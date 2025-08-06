Rice is one of the most common foods in Nigeria because it’s easy to cook, always on the menu, and loved in countless forms. However, not every bag of rice is what it claims to be. Buying rice from market stalls or roadside vendors often comes with the risk of getting low-quality or adulterated grains.

The so-called "plastic rice " scare may have quieted down, but the real issue hasn’t gone anywhere. Questionable rice filled with stones, dust, or chemicals is still a problem. If you don’t want your next pot of jollof or fried rice to turn into a disaster, these five quick checks can help you tell good rice from bad.

1. Do the Water Test.

One of the quickest ways to test rice quality is the water test. Take a clear glass, fill it with water, and pour in a tablespoon of raw rice. Stir it gently and wait for a few seconds. If the grains float to the top, it could mean you're dealing with overly polished or contaminated rice. Quality rice is naturally dense and should sink. Floaters could be signs of starch-heavy filler rice , grains with trapped air, or even leftover processing residue.

2. Watch How It Cooks

You can spot a low-quality batch the moment it hits boiling water. If the rice forms a thick, gummy layer at the top of the pot or stays stone-hard after cooking, something is off. Some poor-grade rice is preserved with chemical coatings that mess with its texture. Others may have been on the shelf too long or exposed to moisture. Good rice should cook evenly, turn fluffy, and separate well. If you notice an odd chemical smell or rubbery feel, don’t eat it. It's not worth the risk, especially when there are better options that offer safer, better-cooking options.

3. Check for Mould

Here’s a surprising truth: rice that never goes bad might be a problem. Sure, no one likes food that spoils too quickly, but with rice, it’s often a sign that it’s natural and safe. After boiling, scoop a small portion into a transparent container and leave it covered for 3-5 days. If there's no sign of mould or smell, that’s a red flag. Natural rice, even when refrigerated, should eventually spoil. Mould resistance may mean the rice was treated with strong chemical preservatives. If you buy in bulk, store your rice in a sealed, food-safe drum to prevent pest or moisture issues.

4, Inspect the Colour

Not all white rice is truly clean. If the grains look too shiny, bleached, or have a yellowish tint, they might have been chemically polished or stored poorly. Good-quality rice usually has a slightly off-white, matte look with no strange coating. Rub a few grains between your fingers. If it leaves behind chalky residue, that's another sign of tampering or poor processing. Look closely. Some traders dye old rice or mix in broken grains to increase quantity. If it looks suspicious, it probably is.

5. Smell the Grains

Before you buy, give the rice a quick sniff. Good rice has a light, earthy aroma. If it smells musty, overly chemical, or burnt, avoid it. Sometimes, rice that’s been stored too long picks up smells from fertilisers, chemicals, or other food items in the warehouse. Those odours may not go away with washing or cooking.

