11 Tabletop Gas Cookers for Every Kitchen Need

11 Tabletop Gas Cookers We’ve compiled a list of 11 best tabletop gas cookers to elevate your cooking experience. Compact, efficient, and stylish, these cookers make meal prep easier while helping you maximize your space.

How to Choose the Best Tabletop Cooker

There are different gas cooker designs tailored to your needs and convenience. There are portable gas stoves suitable for small kitchens, outdoor activities, etc., as well as in-built gas stoves and larger models specifically designed for indoor use and heavy cooking.

When choosing a tabletop gas cooker, several key factors should guide your decision-making process: Size & Portability: Compact cookers are ideal for small kitchens, apartments, or camping trips, while larger models may provide extra cooking space for multitasking.



Burners: Decide if you need a single or double burner and why. A double burner offers more flexibility, but a single burner saves space.



Safety Features: Features like flame failure devices and automatic shut-offs are essential for peace of mind and safe cooking.



Ease of Cleaning: Stainless steel surfaces and removable drip trays make cleaning less stressful.



Fuel Type: Most tabletop gas cookers run on LPG or butane, or a mixture of both, which is the commonly used gas in Nigerian households. Check compatibility with the type of gas you plan to use and how energy-efficient it is.

LG Infrared Glass 2-Burner Gas Cooker

The double infrared burner offers efficient cooking, while the tempered glass top ensures durability and easy cleaning. Its compact and durable design makes it a great choice for tight spaces or as an additional burner when entertaining.

Key Features:

Auto ignition for quick and safe lighting

Dual burners for multitasking

Compact design, perfect for small spaces

Safety shut-off for peace of mind

Long-lasting and durable construction

Pros: Two burners allow for multitasking in the kitchen

Compact and portable for easy storage and use

Burns with a clean blue flame, preventing blackened cookware

Gas-efficient, saving you money.

Cons: Might not have enough power for heavy-duty or large-scale cooking.

Price: N44,900. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

Haier Thermocool 2 Burner Table Gas Cooker

Thermocool Table Cooker offers energy savings, superior durability, and faster cooking with innovative technology. The whirlwind burner ensures better heat distribution, and the heavy-duty gas valve ensures longevity, making it a reliable and cost-effective cooking solution.

Key Features:

Rotating tornado-like flame for faster, even cooking

Saves up to 30% on gas

Durable all-aluminum gas valve

Whirlwind burner for better heat distribution

Pros: Saves up to 30% on gas

Even, faster cooking due to Tornado-like flame

Long-lasting and durable construction with high-quality gas valve

Ideal for frequent use without worrying about frequent repairs.

Cons: May be priced higher than regular burners due to superior materials

May take some time to get used to the unique burner design for certain cooking styles.

Price: N78,000. Where to Buy: Shop Konga

Maxi 60*60 Tabletop 4 Burner Gas Cooker T-840

The Maxi 60*60 Tabletop 4 Burner Gas Cooker T-840 is perfect for homes with multiple meals to prepare at once, making it ideal for families or hosting gatherings. It’s also a great choice for those who want an easy-to-clean, stylish, and durable gas cooker. What makes it stand out is its ability to maximize cooking efficiency, saving you time and effort.

Key Features:

4 well-spaced high-efficiency gas burners

Black tempered glass top that’s easy to clean

Auto-ignition for easy and safe lighting

Cast iron pan supports for stability and durability

Easy-to-use control knobs for precise flame adjustments

Spill-proof design for a hygienic kitchen

Pros: Allows cooking of 4 meals simultaneously

Easy to control flame with dedicated knobs for each burner

Auto-ignition eliminates the need for matchboxes

Durable and easy to maintain Cons: It may be a bit heavy (15 kg), making it harder to move around.

Price: N164,000. Where to Buy: Shop Konga

Pyramid Single Tabletop Gas Burner

The Pyramid Single Tabletop Gas Burner is perfect for singles or students in need of a reliable, long-lasting gas cooker for everyday use. What makes it great is how it combines quality, durability, and convenience in one affordable package. It’s ideal for those looking for a cooker that performs well and is easy to maintain.

Key Features:

Auto ignition for easy and safe lighting

Durable gas cooker design

Premium cast burner for even heat distribution

Extra strong pan rest for stability

Superior value regulator for precise flame control

Anti-rust-treated pan for long-lasting use

Non-stick top for easy cleaning.

Pros: Easy to ignite with auto ignition

Durable and rust-resistant

Strong and stable pan rest

Non-stick top makes cleaning effortless

Superior flame control for better cooking

Cons: Can only be used for small-scale cooking Price: N14,500. Where to Buy: Shop Konga

Maxi Tabletop Gas Cooker - 3 Gas, 1 Electric Cooker

The Maxi Tabletop Gas Cooker - 3 Gas, 1 Electric Cooker is space-efficient and versatile, offering both gas and electric cooking options. Its rust-resistant design ensures long-term use, while its affordability and practicality make it perfect for everyday cooking.

Key Features:

3 gas burners and 1 electric plate

Manual ignition for safe and easy lighting

Metal lid top for added protection

Rust-resistant material for long-lasting use

Easy-to-clean surface

Separate knobs for each burner for precise control

Compact tabletop design

Pros: Combines gas and electric cooking options

Rust-resistant for durability

Easy to move and place anywhere

Quick and easy to clean

Ideal for tight spaces with its tabletop design

Cons: Manual ignition may take longer to light

Only one electric plate, which might be limiting for large-scale cooking using electricity Price: N86,950. Where to Buy: Shop Konga

Polystar Built-In Tabletop 4-Burner

The Polystar Built-In Tabletop 4-Burner Gas Hob features a durable 8mm thick glass cooktop and a variety of burner sizes to meet different cooking needs. It includes a powerful wok burner ideal for high-heat cooking and an electric ignition for easy use. This gas hob offers powerful and diverse cooking with multiple burner options, while its durable, stylish design makes for easy maintenance.

