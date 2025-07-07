9 Best Pressure Pots in Nigeria to Speed Up Your Cooking Time

Cooking in Nigeria can feel like a marathon, especially when you’re preparing beans, cow leg, or jollof rice for a crowd. Gas prices are high, electricity is inconsistent, and standing over a hot stove for hours isn’t always an option. That’s why having a dependable pressure pot is one of the smartest kitchen upgrades anyone can make. A good pressure cooker doesn’t just cut cooking time in half; it also helps preserve nutrients, softens tough cuts of meat faster, and reduces gas or electricity use. If you’ve ever waited over an hour for beans to soften or struggled with oxtail that refused to yield, this list is for you. Here are nine pressure pots in Nigeria known for durability, speed, and real value for money. We’ve ranked them by cooking efficiency, material, and price so you can choose one that fits your budget and kitchen needs.

What to Consider Before Buying a Pressure Pot

Before we dive in, here’s what separates an average pressure cooker from a reliable one in Nigerian kitchens: Material: Aluminium cooks faster and is lighter; stainless steel lasts longer and resists rust.

Size: 5L–7L works for small households; 10L+ is ideal for large families or batch cooking.

Sealing quality: Tight lids ensure steam retention and reduce gas consumption.

Ease of cleaning: Some have removable gaskets and handles.

Safety features: Steam valves and locking lids matter for safe pressure release. Let’s explore the top pressure pots you can buy in Nigeria this year.

1. Hawkins Classic Aluminium Pressure Cooker

This lightweight pot remains a household favourite in Nigeria. It cooks beans in about 25 minutes and effortlessly softens goat meat. The lid fits securely, steam builds quickly, and heat is evenly distributed across the base. Perfect For: Beans, yam porridge, soft meats Price: $26.05 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

2. Master Chef Pressure Cooker

Master Chef’s 7L option is ideal for medium to large families. It’s quick, efficient, and doesn’t use too much gas. The body is thick enough to handle tough meals like cow tail and egusi soups with hard proteins. Perfect For: Family-sized meals, egusi, soups, assorted meats Price: ₦52,999 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia

3. Qasa Electric Pressure Cooker

If you're tired of checking gas levels, an electric pressure cooker might work for you. Qasa’s 6L model offers pre-set rice, soup, and stew menus. It’s ideal for apartments and student hostels with steady electricity. Perfect For: Busy professionals, students, and light electricity cooking Price: ₦74,700 Where To Buy: Shop Waziri

4. Tower Pressure Cooker

Tower is popular in the UK and is slowly gaining attention in Nigeria. The pot is weighty, seals tightly, and has a pressure indicator for safe cooking. Its base retains heat, reducing cooking time significantly. Perfect For: Imported quality seekers, fast cooking, slow stews Price: ₦144,050 Where To Buy: Shop Tower Alloys

5. Silver Crest Pressure Pot

Silver Crest is known for multifunctional kitchen gadgets. Their pressure pots are fast, large, and suitable for batch cooking. You can use this to boil meat, cook party jollof, or make thick vegetable soup in no time. Perfect For: Large families, food preppers, bulk cooking Price: ₦68,000 Where To Buy: Shop Zitmall

6. Prestige Hard Anodised Pressure Cooker – 5L

Prestige pots heat up rapidly and are less prone to scratches and stains. The hard anodised coating also ensures a longer lifespan, even with constant use. It’s perfect for people who cook every day and want durability. Perfect For: Daily cooking, oil-heavy meals, quick soup prep Price: $105 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

7. Binatone Electric Pressure Cooker – 6L

Binatone offers automated cooking with digital controls and a delay timer. It keeps food warm after cooking and has built-in safety valves. It’s a smart solution for people with hectic routines. Perfect For: Working mums, students, soft rice, and stew Price: ₦64,999 Where To Buy: Shop Pinamart

8. Sonik Pressure Cooker – 6L

This sturdy and basic model does not have flashy designs or digital buttons—just straightforward heat, pressure, and cooking speed. It’s good for people who prefer simplicity and dependability. Perfect For: Beginners, single servings, fast rice cooking Price: ₦23,200 Where To Buy: Shop Lagmart

9. Crown Star Aluminium Pressure Pot – 7L

Crown Star’s design is old-school but efficient. The handles are heat-resistant, and the pot seals well under pressure. If you want something affordable but functional, this is a solid option. Perfect For: Cooking moi moi, beans, stews Price: ₦58,500 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia

Where to Buy Pressure Pots in Nigeria

Pressure pots are available both online and offline.

Online options include: Jumia Nigeria

Konga

Amazon (for imported models) Offline options include: Lagos Island Market

Ebeano and Spar Supermarkets

House of Chinco (Ikeja)

Trade Fair and Balogun Market Compare prices across platforms and check for original warranty cards if applicable.

Tips for Using a Pressure Pot Safely

Never fill above two-thirds of the pot

Always release steam before opening

Replace rubber gaskets when worn out

Clean the pressure valve regularly

Avoid cooking thick soups without enough water Following these steps reduces accidents and extends your cooker’s lifespan.