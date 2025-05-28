7 Body Lotions That Help with Stretch Marks and Cellulite

There are certain events that occur in a woman’s body that I consider canon. Things like cellulite and stretch marks fall neatly into that category. They’re often unexpected, often inevitable, and very, very human.

According to Woman Alive , a canon event refers to those pivotal moments in our lives that may be uncomfortable or even embarrassing, but are somehow essential to our becoming. Cellulite and stretch marks are just that. For many of us, they pop up during puberty, after pregnancy, or when our weight fluctuates, and they’re completely normal. In fact, they’re so common that it’s almost surprising how often they’re still treated like flaws.

But the truth is that they aren’t flaws. They don’t need fixing. And they certainly don’t make your body any less beautiful. That said, it’s also completely valid to want to improve the look and feel of your skin. From smoothing your skin texture, evening out your skin tone, and boosting skin elasticity, some lotions can help. They won’t erase stretch marks or cellulite overnight (no lotion can), but they can visibly lessen their appearance and support your skin in looking firmer, healthier, and more radiant.

Below, I’ve rounded up the body lotions that actually do something. They’re formulated with ingredients like retinol, caffeine, collagen, and shea butter to help support your skin on this journey.

1. Paula’s Choice Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment

This is what I call skincare for the body with a clinical edge. Retinol, arguably one of the most researched ingredients for improving skin texture, is the star ingredient here. If you have post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, dull skin, or stretch marks that are visible, this lotion provides a slow, smoothing transformation.

It’s not greasy or overly perfumed either, which makes it feel more like a treatment than just a moisturiser. It uses retinol, shea butter, evening primrose oil, Vitamin C derivative (Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate), and panthenol to reduce the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite. It also brightens and hydrates the skin. Retinol can be irritating at first so use this body lotion only at night and always follow with sunscreen during the day. Price: $32. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. Advanced Clinicals Green Coffee Bean Oil Thermo-Firming Cream

If you’re dealing with that dimpled texture around your thighs, bum, or tummy, this is one body lotion to try. The Green Coffee Bean Oil has antioxidant benefits and may help stimulate circulation which is important for tackling the appearance of cellulite.

It also has hydrolysed collagen and aloe vera, which soothe and plump the skin by giving it a smoother, more refined look over time. Price: $16.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

3. Biossance Squalane + Caffeine Toning Body Cream

This is one of those ‘quiet luxury’ body creams, it feels expensive and gives gentle but visible results. With caffeine to tighten and niacinamide to even out tone, this cream is more like a body treatment. Squalane, a natural emollient, keeps your skin baby-soft all day long. If your stretch marks are dry and a bit inflamed, this will help calm and condition them beautifully. Price: $30. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

4. Cocoa Butter Firming Butter Lotion

This is a classic body care product that does exactly what it says it’ll do. If you’ve ever been pregnant or lost a significant amount of weight, you’ll know how the skin can feel stretched, fragile, and dry. This lotion is formulated with cocoa butter, collagen, elastin, and shea butter, all of which work together to support elasticity and deeply nourish the skin.

Plus, it contains Coenzyme Q10, an antioxidant that helps promote skin repair. It is also affordable and easily accessible, which is a win-win. Price: ₦12,500. Where To Buy: Shop Allure .

5. Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

This TikTok viral cream is beloved for its intoxicating scent, but it’s not just about fragrance because it contains guaraná extract (rich in caffeine), coconut oil, and cupuaçu butter, which helps to smooth and firm the skin.

It gets your skin radiant, glowy, and sun-ready. As for its fragrance, it features notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla, so you'll know you’ll smell like dessert all day. Price: $24. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

6. Mustela Stretch Mark Cream

For mums-to-be or anyone avoiding retinol, this cream is a gentle, non-irritating alternative. Formulated specifically for use during pregnancy, it includes avocado oil and plant-based peptides to boost skin elasticity while reducing the uncomfortable itchiness that often accompanies skin stretching. It is clinically tested for use during pregnancy. Price: $23. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

7. Bio-Oil Body Lotion

Bio-Oil has long been known for its scar and stretch mark oil, but the lotion version takes it to another level. It’s ultra-light but packs a nourishing punch thanks to a high oil concentration and ingredients like Vitamin A, E, and calendula extract.

This is perfect if you want hydration without the stickiness of oils. It’s also quite great to use during the hot weather. Price: $9.66. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

Stretch marks and cellulite don’t make your body flawed; rather, they make it real. But if improving their appearance makes you feel more confident in your skin, that’s completely valid too.