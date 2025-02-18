7 Top Gas Cookers with Built-In Ovens

For some people, cooking is an art, and having the right tools can make all the difference. For others, cooking is a chore, and having the right cooking tools is essential in alleviating their burden. Whichever group you belong to, you are in luck, as I’ve compiled a list of the best affordable gas cookers with ovens to give you the ultimate and seamless kitchen experience while minimizing effort.

Why Get a Gas Cooker With a Built-In Oven?

There are many benefits to gas cookers with built-in ovens, such as: Efficiency and Speed: If you want a fast cooking experience with good results, I recommend gas cookers with built-in ovens. Compared to electric models, gas cookers warm up instantly when turned on and cool down just as quickly when turned off. This helps you conserve gas energy and speeds up cooking processes. You can also adjust the flame control to adjust the heat to your preference.

After months of mindless scrolling on Kitchentok , I’ve realized that there is almost nothing kitchen lovers can’t bake with an oven. A built-in oven lets you roast, bake, grill, and even slow-cook your favourite dishes. This multi-functionality means you can experiment with various recipes without needing multiple appliances.

It's Cost-Effective: In Nigeria, where electricity supply can be inconsistent, gas cookers are more reliable and economical than electric models because even gas cookers economize gas usage.

Durability and Modern Design: Modern gas cookers have sleek designs that blend well with modern kitchen decor. Gas cookers with ovens are a long-term investment and are ideal for large families with high cooking volumes because they are built to withstand the rigours of daily use.

What Features Should You Look For in a Gas Cooker with an Oven?

When shopping for a gas cooker with an oven, several factors come into play. With so many options on the market, here are some practical tips to help you decide:

1. Size and Capacity:

Kitchen Space : Just as you wouldn’t buy a big three-seater chair when you live in a studio apartment, you must consider the dimensions of your kitchen. Compact models are ideal for smaller spaces, while larger households might need a model with extended oven capacity. So, before you make a purchase, measure your kitchen space.

Cooking Frequency: If you have a large family or you cook frequently or in large quantities, consider a gas cooker with multiple burners and a spacious oven. is about more than just

2. Burner Efficiency

Look for cookers with high -BTU burners that offer rapid heating and even heat distribution. For everyday cooking, such as sautéeing and frying, look for burners with a BTU range of 2,000 to 10,000. For high-heat cooking, such as searing and stir-frying, opt for burners with 12,000 to 18,000 BTU.

3. Oven Features

Multi-Functionality: Check if the oven supports different cooking modes, such as convection, grill, and bake.

Temperature Control: Precise temperature settings ensure your food cooks evenly. It is a must-have if you want to enjoy a seamless cooking experience.

4. Safety and Build Quality

Auto-Ignition Systems: Modern gas cookers often have safety features like auto-ignition, which shuts off the valve immediately after the flame goes out, flame failure devices, and child safety locks, particularly important in households with children.

Material Durability: Stainless steel models are more durable and easier to clean than aluminium models. Regardless of how often you use it, it will always maintain a brand-new look.

Energy Efficiency With fluctuating energy supplies, energy efficiency isn’t just about saving on bills; it’s about reliable performance.

Built-in Timer A built-in timer helps you set cooking times and alerts you when your food is ready. Look for a model with a user-friendly timer that beeps or shows a notification when cooking is finished.

Best Gas Cookers with Built-In Ovens

Maxi 60*60 (3+1) Burner Gas Cooker IGL Wood

This provides users with gas and electrical burner options. If you happen to run out of gas while cooking, you can continue using your electric burner as long as there is a power supply.

What It Comes With: Burners : 3 Gas Burners: These are your regular gas flames for cooking. 1 Electric Burner: This one runs on electricity and gives you steady heat. It's rated at 1000 watts. Glass Lid: This lid covers the burners when you're not using them to keep them clean.

Oven : Double Glass Oven Door: This door helps keep the heat inside the oven and lets you peek in without opening it. Oven Light: A little light inside the oven so you can see what you’re baking.

