11 Tabletop Gas Cookers for Every Kitchen Need

11 Tabletop Gas Cookers
We’ve compiled a list of 11 best tabletop gas cookers to elevate your cooking experience. Compact, efficient, and stylish, these cookers make meal prep easier while helping you maximize your space.
How to Choose the Best Tabletop Cooker
There are different gas cooker designs tailored to your needs and convenience. There are portable gas stoves suitable for small kitchens, outdoor activities, etc., as well as in-built gas stoves and larger models specifically designed for indoor use and heavy cooking.
When choosing a tabletop gas cooker, several key factors should guide your decision-making process:
Size & Portability: Compact cookers are ideal for small kitchens, apartments, or camping trips, while larger models may provide extra cooking space for multitasking.
Burners: Decide if you need a single or double burner and why. A double burner offers more flexibility, but a single burner saves space.
Safety Features: Features like flame failure devices and automatic shut-offs are essential for peace of mind and safe cooking.
Ease of Cleaning: Stainless steel surfaces and removable drip trays make cleaning less stressful.
Fuel Type: Most tabletop gas cookers run on LPG or butane, or a mixture of both, which is the commonly used gas in Nigerian households. Check compatibility with the type of gas you plan to use and how energy-efficient it is.
LG Infrared Glass 2-Burner Gas Cooker
The double infrared burner offers efficient cooking, while the tempered glass top ensures durability and easy cleaning. Its compact and durable design makes it a great choice for tight spaces or as an additional burner when entertaining.
Key Features:
Auto ignition for quick and safe lighting
Dual burners for multitasking
Compact design, perfect for small spaces
Safety shut-off for peace of mind
Long-lasting and durable construction
Pros:
Two burners allow for multitasking in the kitchen
Compact and portable for easy storage and use
Burns with a clean blue flame, preventing blackened cookware
Gas-efficient, saving you money.
Cons:
Might not have enough power for heavy-duty or large-scale cooking.
Price: N44,900. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia
Haier Thermocool 2 Burner Table Gas Cooker
Thermocool Table Cooker offers energy savings, superior durability, and faster cooking with innovative technology. The whirlwind burner ensures better heat distribution, and the heavy-duty gas valve ensures longevity, making it a reliable and cost-effective cooking solution.
Key Features:
Rotating tornado-like flame for faster, even cooking
Saves up to 30% on gas
Durable all-aluminum gas valve
Whirlwind burner for better heat distribution
Pros:
Saves up to 30% on gas
Even, faster cooking due to Tornado-like flame
Long-lasting and durable construction with high-quality gas valve
Ideal for frequent use without worrying about frequent repairs.
Cons:
May be priced higher than regular burners due to superior materials
May take some time to get used to the unique burner design for certain cooking styles.
Price: N78,000. Where to Buy: Shop Konga
Maxi 60*60 Tabletop 4 Burner Gas Cooker T-840
The Maxi 60*60 Tabletop 4 Burner Gas Cooker T-840 is perfect for homes with multiple meals to prepare at once, making it ideal for families or hosting gatherings. It’s also a great choice for those who want an easy-to-clean, stylish, and durable gas cooker. What makes it stand out is its ability to maximize cooking efficiency, saving you time and effort.
Key Features:
4 well-spaced high-efficiency gas burners
Black tempered glass top that’s easy to clean
Auto-ignition for easy and safe lighting
Cast iron pan supports for stability and durability
Easy-to-use control knobs for precise flame adjustments
Spill-proof design for a hygienic kitchen
Pros:
Allows cooking of 4 meals simultaneously
Easy to control flame with dedicated knobs for each burner
Auto-ignition eliminates the need for matchboxes
Durable and easy to maintain
Cons:
It may be a bit heavy (15 kg), making it harder to move around.
Price: N164,000. Where to Buy: Shop Konga
Pyramid Single Tabletop Gas Burner
The Pyramid Single Tabletop Gas Burner is perfect for singles or students in need of a reliable, long-lasting gas cooker for everyday use. What makes it great is how it combines quality, durability, and convenience in one affordable package. It’s ideal for those looking for a cooker that performs well and is easy to maintain.
Key Features:
Auto ignition for easy and safe lighting
Durable gas cooker design
Premium cast burner for even heat distribution
Extra strong pan rest for stability
Superior value regulator for precise flame control
Anti-rust-treated pan for long-lasting use
Non-stick top for easy cleaning.
Pros:
Easy to ignite with auto ignition
Durable and rust-resistant
Strong and stable pan rest
Non-stick top makes cleaning effortless
Superior flame control for better cooking
Cons:
Can only be used for small-scale cooking
Price: N14,500. Where to Buy: Shop Konga
Maxi Tabletop Gas Cooker - 3 Gas, 1 Electric Cooker
The Maxi Tabletop Gas Cooker - 3 Gas, 1 Electric Cooker is space-efficient and versatile, offering both gas and electric cooking options. Its rust-resistant design ensures long-term use, while its affordability and practicality make it perfect for everyday cooking.
Key Features:
3 gas burners and 1 electric plate
Manual ignition for safe and easy lighting
Metal lid top for added protection
Rust-resistant material for long-lasting use
Easy-to-clean surface
Separate knobs for each burner for precise control
Compact tabletop design
Pros:
Combines gas and electric cooking options
Rust-resistant for durability
Easy to move and place anywhere
Quick and easy to clean
Ideal for tight spaces with its tabletop design
Cons:
Manual ignition may take longer to light
Only one electric plate, which might be limiting for large-scale cooking using electricity
Price: N86,950. Where to Buy: Shop Konga
Polystar Built-In Tabletop 4-Burner
The Polystar Built-In Tabletop 4-Burner Gas Hob features a durable 8mm thick glass cooktop and a variety of burner sizes to meet different cooking needs. It includes a powerful wok burner ideal for high-heat cooking and an electric ignition for easy use. This gas hob offers powerful and diverse cooking with multiple burner options, while its durable, stylish design makes for easy maintenance.
