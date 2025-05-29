Naturium is the American skincare brand that, in true Gen-Z fashion, went from under-the-radar to TikTok-famous seemingly overnight. Launched in 2020, Naturium has earned its stripes not just from viral videos, but from clinically formulated products that pair nature-derived ingredients with serious skincare science. Their packaging is minimalist, their formulations are effective, and their fanbase is loyal. If there’s one corner of the brand that’s always selling out, it’s their body washes.

As a beauty writer (and a self-confessed shopping addict), I have seen these body washes vanish off virtual shelves faster than you can say “glazed donut skin.” They all come in elegant squeeze bottles, with creamy, luxurious textures that will give you the satisfaction you want in a daily shower product. While each one is made with different skin concerns in mind like dullness, dryness, or sensitivity, they all have one thing in common - they make your skin ridiculously soft.

So, I’ve done the heavy lifting (and lathering) to rank every Naturium body wash, starting from the absolute best.

1. The Smoother Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash

Best for: Rough texture, dull skin, KP. If you want silky-smooth skin that glows like it’s been touched by angels, this is the body wash for you. The glycolic acid body wash is a gel-based formula that uses a mix of AHAs including glycolic, lactic, tartaric, and pyruvic acids to get rid of dead skin cells and reveal newer, more radiant skin underneath.

It’s the perfect body wash to use if you have KP (keratosis pilaris), rough patches on the back of your arms, or even bumpy thighs. It also doubles up as a face wash, which makes it a multi-tasking product. Despite the exfoliating power, it feels silky and is non-drying. Price: $29.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Rating: ★★★★★

2. The Brightener Vitamin C Brightening Body Wash

Best for: Dull, uneven skin. This one is sunshine in a bottle. The Brightener body wash uses ascorbyl glucoside (a stable form of vitamin C), alongside enzymes from papaya and pineapple to brighten dull, uneven skin. If you have post-acne scarring on your chest or that greyish tint your legs sometimes take on during Harmattan, this body wash works to clear off all of that.

It’s also packed with moisturising ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and fruit acids. Your skin will look and feel plump, nourished, and get more even-toned over time. Price: $31.94. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Rating: ★★★★½

3. The Soother Sensitive Skin Body Wash

Best for: Sensitive, reactive skin. When your skin is being dramatic and it is itchy, red, reactive, this is the body wash that calms it all down. The Soother is made with oat, aloe, chamomile, calendula, and marshmallow root that all work together to calm down inflammation and reduce that itchy feeling. It has a comforting, milky texture that doesn’t lather too much.

If you’re someone with easily sensitized skin post-waxing or after too many exfoliating products, I find this body wash works wonders at reducing irritation. Price: $15.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Rating: ★★★★½

4. The Purifier Niacinamide Serum Body Wash

Best for: Oily, acne-prone skin. This gel-serum hybrid body wash is like giving your skin a niacinamide shot every morning. It contains 2% niacinamide, glycerin, and PCA glyceryl oleate, a skincare trio that balances oil production and keeps your skin barrier happy.

It’s especially helpful for those with body acne or oily skin around the back and chest. It’s gentle enough for everyday use, and the texture rinses off without leaving residue. Price: $15.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Rating: ★★★★

5. The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash

Best for: Dry, dehydrated skin. Now this one is for the glow girls. It starts as a luxurious oil, then lathers into a light foam. Formulated with rosehip, jojoba, squalane, and a massive dose of glycerin (over 50%!), this is a hydration bomb.

It’s especially great to use during colder months or after shaving, when your skin needs extra hydration. However, if you prefer a heavy lather or foamy cleanse, this one might feel too rich. Price: $31.94. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Rating: ★★★★

6. The Perfector Salicylic Acid Body Wash

Best for: Body acne Great for managing body breakouts, this body wash contains encapsulated salicylic acid for time-released exfoliation. It works well for clearing clogged pores without over-drying. It’s a solid product to use if you’re dealing with back acne or breakouts on the buttocks, but it doesn’t feel quite as plush or hydrating as some of the others.

That said, it’s one of the few body washes on the market that balances acne-fighting with skin comfort without that medicinal scent. Price: $27.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Rating: ★★★½ READ ALSO: The Best Niacinamide Serums Under ₦20,000

7. The Calmer Ceramide Body Wash

Best for: Dry, itchy skin. A truly underrated one. This is your comfort blanket in a bottle, formulated with ceramides, colloidal oatmeal, and cocoa butter. It’s fantastic for eczema-prone or seasonally dry skin. It lathers gently and rinses off without leaving your skin feeling dry or tight.

The only reason it’s further down on the list is because it’s less “treatment” and more “maintenance.” It’s perfect if your skin barrier needs repairing, but less exciting if you want visible results fast. Price: ₦37,000. Where To Buy: Shop Buy Better . Rating: ★★★½

Customer review: “Just used it for the first time tonight and not to be dramatic but WOW. I knew this was going to be my staple body wash after just a few seconds. It’s so soothing on the skin, has a super creamy lather, and stops my skin from having that horrible dry skin feel after a shower. In love! And it’s truly fragrance free!”

8. The Multi-Vitamin Daily Nutrients Body Wash

Best for: Normal, healthy skin. This one is like a multivitamin for your skin. It’s packed with everything - niacinamide, panthenol, vitamins A, B5, C, and E, plus botanical extracts. It’s a good body wash that helps maintain skin health and hydration.

However, it feels more like a supporting act than a headliner. If your skin doesn’t have any pressing concerns, this is a great all-rounder. But if you’re looking for targeted results, the other washes outperform it. Price: $15.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Rating: ★★★

9. The Booster Hyaluronic Acid Body Wash

Best for: Mild dryness. This one has so much potential. Seven molecular weights of hyaluronic acid? Yes, please. A whopping 30% glycerin? Even better. But for some reason, this one feels the least memorable on the skin.

It’s not bad, but it doesn’t really leave the wow-factor hydration you’d expect from those ingredients. It’s nice as a hydrating cleanse, but the others just do it better. Price: $15.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Rating: ★★½