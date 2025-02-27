The 7 Best Electric Kettles for Your Kitchen

I never thought I’d be one of those people who raves about a kettle. I boiled water on the stove in an old kettle not too long ago. Fast-forward to today and I’m a convert—obsessed with electric kettles’ convenience and speed. They’ve become such an essential part of my morning routine (and my occasional late-night tea sessions) that I can’t imagine life without them.

If you’re on the fence about making the switch to electric kettles, here is a guide and a list of seven of the best electric kettles out there.

Kettle vs. Electric Kettle: What’s the Difference?

Before we begin our list, let’s clarify some confusion. A kettle is any vessel used for boiling water. Traditional kettles are usually placed on the stovetop and rely on external heat. In contrast, an electric kettle has its own heating element.

This means you simply fill it with water, press a button, and your hot water is ready in a few minutes. Its convenience, speed, and energy efficiency are delightful, especially if you’re like me and love a quick cup of tea or coffee on busy mornings.

Advantages of Electric Kettles

Speed & Efficiency: One of the biggest perks is how fast they boil water. You won’t have to wait around for the kettle to heat up on the stove.

Convenience: With an electric kettle, you just press a button. Some models even have temperature controls.

Safety Features: Many come with auto shut-off and boil-dry protection, which gives you peace of mind.

Energy Saving: Because they heat only the water you need, they’re more energy-efficient than heating a whole pot on the stove.

Disadvantages of Electric Kettles

Price: Electric kettles are typically pricier than their stovetop counterparts, especially high-end models.

Durability Issues: With more moving parts and electronic components, a bit more can go wrong if you’re not careful.

Power Dependency: They need electricity to function. So, if you’re in a power outage, you’re back to the traditional way.

Maintenance: Mineral build-up from water can affect performance if not cleaned regularly.

What Can Damage Them & How to Maintain Them

Mineral Deposits: Regularly descaling your kettle using vinegar or a descaling solution is key to longevity.

Overfilling/Underfilling: Always stick to the manufacturer’s guidelines. Too little water can trigger boil-dry sensors, while too much can cause spills.

Rough Handling: Dropping your kettle or banging it against hard surfaces can damage both the body and internal components.

Neglecting Cleaning: A simple cleaning routine keeps your kettle looking good and ensures it operates efficiently. Wipe the exterior, clean the filter if applicable, and run a descale cycle every few months.

Here is a list of the seven best electric kettles that I’ve come to love, along with some rough pricing to give you an idea of what to expect.

1. Breville Smart Kettle

Price: ₦57,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia . The Breville Smart Kettle has a distinctive ridged texture design and high-gloss finish. Its 360-degree base is perfect for left—and right-handed users, and its cord storage ensures the kitchen worktop remains tidy.

2. Hamilton Beach Electric Kettle

Price: ₦52,899. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy The Hamilton Beach kettle has an automatic shutoff for peace of mind. I started with this one when I first transitioned from stovetop boiling, and it served me well every morning.

Safety should always be a top priority when using kitchen appliances; this electric kettle makes it effortless. It turns off when the water reaches a boil, preventing overheating or accidental spills. The boil-dry protection function also ensures the kettle won’t scorch or get damaged if the water level is too low.

3. Binatone Electric Jug-Kettle

Price: ₦45,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia . Binatone is a leading electrical appliance brand, and its electric kettle continues to be a solid choice. It has an automatic cut-off and dry-boil protection, as well as a filter on its spout. Its 3-litre capacity is also a win, as it can boil multiple cups of water simultaneously.

This electric kettle boasts a generous 3.0L water capacity, allowing you to boil enough water for multiple cups of tea, coffee, or instant meals in one go.

4. OXO Brew Cordless Electric Kettle

Price: ₦193,355. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy . The OXO Brew stands out for its cordless design, which means no more tangled cords cluttering your counter. Its precise pouring mechanism will save you from making a mess on the kitchen floor. Pros: Cordless convenience, sleek modern design, and efficient performance.

Cons: The price is higher than some simpler models.

5. Stagg EKG Pro Studio Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Price: ₦773,560. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia. The Fellow Stagg EKG is truly a kettle for coffee enthusiasts. With its minimalist design and excellent temperature precision, it’s perfect for those who are very particular about their brew. With its steep pricing, it is for people that want to splurge. Its design is also a plus, it is very aesthetically pleasing and can serve as an art piece on its own. Pros : Precision temperature control, sleek and modern design, and a fast boil time.

Cons: The high cost.

6. Smeg Retro Electric Kettle

Price: ₦422,500. Where to Buy: Shop Homekits . The Smeg kettle has a mix of retro charm and modern functionality. It has a soft opening lid to prevent sudden steam bursts when opened. It also has a convenient 360˚ swivel base for easy handling and pouring.

7. Russell Hobbs Electric Kettle

Price: ₦74,999. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia . This kettle also has a retro look. Its fluted handle and analogue water temperature gauge give it a classic appeal, while the lacquered stainless steel body ensures durability.

With a 1.5L to 1.7L capacity and a powerful 2,400W heating element, this kettle quickly boils water. The quick cooking function heats 1, 2, or 3 cups in seconds, boiling a single cup (235ml) in just 55 seconds while saving up to 66% energy compared to boiling a full litre.

Switching to an electric kettle was a small change that greatly impacted my daily routine. Whether you’re a tea lover, a coffee connoisseur, or simply someone who appreciates a little convenience in your morning rush, an electric kettle is a worthwhile investment.