Top 7 Nigerian Wig Shops on Instagram With Quality Hair

I think we can all agree that human hair wigs are a worthy investment. Not only do they look and feel good, but buying a good quality human hair wig is one of the best things you can spend your money on because they last long, don’t shed, and you’ll be getting your money’s worth. While it’s one thing to decide to buy a wig, finding the right vendor to buy from in Nigeria is a different ball game entirely. With the many “what I ordered vs what I got” horror stories on the internet, I’m sure you want your case to be different. I can’t even describe the pain that comes with realising you’ve been scammed or sent a wig that looks nothing like what you ordered. So, to be on the safer side, it’s best to stick with Instagram vendors that consistently deliver the best of the best. Here are seven top-rated wig shops on Instagram in Nigeria that are trusted by real customers (and some of my colleagues) to deliver wigs that live up to the hype:

1. Arabella Hair

Recommended by our managing editor at Pulse Picks, Hillary Essien, Arabella Hair is the go-to place for quality human hair wigs that look just as good in real life as they do online. You’ll get the exact wig you purchased with no misleading lighting tricks. Their human hair wigs start from around ₦80,000 and go upwards depending on length and texture. They’re a simple, straightforward and reliable human hair vendor that won’t give you any trouble, as you’ll be getting exactly what you ordered.

2. Bo Hairs

Owned by Nigerian businesswoman and influencer Onuzurike Oluomachi, Bo Hairs is practically a household name. Known for luxury wigs that can cost over ₦1 million, Bo Hairs sells wigs that are so flawless, and almost look unreal. The quality is unmatched, and what you see is truly what you get. Please be careful where you order from. Bo Hairs has many impersonators on WhatsApp, TikTok, and Facebook. They only have one official Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook account, so double-check before you make a payment.

3. Emmy Hair Place

Our project management associate, Grace Okoko, has been shopping from Emmy Hair Place since her university days and still swears by their quality. Emmy Hair Place has built a solid reputation for consistency and authenticity over the years. They sell a wide range of styles and textures to suit any aesthetic or budget.

4. Hairs By Dinma

If you’re active on TikTok, chances are you’ve seen Hairs By Dinma go viral for their affordable human hair blend wigs. Human hair blend wigs are a mix of human hair and high-grade synthetic fibres. They give you the look and feel of human hair at a more budget-friendly price. Wigs here range from ₦25,000 to ₦50,000, and their Instagram page is filled with real customer reviews, tags, and videos that show what the wigs look like in everyday life. That transparency is priceless.

5. Cassie Hair

When we talk about luxury, we have to mention Cassie Hair. Approved by actress Sharon Ooja , who has one of the best wig games in Nollywood, Cassie Hair sells premium human hair wigs that are always on point. Prices start from ₦500,000 and above, but you’re paying for exceptional craftsmanship, quality assurance, and celebrity-level glam. If you’ve got the budget and want a wig that turns heads, Cassie Hair is worth every naira.

6. The Hair Caterers

I know “synthetic wig” might make some people shiver, but not all synthetic wigs are the same. The Hair Caterers specialise in 100% premium synthetic wigs, and all of their wigs have excellent quality. Their wigs are heat-safe, come with a flawless hairline, adjustable elastic bands, and look very natural. No “sponge” texture here, just soft, light, wearable styles that you can wear any day, anytime. If you’re on a budget but still want a stylish and realistic look, consider making The Hair Caterers your plug.

7. Regirl World

Regirl World’s wigs are quite different from what you’ve probably seen before because they sell what is called “lab-made hair.” This hair is developed with something called ReXI, a synthetic fibre created using protein infusion and crimp technology to mimic the softness and movement of real hair. ReXI hair is heat-resistant, shiny in a natural way, and moves like real hair. Their wigs range from ₦55,000 to ₦120,000, and they’ve got a very chic, clean girl aesthetic to them.