Size : Height: 84 cm (about 33 inches) Width: 57 cm (about 22 inches) Depth: 49 cm (about 19 inches)

Extra Stuff : Warranty: It comes with a warranty from LG Design: It has some wood details that give it a stylish look.

Ideal for: This cooker is well-suited for households that require a combination of gas and electric cooking options. Where to Buy: Fouani Store. Price: N246,000

The Scanfrost 5-Burner Gas Cooker

This Scanfrost gas cooker is built to handle a lot of cooking. It has a nice, sleek look and plenty of space, so it’s great whether you’re cooking for a small family or a big group. What You Get: There is plenty of cooking space. It measures 90 x 60 cm, which means there is plenty of room for all your pots and pans.

Five Burners: One large burner in the middle, perfect for oversized pots or woks. Four regular-sized burners for everyday cooking. There are different types of burners, so you can choose the right heat level for whatever you’re cooking (rapid, semi-rapid, triple, and auxiliary).

It’s made of stainless steel, which is strong and easy to clean. It also has a sturdy cast iron stand for your pots.

The oven is big and has a light inside, so you can easily see how your food is doing.

It also has a rotisserie (turnspit) function for roasting chicken or other meats.

Easy to Light: It has an automatic ignition system.

Extra Features: Digital Display: It has a digital display with buttons to control the light, rotisserie, and timer.

Sturdy Build: It weighs 50 kg, so it’s nice and stable.

Looks Good: Silver gives it a modern look that fits most kitchens.

Warranty: It comes with a 2-year warranty.

Ideal For: This cooker is an excellent choice for any household, big or small. It’s rugged and reliable and offers many options for cooking all kinds of meals. Price: N847,900 - N937,840. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia.

The Haier Thermocool Gas Cooker STD

This cooker is built to be strong, last long, and make cooking easier. Its features are well-suited to all kinds of cooking. What You Get: Size : It’s 60 x 60 cm, which fits well in most kitchens.

Four Burners: A mix of different sizes—medium, big, and small—so you can use different pots and pans.

Tough Materials : The burner caps are a smooth, black enamel. The pan supports are also tough enamel, so your pots stay put.

Easy Start : Automatic ignition—just turn the knob and the burner lights.

See-Through Lid : A strong glass lid that lets you see what’s cooking without lifting it.

Extra Hotplates: Two electric hotplates with different power levels (1000W and 1500W).



Oven Features : A rotisserie for roasting chicken. Two oven burners. A safety feature that turns off the gas if the flame goes out. Two knobs to control the oven temperature.

The oven is insulated to keep heat in, and it has two lights so you can see what you’re cooking. Extra: Warranty: It comes with up to a 1-year warranty.

Price: N313,801 - N388,300. Where to Buy: Shop ZitMall

Skyrun 6 Burner Gas Cooker with Oven

The SKYRUN gas cooker is designed to make cooking easier and more convenient. SKYRUN is a Nigerian company that has been around since 2005. It makes all sorts of home appliances, such as TVs, washing machines, and fridges. Its goal is to improve life through its products. Here’s what this SKYRUN gas cooker offers: Cooktop: Six Burners: You can cook multiple dishes at the same time.

Easy Ignition: All the burners, including the oven and grill, light up with a spark. Oven and Grill: Bake and Grill: You can bake and grill all in one place.

Rotisserie and Light: The rotisserie is great for roasting meats, and the oven light lets you see what’s cooking. Design: Stainless Steel: Looks modern and is easy to clean.

Cast Iron Grates: The grates that hold your pots are strong and sturdy. Extras: Timer: A simple mechanical timer to help you keep track of cooking times. Size: Dimensions: It’s 50 cm long, 65 cm wide, and 90 cm tall. Price: N440,200. Where to Buy: Shop Zitmall

Midea 50x55cm 4 Gas Cooker

The Midea 50*55cm 4 Gas Cooker is designed to simplify baking and cooking and is equipped with user-friendly features. What You Get: Four Gas Burners: Four burners allow you to cook several things at once, whether you're boiling rice or frying veggies. They’re spaced out to fit different sizes of pots and pans.



