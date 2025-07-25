How to Permanently Treat Dandruff

You know what’s worse than dandruff? Thinking you’ve finally gotten rid of it, only for the flakes to return two weeks later like they never left. I’ve been there. I’ve done the black soap thing. I’ve drowned my scalp in dandruff creams. I’ve tried almost every shampoo the internet swore by. But here’s the hard truth: dandruff is never a one-time fix. It sounds dramatic, but it’s the reality, and once I accepted that, treating it got a lot easier.

Why Dandruff Keeps Coming Back

Let’s clear this up first: dandruff isn’t about being dirty. In fact, overwashing your hair can sometimes make it worse. Dandruff is linked to a natural yeast on the scalp called Malassezia, which feeds on oils. This fungus is present on everyone’s scalp, but when the balance tips because of stress , hormones, the weather, or even product buildup, it overgrows, causing inflammation, flakes, and itching. Also, not all flakes are the same. Some people are dealing with seborrheic dermatitis, which appears as yellowish, sticky flakes, not just the dry white kind. That’s why dandruff seems to come and go. It’s a scalp condition that needs consistent management, not one-time fixes.

Dandruff Treatment Guide: What Really Works

1. Use Anti-Dandruff Shampoos Regularly

You need a shampoo that fights the root cause. Look for ingredients like ketoconazole, zinc pyrithione, selenium sulfide, or salicylic acid. These help reduce yeast levels and calm inflammation. Start with an anti-dandruff shampoo every other wash until the bottle finishes, then keep it on rotation. A solid option is Every Man Jack 2-in-1 Daily Shampoo & Conditioner. It’s gentle enough for daily use, combines cleansing and conditioning in one step, and doesn’t overload your scalp with heavy ingredients. While it’s not a medicated formula, it helps maintain a clean, balanced scalp: a key part of managing dandruff in the long run.

If you want something stronger, Selsun Blue Medicated Shampoo is a great over-the-counter option. It contains selenium sulfide, which directly targets the Malassezia fungus and helps reduce flaking, itching, and irritation. It's even more useful for people dealing with seborrheic dermatitis and stubborn scalp buildup.

2. Avoid Over-Oiling and Product Buildup

That thick shea butter you’re using is feeding the fungus. Oils aren’t evil, but too much can make things worse. Keep your hair moisturised, but be mindful. Product buildup clogs pores and traps dead skin cells, making flaking worse.

3. Develop a Scalp Routine

Treat your scalp like skin because it is. Exfoliate gently once or twice a week with a scalp scrub or a massaging brush. One good option is the Tea Tree Purifying & Balancing Hair & Scalp Scrub. It helps remove buildup, refreshes the scalp, and balances oil without being too harsh. The tea tree oil adds antifungal benefits, which can support your overall dandruff treatment routine.

Shampoo at least weekly and rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water. Keep styling products like hair gel and edge control to a minimum, and always prioritise scalp health over hairstyles.

4. Manage Triggers Like Stress, Hormones, and Heat

Yes, dandruff flares up more during harmattan or under synthetic wigs. But stress and hormone fluctuations also play a big role. So does using harsh shampoos or not washing your hair frequently enough. Find a wash schedule that works for your lifestyle (mine is every week) and stick to it.

5. See a Dermatologist If It Gets Worse

If flakes are painful, red, or spreading beyond your scalp, don’t self-diagnose. It could be eczema, psoriasis, or a fungal infection that needs prescription treatment.

What Makes Dandruff Worse (That You Might Be Doing)

Skipping wash days too often

Using heavy oils or butters too frequently

Using too many products

Scratching your scalp: It feels good, but scratching can cause tiny cuts and worsen inflammation.

Not rinsing shampoo properly: Product residue can trigger itching and flaking. Always rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

Stop Believing These Dandruff Myths

Myth 1: Dandruff is caused by poor hygiene. Not true. You can wash daily and still have flakes. It’s not about cleanliness.

Myth 2: Shea butter and black soap can cure it. No. They might soothe symptoms temporarily, but they don’t treat the cause.

Myth 3: It only happens during harmattan. Cold, dry air makes it worse, but dandruff can come anytime.

Myth 4: It’s contagious. It isn’t. Everyone has Malassezia on their scalp. You can’t catch dandruff from someone else.

Myth 5: It’s because your scalp is dry. Dandruff thrives in oily environments. Dry scalp is a different issue.