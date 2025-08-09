Rainy seasons usually bring a great deal of relief from the heat, but it’s a nightmare for natural hair. Humidity causes hair shrinkage and frizz, while constant dampness can lead to scalp irritation or even breakage if not cared for properly.

These issues can be solved by protecting your strands with the right hairstyle. They are low-maintenance, moisture-resistant, and perfect for the rainy season. From bold braid-outs that thrive in damp air to chic updos that keep your strands secure, I’ve compiled hairstyle ideas to keep your hair healthy and hydrated, rain or shine.

1. Box Braids

Natural hair, depending on the type and texture, can be stressful to comb and style, and box braids are the answer to a lazy natural hair girl's prayers. Once made, you don’t have to bother about combing your hair daily.

The lines along the scalp make it easy to apply moisturisers. To keep your hairlines hydrated and scalp healthy for new growth, moisturise before styling and every few days afterwards to prevent frizz.

Cantu Shea Butter Daily Oil Moisturiser pampers your scalp and protects your hair like a big, rich auntie, with shea butter being its major ingredient. Shea butter is the best natural hair moisturiser that does more than moisturise your hair.

It repairs damaged hair cuticles to allow for growth, reduces frizz, softens the hair texture, and soothes an itchy scalp. This makes Cantu Shea butter perfect for use, especially during the rainy season, because it strengthens hair strands and retains hair health. Price: ₦13,800. Where to Buy: Shop Cocci Beauty .

2. Twist‑Outs

You can choose to do twist-outs with or without your stretched hair. Either way, start with freshly washed, detangled hair, and apply a water‑based leave‑in like Natural Nigerian Moisture & Shine leave-in conditioner. This leave-in conditioner helps hair absorb hydration without feeling heavy. Twist each section, let it dry overnight or air‑dry, and then unravel gently and fluff it. This helps your curls stay defined and frizz‑resistant, but most importantly, it elongates the coil pattern and reduces shrinkage during rainy days.

The twists hold their shape even if you are caught unaware in a downpour or drizzle. Plus, you can refresh with a light spritz instead of re-twisting every day. This style works for 4C, 4B, and mixed textures. Infused with aloe vera juice, coconut oil, panthenol, and horsetail extract, this locally made conditioner strengthens and softens strands while locking in moisture longer to keep the scalp hydrated. Price: ₦12,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Aphro Beauty

3. Kiko/Isi Owu (African Hair Threading)

This style is as painful as it looks. It’s a threading style that suits any hair type and can last for weeks. It reduces breakage and keeps your hair neat even when drenched. The thread holds each strand firmly, preventing strands from sticking up or frizzing in damp air.

If you don’t enjoy styling your hair daily but want something that lasts long and even makes your hair grow out, this is the best style for you. By adding conditioner before threading, you ensure each section gets moisture. When you’re ready to take it down, your hair will be tangle-free and stretched.

4. Bantu Knots

Bantu knots keep your hair ends tucked away to reduce frizz and breakage from constant dampness. They are the best option if you want to stretch or curl your hair without using any heat. While they are protective hairstyles, you may find it uncomfortable to sleep properly.

5. Wet-Set Twists

Twist-outs are a staple, but wet-setting them (applying product to damp hair before twisting) makes them last longer, especially during the rainy season. The water helps set the style, so it holds up better when the air gets damp. To make your twists last longer, refresh them with a rosewater and glycerin spray for extra moisture.

Price: ₦26,931.32. Where to Buy: Shop Care to Beauty .

6. Chunky Braid

Chunky braids are your best bet for the rainy season. They hold up so much better, and here's why: bigger sections mean less frizz, and they're way quicker to make than tiny braids. This style is the perfect low-maintenance Nigerian hairstyle for professionals who need to look polished without the daily styling hassle.

7. Afro Puffs

Afro puffs are great for keeping your hair off your neck. And if you want to add a little something extra or protect your edges, just grab a scarf or a headband. It works because it lets your hair breathe while still looking super stylish. Price: ₦4,800. Where to Buy: Shop The Diva Shop . A little tip: satin scrunchies are awesome for preventing breakage and are better than cotton scrunchies because they retain your hair’s moisture.

Price: ₦2,400. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

8. Wash-and-Go With a Twist

A wash-and-go is the quickest style, but humid air can make coils shrink. Instead of just letting your hair air-dry, try styling it in large twists first. This helps prevent shrinkage and keeps your curls looking defined, even when they're wet.

You can also try stretching it with bands or low-heat drying to make your curls stay stretched and springy. Applying a curl cream with humectants to lock in moisture. Once dry, you get a defined look that lasts.

This hair curling cream deeply moisturises your scalp with shea butter and keeps your twists defined with flaxseed oil. Flaxseed oil is highly beneficial for the hair in many ways. It promotes hair growth, prevents breakage, and strengthens the hair strands. Price: ₦8,000. Where to Buy: Shop Beauty Gallery .

9. Faux Locs

These protective styles are great because they seriously protect your hair from constant wetness, and the best part is they can last a good 4-6 weeks if you take care of them properly. The main reason they work so well is that you don't have to style your hair every single day, and the synthetic hair won't frizz up in the rain.

All Things Savvy has a catalogue of beautiful synthetic faux locs in different colours, styles, and textures, all priced within the range of ₦6,500 to ₦11,000. Pro Tip: To prevent fungal growth on your scalp, use a tea tree oil mix.