Key Features:
8mm thick black glass cooktop
4 burners with varying power outputs
Heavy-duty cast iron pan support for stability
Pros:
Durable 8mm thick glass cooktop
A variety of burner sizes for different cooking needs
Powerful wok burner ideal for high-heat cooking
Electric ignition for easy use
Heavy cast iron support ensures stability
Enamel water tray for easy cleanup
Cons:
No safety device included
Larger sizes may not fit compact kitchen spaces
Price: N131,000. Where to Buy: Shop Polystar
HOMETEC 90cm Built-in 5 Burner Gas Cooker
The HOMETEC 90cm Built-in 5 Burner Gas Cooker is durable, stylish, and versatile, offering both NG and LPG compatibility. It ensures safe and reliable cooking with the Orkli thermocouple and is ideal for those seeking a built-in option with easy maintenance. Its 8mm black toughened glass surface, cast iron and matt burner cap, and aluminium flame spreader and injector holder add to its functionality and long-lasting performance.
Key Features:
8mm black toughened glass surface
Cast iron and matt burner cap
Aluminium flame spreader and injector holder
Copper injectors for both NG (Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas)
Automatic battery ignition for easy start
Cast iron pan support for stability
Black knobs for a sleek finish
Comes with LPG conversion kit (injectors & connector fitting)
Pros:
Toughened glass surface for durability
Cast iron and aluminum components for strength and heat distribution
Easy to ignite with automatic battery ignition
Includes conversion kit for LPG use
Compact built-in design that fits most kitchen setups
Cons:
Requires professional installation due to built-in design
Larger cut-out sizes may not fit all countertop spaces
Price: N185,000 - N195,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumi
Phiima 2 Burner Built-in Flip Gas Cooker
The Phiima 2 Burner Built-in Flip Gas Cooker is made from high-quality stainless steel and features a blue flame that protects your pots from damage. It can be used as a built-in stove or placed on the countertop, offering flexibility in installation. With a simple push-to-turn ignition, it's easy to use, and its safety feature ensures the gas automatically shuts off if the flame goes out.
Key Features:
Made from high-quality stainless steel
Blue flame that protects your pots from damage
Can be used as a built-in stove or placed on the countertop
Easy to install with simple push-to-turn ignition
Safety feature that turns off the gas if the flame goes out
2 burners for cooking multiple meals at the same time
Pros:
Durable and heat-resistant
Saves space with dual-use design
Cooks two dishes at once
Cons:
Needs space check for installation
Takes a little longer to light compared to automatic ignition
Price: N215,000 - N250,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia
Maxi 400 4 Burner Manual Ignition Table Top Gas Cooker
he Maxi 400 4 Burner Manual Ignition Table Top Gas Cooker features four well-placed burners, allowing you to cook multiple meals at once. Its manual ignition offers easy gas control, while the compact and portable tabletop design makes it convenient for various spaces.
Key Features:
4 well-placed burners for cooking multiple meals at once
Manual ignition for easy gas control
Compact and portable tabletop design
Metal lid top for protection and style
Easy to clean surface
Durable stainless steel exterior for long-lasting use
Perfect for small to medium-sized families, students, or singles
Pros:
Offers 4 burners, allowing you to cook several dishes at once
Portable design, making it easy to move or store
Stainless steel exterior ensures durability and rust-free use
Manual ignition gives you more control over gas usage
Easy to clean and maintain
Cons:
Manual ignition may take a little longer compared to automatic models.
Price: N47,800 - N58,900. Where to Buy: Shop Zit Electronics Store
Qasa 2 Burner In-Built Tabletop Gas Cooker
The Qasa 2 Burner In-Built Tabletop Gas Cooker is perfect for those looking for a durable, stylish, and efficient gas cooker for their kitchen.
With fast cooking and low gas consumption, it provides high heat flow for powerful cooking performance, ensuring efficiency and quality every time.
Key Features:
Stainless steel burner holder for long-lasting use
Copper burner cap for durability
Electroplated gold-colored burner cap for a stylish look
Double tube burners for fast cooking
Luxury high-tempered gold-colored glass surface
Pros:
Long-lasting stainless steel and copper materials
The stylish gold-colored design adds a touch of luxury to your kitchen
Fast cooking with low gas consumption
High heat flow for powerful cooking performance
Cons:
Needs to be handled carefully to avoid damage to the tempered glass surface
Price: N87,999. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia
Thermocool 3 Hob Table Gas Burner
The Thermocool 3 Hob Table Gas Burner combines safety, efficiency, and convenience, making it perfect for smaller kitchens or busy households. Its easy-to-clean design saves you time and effort in the kitchen, ensuring a hassle-free cooking experience.
Key Features:
7mm tempered safety glass for double protection
Auto ignition for easy lighting and energy savings
Pros:
Auto ignition saves gas and energy
Durable pot support prevents messes and spills
Easy-to-clean surface minimizes maintenance time
Cons:
Requires careful handling to prevent damage to the glass
May not be ideal for large-scale cooking needs
Price: N39,889 Where to Buy: Shop Thermocool
Whether you’re a seasoned chef or looking to set up your kitchen there’s a tabletop gas cooker on this list that fits your needs. From single-burner models for small spaces to luxury designs, these cookers offer quality cooking experiences. When choosing the right cooker, consider your cooking habits, space constraints, and safety preferences.