Gas Oven with Grill : This oven runs on gas and has a grill inside. You can bake cakes or roast chicken and then use the grill to brown the top.



Double Black Glass Oven Door: The oven door is made of two layers of black glass. It looks nice and also helps to keep the heat inside. Plus, you can peek in and see how your food is doing.



Enamel Pan Support: The part where you put your pots and pans is made of enamel. This makes it easy to clean and also lets you use enamel cookware.



Burner Caps and Gas Lids: These are the standard parts that cover the burners and the whole stovetop when they're not in use.



Compact Size: It’s 50 x 55 cm, which is a pretty standard size. It should fit in most kitchens without taking up too much space.



Auto Ignition : You don’t need matches! Just turn the knob, and the burner lights up.



Flame Failure Device: This is a safety feature. If the flame goes out for some reason, the gas automatically shuts off, so you don’t have to worry about gas leaks.

Where to Buy: Shop Jumia. Price: N214,990 - 299,500

Tamashi 60x60 Gas Cooker NG6640G

The Tamashi 60x60 Gas Cooker NG6640G is designed to make cooking easier and more precise. What You Get: Four Gas Burners: These use a "pipe type system" or "Euro burners" for efficient cooking. Think of them as reliable gas flames for your pots and pans.



Gas Oven : This is your regular gas oven for baking cakes, roasting meats, and all your other oven needs.



Double Glass Oven Door : This special door has two layers of glass. This helps keep the heat inside the oven and also lets you see how your food is cooking without opening the door. It's a safety feature, too.



Adjustable Legs : You can change the height of the legs to ensure the cooker's stability, even if your floor isn't perfectly flat.



Auto Ignition: No matches needed. Just turn the knob, and the burner lights up automatically.



LPG Adjusted: This cooker works with LPG gas (the kind in gas cylinders).



Tray and Grid : It comes with a tray and a metal grid (like a rack) for cooking in the oven.



Metal/Glass Lip (Optional): This is an extra bit that you might be able to add, either made of metal or glass, to give the cooker a different look. Where to Buy: Shop Electromart. Price: N229,990-N293,990

Nexus 60CM X 60 cm 4 Gas Burner Cooker

This Nexus gas cooker makes cooking easy. Its smooth steel body with some wood details gives it a nice, modern look. What It Offers: Four Gas Burners : Four regular gas burners for all your cooking needs.

Easy Start : Just turn the knob, and the burners light up automatically.

See-Through Oven Door : The oven door is glass, so you can see your food while it's cooking without opening the door.

Oven with Grill and Rotisserie : The oven isn't just for baking! It also has a grill for browning and a "turn-spit" (rotisserie) for roasting chicken or other meats.

Stylish Design: The wood finish adds a bit of style to your kitchen.

Easy to Clean: The entire cooker is easy to wipe down with a damp cloth.

Simple Controls : Use knobs to adjust the heat for each burner and the oven.

Good Size: It measures 60 x 60 cm, a standard size that fits in most kitchens. Price: N379, 200. Where to Buy: Coprices

Maintenance and Safety Tips

Regular maintenance and safety precautions are crucial to maximizing the performance of your gas cooker with a built-in oven. Regular Cleaning: Clean the burners, knobs, and oven interior regularly to prevent grease buildup, which can impact performance and safety.



Safety Checks: Ensure that all connections are secure and that safety features such as auto-ignition and flame failure devices function correctly. It's advisable to hire a professional to install the gas cooker.

Professional Servicing: Consider arranging annual check-ups with a certified technician to keep your appliance in optimal condition.

User Manual: Always refer to the user manual for specific cleaning and maintenance guidelines the manufacturer recommends.