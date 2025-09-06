Nollywood actress Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, and her long-term partner Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr. Eazi, have released breathtaking photos from their wedding ceremony, which took place across three countries.

The latest of the ceremonies took place in Iceland in August, and an excited Temi took to Instagram on Friday to share photos from the celebration of love and commitment.

According to an international style publication, Vogue Magazine, the wedding took place across three countries , with the first ceremony held in Monaco on May 9, 2025, and the second two months later.

Breathtaking photos from Temi Otedola, Mr. Eazi’s weddings across 3 countries

"It was a meaningful date and location: May 9 is Eazi’s late mother’s birthday, and the Otedola family has a home in the European principality. Temi wore a custom suit designed by Wiederhoeft and jewelry by Briony Raymond for their official ceremony at Mairie de Monaco in Monte Carlo. Eazi, meanwhile, went with Louis Vuitton," Vogue reported.

Sharing pictures from the wedding ceremonies on its website, Vogue narrated how the couple met on a cold London night in January 2017 when the Afrobeats musician and actor arrived at the Tate Club to watch Temi’s sister, Florence (DJ Cuppy), perform behind the DJ booth, and their proposal happened five years later.

Temi acknowledged Vogue’s coverage of their wedding when she updated her Instagram bio from Otedola to Ajibade, alongside the caption, “Mr and Mrs Ajibade. Now on Vogue Magazine”.

The August ceremony - a white wedding in Iceland which Temi described as "our favourite place on earth” – will be the grand finale.

While legendary Juju singer King Sunny Ade performed at the couple's traditional wedding in Dubai, R&B singer John Legend sang at their white wedding.

Sharing pictures from Mr. Eazi and Temi's wedding on Social Media, Vogue wrote in the caption, "mreazi and @temiotedola are married! In 2025, the high-profile Nigerian couple held their ceremonies in Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland."



“Eazi and I have always been unconventional,” says Temi of their multi-wedding summer. “All throughout, we honoured our rich culture but made sure everything felt like us.”

