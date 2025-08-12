Good Cheap Gas Cookers Exist, But the Expensive Stuff Is Worth It

Gas cookers are one of the easiest kitchen appliances to buy in Nigeria. You can pick one up from a roadside shop, an online store, or even the supermarket; no big savings plan required. Accessibility is a big part of their appeal. The problem is that the cheaper models tend to spoil faster, and with today’s unpredictable prices, each replacement can cost more than the last. Over time, you might be spending more on repairs and replacements than you would on a single, high-quality cooker .

Gas cookers , much like most kitchen workhorses, tend to fall into two camps: the cheap, get-the-job-done types and the sleek, pricey ones that look like they belong in a cooking show. I’ve spent years living in the first camp, but I’ve also been hearing from people who swear the second camp is worth every naira. So, I decided to find out why.

Life With the Cheap Stuff

The first gas cooker I bought was small enough to fit in the backseat of a taxi and cheap enough to pay for without thinking twice. A quick hook-up to a cylinder, and it was ready to go. For anyone moving into a new place or replacing something that just broke, that’s the dream. Cheap gas cookers get the job done. They heat up quickly, work with small or large gas cylinders, and don’t require a manual the size of a novel. Spare parts are easy to find at the local market, and if something breaks, there’s usually someone in the neighbourhood who can fix it for a small fee.

The downside is durability, or the lack of it. Knobs come loose after a few months, burner flames start to turn yellow, and the body can rust or warp with regular use. I’ve had one where the electric ignition stopped working after a few months, so I had to keep a box of matchsticks next to it just to light the burners. Safety can also be hit-or-miss. A faulty ignition or gas leak isn’t uncommon , and repairs don’t always restore the cooker to its original condition.

In short, cheap cookers are great for getting started, but they’re rarely built to last. If you cook often or for a large household, the cycle of buying, fixing, and replacing can get expensive surprisingly fast.

What Expensive Cookers Bring to the Table

Standing in front of a high-end gas cooker , I realised it wasn’t just about looks. The body felt solid when you closed the oven door, the knobs turned smoothly, and the burners lit instantly every single time. That’s the difference sturdy construction makes. Stainless steel tops don’t just resist rust and dents, they stay smooth and flat even after years of pots scraping across them. Enamel-coated grills are another upgrade. They don’t trap burnt bits or grease the way bare metal does, and they protect the grill frame from bending or corroding. Even the knobs get an upgrade: instead of the light plastic on cheaper models, corrosion-resistant materials keep their shape and markings clear, even with constant use.

Then there’s how it cooks. Premium models deliver even heat distribution, so every burner produces a steady flame that cooks food more predictably. That means no half-burnt, half-raw rice . The burners boil water and heat oil faster, which is a real time-saver if you cook in large batches. Many also include advanced safety features like flame failure devices, which automatically shut off the gas if the flame goes out to keep hands safe.

Maintenance is easier, too. Better materials mean you can deep-clean without worrying about stripping the finish or damaging it, and because parts last longer, you’re not constantly running to the market for replacements or calling a repairman. All that sounds good in theory, but some models live up to it in real kitchens. These are the ones worth considering, Read Also: How to Clean Your Gas Burner Without Spoiling It

1. Scanfrost 90 x 60 CM Gas Cooker (5 Gas Burners + Central Wok Burner)

If you cook for a crowd or love experimenting with big, bold recipes, the Scanfrost 90x60 is built to keep up. The premium Italian build and superior stainless steel top mean it won’t warp or scratch after years of heavy use, while the extra-strong cast iron pot stand holds even the heaviest pots steady.

₦1,980,000 Its triple-layered glass oven door keeps heat in for perfect roasts without heating your kitchen, and the flame failure device adds a crucial safety layer. The scarlet red finish isn’t just eye-catching, it’s also aesthetically pleasing.

2. Haier Thermocool 90 x 60 CM Standing Cooker (4 Gas + 2 Electric Burners)

With this, you get six burners total, including 2 electric plates for when gas runs low , plus a 3-direction flame turbo burner that distributes heat evenly for faster cooking.

Zinko

₦870,205 The energy-saving oven insulation and flame guard technology make it efficient and safer. The oven’s over 100-litre capacity is perfect for batch cooking, and with a 12-month warranty, you’re covered if anything goes wrong in the first year.

3. Midea GC 90 x 60