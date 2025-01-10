There is something very disheartening about dealing with acne as an adult. You already have your very grown-up challenges to face (the bills, the work, the constant existential crisis). So, adding a cluster of angry red spots on your back to the mix may feel unfair. Unsurprisingly, acne doesn’t discriminate. It can affect anyone, at any time (disregarding your age and zero consideration for whatever else you’ve got going on in your life). And I’m not going to sugarcoat this: It can take a lot of trial and error to finally clear your breakouts. For most people, this usually involves professional intervention by a dermatologist, who will prescribe oral or topical treatments as needed. Some factors to consider when buying a body wash for back acne are the type of ingredients it has and if it is comedogenic. Any body wash you get should contain active ingredients like salicylic acid, glycolic acid and benzoyl peroxide which exfoliate the skin, reduce acne and prevent breakouts. While non-comedogenic products are products that do not contain oils or pore-blocking ingredients that can trigger acne. But with countless options on the market, choosing the right body wash can feel overwhelming. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best body washes to keep body acne at bay and leave your skin feeling clean and refreshed.

Neutrogena Body Clear Body Wash

This dermatologist-recommended body wash has reached cult level following for very good reason. With 2% salicylic acid, it effectively clears breakouts while preventing new ones from forming. It has a non-drying formula that keeps your skin hydrated. It’s perfect for daily use and to get the most out of it, ensure you let it sit for a bit before rinsing it off. Plus, it’s free of artificial dyes and fragrances, so even sensitive skin types can benefit from it.



If you want a no-fuss body wash that is gentle, effective and will give you visible results in no time, try this body wash. Price: 19,000. Where To Buy: Shop My Skincare Mall .

Touch KP Exfoliating Wash

Formulated with 15% glycolic acid and 2% salicylic acid, this powerful body wash exfoliates dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and evens out skin texture. Also, people with keratosis pilaris or stubborn body bumps will greatly benefit from it as it was specifically created with them in mind. Unlike BHAs, glycolics are Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) and they target the skin's surface to get rid of impurities on the outer layer of dermis (like acne scars or redness). With a pH-balanced formula free of sulfates, alcohol, and parabens, it’s a safe and skin-loving option.



It also gets bonus points for containing Vitamin E and Centella Asiatica which will hydrate the skin and reduce irritation or redness. One thing to note is that you might not want to use this product every day — too much exfoliation can actually make things worse — so a couple of times a week should suffice. Price: 17,000. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .

Nécessaire The Body Acne Wash

Nécessaire combines acne-fighting salicylic acid with skin-soothing ingredients like niacinamide and zinc PCA. This gel wash not only treats breakouts but also fades post-acne marks and prevents future oil buildup. Thanks to its dose of hydrating glycerin, it keeps your skin feeling balanced; not dry or tight. It also has a soothing rosemary scent thanks to the addition of rosemary leaf water, oil and extract that is part of its ingredients.



This body wash comes in an aluminium bottle which stands out. Most importantly, make sure to apply sunscreen after using this body wash because the actives inside it can cause your skin to be sensitive to the sun. Price: 53,500. Where To Buy: Shop My Skin Plug .

Murad Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser

If you’ve tried salicylic acid washes before and found them drying, this Murad formula might be your holy grail. It combines acne-clearing acids (two types of salicylic acids) with soothing ingredients like green tea and licorice root extracts to calm irritation and balance your skin’s pH. The two types of salicylic acids in it work to unclog pores, remove dead skin cells, and reduce blemishes. This dual-purpose product works as both a body and face wash so you have a two-in-one product which multitaskers will love. Due to its strong formula, this product is best for persistent or stubborn back and butt acne. Price: 33,000. Where To Buy: Shop Mama Tega .

PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash

For severe body acne, PanOxyl’s 10% benzoyl peroxide wash is a popular product that works to get the job done. It eliminates acne-causing bacteria, treats existing breakouts, and prevents future ones. Despite its powerful formula, it is surprisingly gentle on the skin when used as directed. This product is best for treating stubborn, recurring acne on the back and chest. Pro Tip: Start using it a few times a week to avoid over-drying, and follow up with a moisturiser. Price: 15,900. Where To Buy: Shop BuyBetter .

Olay AHA/BHA Complex Body Wash

Olay is a highly underrated skincare brand that actually delivers on all of their skincare promises. This body wash combines alpha-hydroxy (glycolic acid) and beta-hydroxy acids (salicylic acid) with niacinamide to gently exfoliate and brighten your skin. It’s a great option for those who want to target acne while improving overall skin texture and radiance. Plus, it’s infused with hydrating ingredients that leave your skin feeling silky smooth.



Price: 19,800. Where To Buy: Shop Arewa Obirin .