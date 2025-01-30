Pulse logo
11 Tabletop Gas Cookers for Every Kitchen Need

30 January 2025 at 11:02
Find the best tabletop gas cookers for your kitchen. From space-saving designs to powerful burners, explore our top 11 picks for efficiency, style, and convenience.

11 Tabletop Gas Cookers

We’ve compiled a list of 11 best tabletop gas cookers to elevate your cooking experience. Compact, efficient, and stylish, these cookers make meal prep easier while helping you maximize your space.

How to Choose the Best Tabletop Cooker

There are different gas cooker designs tailored to your needs and convenience. There are portable gas stoves suitable for small kitchens, outdoor activities, etc., as well as in-built gas stoves and larger models specifically designed for indoor use and heavy cooking.

When choosing a tabletop gas cooker, several key factors should guide your decision-making process:

  • Size & Portability: Compact cookers are ideal for small kitchens, apartments, or camping trips, while larger models may provide extra cooking space for multitasking.

  • Burners: Decide if you need a single or double burner and why. A double burner offers more flexibility, but a single burner saves space.

  • Safety Features: Features like flame failure devices and automatic shut-offs are essential for peace of mind and safe cooking.

  • Ease of Cleaning: Stainless steel surfaces and removable drip trays make cleaning less stressful.

  • Fuel Type: Most tabletop gas cookers run on LPG or butane, or a mixture of both, which is the commonly used gas in Nigerian households. Check compatibility with the type of gas you plan to use and how energy-efficient it is.

LG Infrared Glass 2-Burner Gas Cooker

The double infrared burner offers efficient cooking, while the tempered glass top ensures durability and easy cleaning. Its compact and durable design makes it a great choice for tight spaces or as an additional burner when entertaining.

Key Features:

  • Auto ignition for quick and safe lighting

  • Dual burners for multitasking

  • Compact design, perfect for small spaces

  • Safety shut-off for peace of mind

  • Long-lasting and durable construction

LG Infrared Glass 2-Burner Gas Cooker

Pros:

  • Two burners allow for multitasking in the kitchen

  • Compact and portable for easy storage and use

  • Burns with a clean blue flame, preventing blackened cookware

  • Gas-efficient, saving you money.

Cons:

  • Might not have enough power for heavy-duty or large-scale cooking.

Price: N44,900. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

Haier Thermocool 2 Burner Table Gas Cooker

Thermocool Table Cooker offers energy savings, superior durability, and faster cooking with innovative technology. The whirlwind burner ensures better heat distribution, and the heavy-duty gas valve ensures longevity, making it a reliable and cost-effective cooking solution.

Key Features:

  • Rotating tornado-like flame for faster, even cooking

  • Saves up to 30% on gas

  • Durable all-aluminum gas valve

  • Whirlwind burner for better heat distribution

Haier Thermocool 2 Burner Tabletop Gas Cooker

Pros:

  • Saves up to 30% on gas

  • Even, faster cooking due to Tornado-like flame

  • Long-lasting and durable construction with high-quality gas valve

  • Ideal for frequent use without worrying about frequent repairs.

Cons:

  • May be priced higher than regular burners due to superior materials

  • May take some time to get used to the unique burner design for certain cooking styles.

Price: N78,000. Where to Buy: Shop Konga

Maxi 60*60 Tabletop 4 Burner Gas Cooker T-840

The Maxi 60*60 Tabletop 4 Burner Gas Cooker T-840 is perfect for homes with multiple meals to prepare at once, making it ideal for families or hosting gatherings. It’s also a great choice for those who want an easy-to-clean, stylish, and durable gas cooker. What makes it stand out is its ability to maximize cooking efficiency, saving you time and effort.

Key Features:

  • 4 well-spaced high-efficiency gas burners

  • Black tempered glass top that’s easy to clean

  • Auto-ignition for easy and safe lighting

  • Cast iron pan supports for stability and durability

  • Easy-to-use control knobs for precise flame adjustments

  • Spill-proof design for a hygienic kitchen

Maxi 60*60 Tabletop 4 Burner Gas Cooker T-840

Pros:

  • Allows cooking of 4 meals simultaneously

  • Easy to control flame with dedicated knobs for each burner

  • Auto-ignition eliminates the need for matchboxes

  • Durable and easy to maintain

Cons:

  • It may be a bit heavy (15 kg), making it harder to move around.


Price: N164,000. Where to Buy: Shop Konga

Pyramid Single Tabletop Gas Burner

The Pyramid Single Tabletop Gas Burner is perfect for singles or students in need of a reliable, long-lasting gas cooker for everyday use. What makes it great is how it combines quality, durability, and convenience in one affordable package. It’s ideal for those looking for a cooker that performs well and is easy to maintain.

Key Features:

  • Auto ignition for easy and safe lighting

  • Durable gas cooker design

  • Premium cast burner for even heat distribution

  • Extra strong pan rest for stability

  • Superior value regulator for precise flame control

  • Anti-rust-treated pan for long-lasting use

  • Non-stick top for easy cleaning.

Pyramid Single Tabletop Gas Burner

Pros:

  • Easy to ignite with auto ignition

  • Durable and rust-resistant

  • Strong and stable pan rest

  • Non-stick top makes cleaning effortless

  • Superior flame control for better cooking

Cons:

  • Can only be used for small-scale cooking

Price: N14,500. Where to Buy: Shop Konga

Maxi Tabletop Gas Cooker - 3 Gas, 1 Electric Cooker

The Maxi Tabletop Gas Cooker - 3 Gas, 1 Electric Cooker is space-efficient and versatile, offering both gas and electric cooking options. Its rust-resistant design ensures long-term use, while its affordability and practicality make it perfect for everyday cooking.

Key Features:

  • 3 gas burners and 1 electric plate

  • Manual ignition for safe and easy lighting

  • Metal lid top for added protection

  • Rust-resistant material for long-lasting use

  • Easy-to-clean surface

  • Separate knobs for each burner for precise control

  • Compact tabletop design

Maxi Tabletop Gas Cooker: 3 Gas, 1 Electric Cooker

Pros:

  • Combines gas and electric cooking options

  • Rust-resistant for durability

  • Easy to move and place anywhere

  • Quick and easy to clean

  • Ideal for tight spaces with its tabletop design

Cons:

  • Manual ignition may take longer to light

  • Only one electric plate, which might be limiting for large-scale cooking using electricity

Price: N86,950. Where to Buy: Shop Konga

Polystar Built-In Tabletop 4-Burner

The Polystar Built-In Tabletop 4-Burner Gas Hob features a durable 8mm thick glass cooktop and a variety of burner sizes to meet different cooking needs. It includes a powerful wok burner ideal for high-heat cooking and an electric ignition for easy use. This gas hob offers powerful and diverse cooking with multiple burner options, while its durable, stylish design makes for easy maintenance.

Key Features:

  • 8mm thick black glass cooktop

  • 4 burners with varying power outputs

  • Heavy-duty cast iron pan support for stability

POLYSTAR BUILT-IN TABLETOP 4-BURNER GAS HOB GLASS

Pros:

  • Durable 8mm thick glass cooktop

  • A variety of burner sizes for different cooking needs

  • Powerful wok burner ideal for high-heat cooking

  • Electric ignition for easy use

  • Heavy cast iron support ensures stability

  • Enamel water tray for easy cleanup

Cons:

  • No safety device included

  • Larger sizes may not fit compact kitchen spaces

Price: N131,000. Where to Buy: Shop Polystar

HOMETEC 90cm Built-in 5 Burner Gas Cooker 

The HOMETEC 90cm Built-in 5 Burner Gas Cooker is durable, stylish, and versatile, offering both NG and LPG compatibility. It ensures safe and reliable cooking with the Orkli thermocouple and is ideal for those seeking a built-in option with easy maintenance. Its 8mm black toughened glass surface, cast iron and matt burner cap, and aluminium flame spreader and injector holder add to its functionality and long-lasting performance.

Key Features:

  • 8mm black toughened glass surface

  • Cast iron and matt burner cap

  • Aluminium flame spreader and injector holder

  • Copper injectors for both NG (Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) 

  • Automatic battery ignition for easy start

  • Cast iron pan support for stability

  • Black knobs for a sleek finish

  • Comes with LPG conversion kit (injectors & connector fitting)

HOMETEC 90cm Built-in 5 Burner Gas Cooker

Pros:

  • Toughened glass surface for durability

  • Cast iron and aluminum components for strength and heat distribution

  • Easy to ignite with automatic battery ignition

  • Includes conversion kit for LPG use

  • Compact built-in design that fits most kitchen setups

Cons:

  • Requires professional installation due to built-in design

  • Larger cut-out sizes may not fit all countertop spaces

Price: N185,000 - N195,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumi

Phiima 2 Burner Built-in Flip Gas Cooker

The Phiima 2 Burner Built-in Flip Gas Cooker is made from high-quality stainless steel and features a blue flame that protects your pots from damage. It can be used as a built-in stove or placed on the countertop, offering flexibility in installation. With a simple push-to-turn ignition, it's easy to use, and its safety feature ensures the gas automatically shuts off if the flame goes out.

Key Features:

  • Made from high-quality stainless steel

  • Blue flame that protects your pots from damage

  • Can be used as a built-in stove or placed on the countertop

  • Easy to install with simple push-to-turn ignition

  • Safety feature that turns off the gas if the flame goes out

  • 2 burners for cooking multiple meals at the same time

Phiima 2 Burner Built-in Flip Gas Cooker

Pros:

  • Durable and heat-resistant

  • Saves space with dual-use design

  • Cooks two dishes at once

Cons:

  • Needs space check for installation

  • Takes a little longer to light compared to automatic ignition

Price: N215,000 - N250,000. Where to Buy: Shop  Jumia

Maxi 400 4 Burner Manual Ignition Table Top Gas Cooker

he Maxi 400 4 Burner Manual Ignition Table Top Gas Cooker features four well-placed burners, allowing you to cook multiple meals at once. Its manual ignition offers easy gas control, while the compact and portable tabletop design makes it convenient for various spaces.

Key Features:

  • 4 well-placed burners for cooking multiple meals at once

  • Manual ignition for easy gas control

  • Compact and portable tabletop design

  • Metal lid top for protection and style

  • Easy to clean surface

  • Durable stainless steel exterior for long-lasting use

  • Perfect for small to medium-sized families, students, or singles

Maxi 400 4 Burner Manual Ignition Table Top Gas Cooker

Pros:

  • Offers 4 burners, allowing you to cook several dishes at once

  • Portable design, making it easy to move or store

  • Stainless steel exterior ensures durability and rust-free use

  • Manual ignition gives you more control over gas usage

  • Easy to clean and maintain

Cons:

  • Manual ignition may take a little longer compared to automatic models.

Price: N47,800 - N58,900. Where to Buy: Shop Zit Electronics Store

Qasa 2 Burner In-Built Tabletop Gas Cooker

The Qasa 2 Burner In-Built Tabletop Gas Cooker is perfect for those looking for a durable, stylish, and efficient gas cooker for their kitchen.

With fast cooking and low gas consumption, it provides high heat flow for powerful cooking performance, ensuring efficiency and quality every time.

Key Features:

  • Stainless steel burner holder for long-lasting use

  • Copper burner cap for durability

  • Electroplated gold-colored burner cap for a stylish look

  • Double tube burners for fast cooking

  • Luxury high-tempered gold-colored glass surface

Qasa 2 Burner In-Built Tabletop Gas Cooker

Pros:

  • Long-lasting stainless steel and copper materials

  • The stylish gold-colored design adds a touch of luxury to your kitchen

  • Fast cooking with low gas consumption

  • High heat flow for powerful cooking performance

Cons:

  • Needs to be handled carefully to avoid damage to the tempered glass surface

Price: N87,999. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

Thermocool 3 Hob Table Gas Burner

The Thermocool 3 Hob Table Gas Burner combines safety, efficiency, and convenience, making it perfect for smaller kitchens or busy households. Its easy-to-clean design saves you time and effort in the kitchen, ensuring a hassle-free cooking experience.

Key Features:

  • 7mm tempered safety glass for double protection

  • Auto ignition for easy lighting and energy savings

THERMOCOOL 3 HOB TABLE GAS BURNER

Pros:

  • Auto ignition saves gas and energy

  • Durable pot support prevents messes and spills

  • Easy-to-clean surface minimizes maintenance time

Cons:

  • Requires careful handling to prevent damage to the glass

  • May not be ideal for large-scale cooking needs

Price: N39,889 Where to Buy: Shop Thermocool

Whether you’re a seasoned chef or looking to set up your kitchen there’s a tabletop gas cooker on this list that fits your needs. From single-burner models for small spaces to luxury designs, these cookers offer quality cooking experiences. When choosing the right cooker, consider your cooking habits, space constraints, and safety preferences.

Pulse Picks