Key Features:

8mm thick black glass cooktop

4 burners with varying power outputs

Heavy-duty cast iron pan support for stability

Pros: Durable 8mm thick glass cooktop

A variety of burner sizes for different cooking needs

Powerful wok burner ideal for high-heat cooking

Electric ignition for easy use

Heavy cast iron support ensures stability

Enamel water tray for easy cleanup Cons: No safety device included

Larger sizes may not fit compact kitchen spaces Price: N131,000. Where to Buy: Shop Polystar

HOMETEC 90cm Built-in 5 Burner Gas Cooker

The HOMETEC 90cm Built-in 5 Burner Gas Cooker is durable, stylish, and versatile, offering both NG and LPG compatibility. It ensures safe and reliable cooking with the Orkli thermocouple and is ideal for those seeking a built-in option with easy maintenance. Its 8mm black toughened glass surface, cast iron and matt burner cap, and aluminium flame spreader and injector holder add to its functionality and long-lasting performance.

Key Features:

8mm black toughened glass surface

Cast iron and matt burner cap

Aluminium flame spreader and injector holder

Copper injectors for both NG (Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas)

Automatic battery ignition for easy start

Cast iron pan support for stability

Black knobs for a sleek finish

Comes with LPG conversion kit (injectors & connector fitting)

Pros: Toughened glass surface for durability

Cast iron and aluminum components for strength and heat distribution

Easy to ignite with automatic battery ignition

Includes conversion kit for LPG use

Compact built-in design that fits most kitchen setups Cons: Requires professional installation due to built-in design

Larger cut-out sizes may not fit all countertop spaces

Price: N185,000 - N195,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumi

Phiima 2 Burner Built-in Flip Gas Cooker

The Phiima 2 Burner Built-in Flip Gas Cooker is made from high-quality stainless steel and features a blue flame that protects your pots from damage. It can be used as a built-in stove or placed on the countertop, offering flexibility in installation. With a simple push-to-turn ignition, it's easy to use, and its safety feature ensures the gas automatically shuts off if the flame goes out.

Key Features:

Made from high-quality stainless steel

Blue flame that protects your pots from damage

Can be used as a built-in stove or placed on the countertop

Easy to install with simple push-to-turn ignition

Safety feature that turns off the gas if the flame goes out

2 burners for cooking multiple meals at the same time

Pros: Durable and heat-resistant

Saves space with dual-use design

Cooks two dishes at once Cons: Needs space check for installation

Takes a little longer to light compared to automatic ignition Price: N215,000 - N250,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

Maxi 400 4 Burner Manual Ignition Table Top Gas Cooker

he Maxi 400 4 Burner Manual Ignition Table Top Gas Cooker features four well-placed burners, allowing you to cook multiple meals at once. Its manual ignition offers easy gas control, while the compact and portable tabletop design makes it convenient for various spaces.

Key Features:

4 well-placed burners for cooking multiple meals at once

Manual ignition for easy gas control

Compact and portable tabletop design

Metal lid top for protection and style

Easy to clean surface

Durable stainless steel exterior for long-lasting use

Perfect for small to medium-sized families, students, or singles

Pros: Offers 4 burners, allowing you to cook several dishes at once

Portable design, making it easy to move or store

Stainless steel exterior ensures durability and rust-free use

Manual ignition gives you more control over gas usage

Easy to clean and maintain Cons: Manual ignition may take a little longer compared to automatic models. Price: N47,800 - N58,900. Where to Buy: Shop Zit Electronics Store

Qasa 2 Burner In-Built Tabletop Gas Cooker

The Qasa 2 Burner In-Built Tabletop Gas Cooker is perfect for those looking for a durable, stylish, and efficient gas cooker for their kitchen.

With fast cooking and low gas consumption, it provides high heat flow for powerful cooking performance, ensuring efficiency and quality every time.

Key Features:

Stainless steel burner holder for long-lasting use

Copper burner cap for durability

Electroplated gold-colored burner cap for a stylish look

Double tube burners for fast cooking

Luxury high-tempered gold-colored glass surface

Pros: Long-lasting stainless steel and copper materials

The stylish gold-colored design adds a touch of luxury to your kitchen

Fast cooking with low gas consumption

High heat flow for powerful cooking performance

Cons: Needs to be handled carefully to avoid damage to the tempered glass surface Price: N87,999. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

Thermocool 3 Hob Table Gas Burner

The Thermocool 3 Hob Table Gas Burner combines safety, efficiency, and convenience, making it perfect for smaller kitchens or busy households. Its easy-to-clean design saves you time and effort in the kitchen, ensuring a hassle-free cooking experience.

Key Features:

7mm tempered safety glass for double protection

Auto ignition for easy lighting and energy savings

Pros: Auto ignition saves gas and energy

Durable pot support prevents messes and spills

Easy-to-clean surface minimizes maintenance time Cons: Requires careful handling to prevent damage to the glass

May not be ideal for large-scale cooking needs Price: N39,889 Where to Buy: Shop Thermocool