiple dishes without increasing your cholesterol level. Although some research suggests that using air fryers at high heat may increase the risk of cancer (truthfully, everything has its pros and cons these days), it’s best to keep this in mind and use them on low to medium heat. Maxi Air Fryer 4L Black 1500W With its 4-litre basket, simple LED controls, 60-minute timer, and temperature dial that reaches up to 200°C, you can enjoy fast, oil-free meals that are crispy and stress-free.

5. Electric Kettle

Imagine waking up groggy on a Monday morning and realising you still need to boil water for tea or bathing. That’s where an electric kettle saves the day. Within minutes, you have boiling water ready without lighting the gas or turning on the electric stove. Whether you need hot water for beverages, baths, or even sterilising baby bottles, this is one of the most underrated appliances every Nigerian household should own. Our article on The 7 Best Electric Kettles for Your Kitchen has great options across different budgets, like the Binatone Electric Jug-Kettle at ₦45,000, to high-performance brands like Stagg EKG Pro Studio Electric Gooseneck Kettle at ₦773,560 Supersony 6-Litre Electric Kettle This big family-friendly model boils up to 6 litres fast with 2000 W power, shuts off automatically for safety, features a sturdy stainless-steel body, and has a detachable cord for easy serving and cleaning.

6. Food Processor

If you’ve ever spent an hour chopping vegetables for fried rice or moin-moin, you already know the pain. A food processor turns tedious prep work into a 5-minute job. It chops, slices, grates, shreds, and sometimes even kneads dough. Maxi 1.5L Food Processor Full Copper Wire Motor If you enjoy hosting, have a large family or like to batch-make your meals, this appliance makes cooking multiple dishes less stressful.

7. Microwave Oven: Reheat, Bake, and Save Time

The microwave is no longer just for reheating food; modern models now grill, bake, and even steam. In a country where power supply can be unpredictable, the ability to quickly heat leftovers or defrost frozen meat is a huge win. It’s a time-saver and energy-saver rolled into one. Royal 20-Litre Microwave (RMW20MMP) This compact but mighty microwave fits small kitchens. It comes with a 35-minute timer, defrost mode, and that beep that tells you your meal is ready, so you can multitask without worrying about burning your food or setting the house on fire.