7 Face Scrubs Under ₦10,000 For a Smooth and Brighter Skin

You're not alone if you're battling acne, dullness, or clogged pores. These skin issues are often caused by stress, among other factors. Thankfully, you can get radiant skin without exceeding your budget. This curated list features seven effective and affordable face scrubs, all priced under ₦10,000 in Nigeria. These face scrubs are designed to handle various skin concerns and help you get a glowing, clearer complexion. Find the perfect solution for your skin, from blackhead-eliminating options like Neutrogena Blackhead Eliminating Facial Scrub to skin-brightening formulas like Tea Tree Daily Use Cleansing Facial Scrub and effective acne treatments such as Beauty Formulas Facial Scrub With Activated Charcoal.

What Does a Face Scrub Do?

Face scrubs have an abrasive texture that removes dead skin cells, dirt, and oil from the skin's surface, revealing brighter, smoother skin. This process unclogs pores to prevent blackheads, whiteheads, and other breakouts from forming, improves skin appearance, and helps your skin absorb other skincare products so that you see results. Consistent use of face scrubs reduces the appearance of acne scars and provides a deeper cleanse than traditional cleansers. You can find your perfect match with this list of face scrubs below.

1. Neutrogena Blackhead Eliminating Facial Scrub

Neutrogena Blackhead Eliminating Facial Scrub is one of the most effective facial scrubs, leaving your skin soft and smooth without drying it out. Active Ingredient: Salicylic Acid Why We Love It: It improves the skin's complexion, makes it softer and smoother, and prevents blackheads from reappearing.

2. St. Ives Blemish Control Apricot Scrub

The St. Ives Blemish Control Apricot Scrub is a good choice for glowing skin. Its Apricot scent excites and stimulates the senses. It deep cleanses the pores and exfoliates the skin, thanks to its natural exfoliating ingredients, such as crushed walnut shells and apricot powder. Active Ingredient: Salicylic Acid. Why we love it: It treats acne, blackheads, whiteheads, and blemishes and prevents them from forming. Plus, it is oil-free.

3. Beauty Formulas Facial Scrub With Activated Charcoal

The charcoal's magnet-like effect effectively draws out and absorbs impurities from the face. It is formulated with Apricot seeds to unclog pores and exfoliate the skin, making it softer, smoother, and hydrated. Active Ingredients: Charcoal Why we love it: Activated charcoal draws out impurities, making it ideal for oily and acne-prone skin.

4. Simple Clear Pore Scrub

Simple Clear Pore Scrub contains many natural ingredients, such as thyme and witch hazel, that deep cleanse the skin, unclog pores, and even improve skin tone. and is designed for daily use. Because of its powerful exfoliating and cleansing effects, it is perfect for people who wear makeup. Why we love it: It's perfect for sensitive skin because it doesn't contain perfume, colours, or soap.

5. Tea Tree Daily Use Cleansing Facial Scrub

Tea Tree Daily Use Cleansing Facial Scrub contains tea tree, a potent and effective ingredient that reduces acne, soothes irritation, and has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. This facial scrub cleanses, stimulates, and removes oil and dead skin cells from the skin. This helps brighten your skin tone and gives you a glowing complexion.

6. Kojie San Extra Whitening Apricot Face and Body Scrub

Kojie San Extra Whitening Apricot Face and Body Scrub contains vitamin C, targeting dark spots and evening and lightening skin tone. If you struggle with hyperpigmentation or severe breakouts, this scrub is the perfect solution. Active ingredients: Apricot Why we love it: It is perfect for all skin types.

7. Eden Extra Whitening Apricot Face and Body Scrub

Eden Extra Whitening Apricot Face and Body Scrub contain natural tamarind powder and Licorice extract, which help to whiten and soften the skin. Its rough texture effectively removes dry skin cells and blackheads and unclogs pores, but it is unsuitable for sensitive, dry skin.

