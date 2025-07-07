7 Facial Scrubs That Remove Blackheads Gently

Blackheads are a common occurrence that affects almost everyone at some point in their skincare journey. These tiny dark spots often appear on the nose, chin, and forehead. While they’re harmless, they can be frustrating to deal with. Blackheads are non-inflammatory acne formed when your pores get clogged with excess sebum (oil) and dead skin cells. When this buildup is exposed to air, it oxidises and turns black, hence the name. Unlike whiteheads, blackheads are open at the surface, which makes them easier to treat with gentle exfoliation. One of the best ways to deal with blackheads is to use facial scrubs specially formulated to exfoliate dead skin, unclog pores, and remove excess oil. Below are seven facial scrubs that help get rid of blackheads without leaving your skin dry or irritated.

1. Clean & Clear Blackhead Clearing Daily Scrub

This scrub is known for its oil-free, gentle exfoliating formula that targets blackheads without overdrying the skin. Salicylic acid, a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA), penetrates deep into the pores to dissolve oil and dead skin. It also contains chamomile and aloe, which soothe the skin and reduce inflammation. Panthenol (Vitamin B5) helps to retain moisture and promote skin healing. This product's combination of chemical and physical exfoliants unclogs pores from within while keeping your skin calm and hydrated. Price: ₦8,000. Where To Buy: Shop Cocci .

2. Neutrogena Blackhead Eliminating Facial Scrub

Neutrogena’s scrub is formulated to fight blackheads from the very first use. The salicylic acid clears blocked pores and prevents new blackheads from forming. The scrub also uses hydrogenated jojoba oil and castor oil to soften and hydrate the skin during the exfoliation process. This scrub combines oil-dissolving and skin-softening ingredients to remove blackheads and visibly improve skin texture. Price: ₦8,500. Where To Buy: Shop Allure .

3. Clean & Clear Deep Action Exfoliating Scrub

Formulated to give your skin a tingly fresh feeling, this deep-action scrub uses polyethylene beads to exfoliate the skin physically. Its other main ingredients include meadowfoam seed oil, which helps to soften the skin, menthol, which provides a refreshing cooling effect, and panthenol, which works behind the scenes to repair the skin barrier and lock in moisture. While it deeply exfoliates and cleans out pores, it also provides a cooling sensation that refreshes and revives your skin. Price: ₦9,000. Where To Buy: Shop Lami Fragrance .

4. Bliss Micro Magic Skin-Renewing Microdermabrasion Scrub

This Bliss scrub uses fine pumice particles to clear away dead skin cells, and kaolin clay to extract impurities and absorb excess oil. It also contains enzymes like papain (from papaya) and bromelain (from pineapple), which chemically exfoliate the skin and give it a brighter, smoother appearance. Additionally, nourishing oils like grape seed, jojoba, and shea butter keep your skin calm and soft post-exfoliation. Price: $16. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

5. Beauty Formulas Blackhead Control Facial Scrub

Budget-friendly and effective, this scrub helps to control oil production on the skin and reduce breakouts. The polylactic acid beads provide mild physical exfoliation, while salicylic acid unclogs pores and tackles blackheads at the source. It targets blackheads and excess oil with a dual-action approach while being gentle enough for regular use. Price: ₦3,000. Where To Buy: Shop Muna Cosmetics .

6. Garnier SkinActive Charcoal Blackhead Eliminating Scrub

This gel-based scrub is a heavy-hitter for oily skin. Activated charcoal works like a magnet by drawing out impurities, dirt, and sebum deep within the pores. Salicylic acid works alongside it to prevent future breakouts. This Garnier scrub combines the detoxifying powers of charcoal with the pore-unclogging action of salicylic acid for visibly cleaner, smoother skin. Price: $8.29. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

7. TULA So Poreless Exfoliating Blackhead Scrub

This viral TikTok scrub contains powerful exfoliants and skin-loving botanicals. Volcanic sand and pink salt physically exfoliate, while lactic acid gently resurfaces the skin. It also contains witch hazel, which tones and tightens pores, and a mix of fermented extracts and fruit acids that work to balance, brighten, and smooth the skin. Furthermore, the probiotics in it help to maintain a healthy skin barrier, while ingredients like pomegranate, raspberry, and hibiscus brighten one’s complexion. Price: $34. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon