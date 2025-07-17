Hair Relaxers That Don’t Break Hair: 7 Gentle Options with Strengthening Ingredients

If your hair always feels thinner or weaker after a relaxer , you’re not alone. Many Nigerian women struggle with breakage after chemically straightening their hair. But the truth is, not all relaxers are harsh. Some are formulated with moisturising oils, proteins, and pH-balanced ingredients that protect the hair shaft instead of stripping it. In this guide, we’ve rounded up nine hair relaxers that don’t break hair, with a breakdown of the exact ingredients that make them safer for your strands. Whether you relax at home or in a salon, these products offer a much gentler alternative.

Why Some Relaxers Break Hair

Hair relaxers work by breaking down the protein bonds in your strands so they can be reshaped. But when the formula is too alkaline, or lacks nourishing ingredients, it leaves the hair weak, porous, and prone to breakage. The difference with these nine relaxers is in their moisturising oils, protein content, and pH-balanced ingredients that help maintain the structure of your strands during and after the process.

1. Nature’s Gentle Touch HerbalBlend No-Lye Relaxer

Price: ₦6,200.00 Where To Buy: Shop Natures Gentle Touch This Nigerian-made relaxer is popular for being gentle on coarse natural hair. It contains: Avocado oil – rich in biotin and fatty acids that coat and strengthen the hair shaft.

Green tea extract – packed with antioxidants to reduce inflammation on the scalp.

Shea butter – seals in moisture and improves hair elasticity. These ingredients help reduce post-relaxer dryness and make it less likely that the hair will snap weeks later.

2. ORS Olive Oil No-Lye Relaxer

Price: ₦5,500.00 Where To Buy: Shop Slique beauty LTD ORS (Original Root Stimulator) is widely trusted for its moisturising formula. Key ingredients include: Olive oil – helps retain moisture during the relaxing process.

Aloe vera – soothes the scalp and reduces irritation.

Soy protein – adds strength and elasticity to processed hair. The combination of oils and protein helps balance softness with strength, reducing breakage and shedding after use.

3. Just For Me No-Lye Sensitive Scalp Relaxer

Price: ₦13,300 Where To Buy: Shop TOS Originally designed for children, this relaxer is mild enough for sensitive scalps and adult use too. It contains: Coconut milk – hydrates the scalp and strands.

Sunflower oil – helps smooth the cuticle and adds shine.

Lanolin – a natural emollient that protects against moisture loss. It’s a great choice if your scalp reacts easily to chemicals or if your hair breaks due to dryness.

4. Soft & Beautiful Botanicals No-Lye Relaxer

Price: $11.03 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon This relaxer is infused with botanical extracts and designed for coarse, tightly curled hair. It contains: Soy protein – rebuilds damaged areas of the hair.

Chamomile – calms the scalp and reduces itchiness.

Vitamin E – an antioxidant that supports scalp health. The blend helps fortify the hair while giving it a smooth, straight finish without stripping it of strength.

5. Mizani Butter Blend Relaxer

Price: ₦98,500 Where To Buy: Shop Jannys Beauty This salon-grade product is designed for professional use, but it’s one of the safest for hair health. It contains: Shea butter – softens and protects hair from over-processing.

Honey – a natural humectant that draws moisture into the hair.

Cocoa butter – deeply nourishing, ideal for coarse or dry hair. Its "butter blend" system reduces irritation and ensures even relaxing with minimal risk of over-processing.

6. Dark & Lovely Triple Nourished No-Lye Relaxer

Price: $5.84 Where To Buy: Shop Walmart Dark & Lovely’s new formula is designed to nourish the hair while it’s being relaxed. It includes: Coconut oil – penetrates deeply to moisturise from within.

Jojoba oil – mimics the scalp’s natural oils, reducing flaking.

Vitamin B5 – improves elasticity and reduces breakage after treatment. This is a solid choice for those who’ve experienced breakage from older formulations.

7. TCB Naturals Olive Oil No Lye Relaxer Kit, Regular, Pack of 3

Price: $5.84 Where To Buy: Shop Walmart TCB has been a go-to in Nigerian households for years. Their formula stands out with: Coconut oil – strengthens hair structure and protects against dryness

Aloe vera – calms the scalp and adds moisture

Lanolin – forms a barrier that helps retain hydration during and after relaxing It’s an excellent choice if you want straight hair that still feels full and strong.

How to Avoid Breakage After Relaxing Your Hair

Using a gentle relaxer is only one part of the process. To fully avoid breakage, you’ll need to: Prep with a protein treatment at least a week before relaxing. Avoid overlapping relaxers on already-processed hair. Use a neutralising shampoo immediately after relaxing. Deep condition weekly with moisturising masks. Moisturise and seal daily using leave-ins and natural oils. Trim regularly to prevent split ends from worsening.