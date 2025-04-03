You’ve probably been going on for years without considering whether you are consuming the right amount of nutrients your body needs. Or are you part of the people that have left the gym girls and guys to be all about that life?

Well, considering the amount of nutrients you consume is important for your overall health, and protein is one of your body’s essential building blocks. You may already know that protein helps you build muscle and plays a key role in helping you feel full and satisfied throughout the day, but it does so much more than it’s typically given credit for.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine , protein lives in every body cell. From your skin to your bones, it’s like a treadmill that never stops running. This means that a lack of protein in your body can significantly affect your health and lead to low protein in your blood.

Here are five signs you’re not getting enough protein.

1. Unexplained Muscle Loss and Weakness

Muscle loss or weakness is the most apparent sign of protein deficiency . Protein is needed for muscle repair and maintenance, and if your body is not receiving it through your diet, it begins to use up muscle tissue to gain the protein it needs. This reduces muscle mass, weakens your body, and makes it difficult to perform daily tasks.

Notice your muscles appear not as well-developed, or you cannot accomplish tasks that were once automatic, like picking up something, climbing stairs, or exercising. You may not have enough protein. This is particularly important for older people, because muscle loss causes them to lose strength and stability, leading them to fall over and become easily injured. So, in order to prevent that, make sure you incorporate protein into your diet.

2. Low Energy and Chronic Fatigue

Being constantly tired and having little energy could be another indicator that you are not taking enough protein. Protein keeps blood sugar levels steady and provides energy consistently. When you are not taking enough protein, your body may not be able to sustain energy throughout the day, leading to chronic fatigue, drowsiness, and poor concentration. If you are tired without sleeping much or if you rely on caffeine and sweets to get you through the day, increase the amount of protein you consume. Adding more protein to your breakfast and lunch can boost energy and keep you awake and alert.

3. Frequent Illnesses and Slow Healing Wounds

Protein is needed for a healthy immune system. “Protein helps your body produce antibodies, enzymes, and immune cells that will combat infections and diseases from harming your body”, says medical expert Patience Ebinum. Your immune system will be weakened if you are not consuming enough protein, making you more susceptible to getting recurring colds, infections, and illnesses.

Protein also helps to repair tissues and heal wounds. If you notice that cuts, bruises, or injuries take longer to heal than usual, it could be due to a lack of protein intake. Your body needs enough protein to mend damaged tissues and support healing. Include protein-rich foods such as fish, poultry, dairy foods, and plant foods such as lentils and quinoa to boost your immune system.

4. Hair Loss, Brittle Fingernails, and Skin Problems

Your nails, skin, and hair primarily comprise protein like keratin and collagen . Without proper protein intake, your body may be unable to provide enough of these crucial building blocks, leading to external symptoms of deficiency.

When protein is low, hair may thin, weaken, or start to fall out excessively. Nails may become brittle, have ridges, or break. The skin may also dry, flake, or even become prone to rashes and irritation. This is because the body prioritises essential functions, such as repairing muscles and offering immune function, over less essential areas like hair growth and skin.

If you've noticed these changes, try increasing your protein intake with eggs, milk products, lean meats, and vegetable proteins such as soybeans and nuts. Collagen-containing foods, such as bone broth and fish, can also help with tighter skin and hair.

5. Increased Cravings and Poor Appetite Control

Having constant hunger for food, particularly for sweet and carbohydrate foods, could be a sign of protein deficiency . Protein helps balance hunger hormones and keeps you full and satisfied. Without adequate protein, you can always feel hungry, overeat, or develop cravings for junk foods.

Protein slows digestion and supports stable blood sugar levels, preventing sudden spikes and drops that create cravings. If you have trouble controlling hunger or feel hungry shortly after meals, consider increasing your protein intake. Adding foods like Greek yoghurt, nuts, seeds, chicken, or tofu to your meals can silence cravings and sustain longer-lasting satisfaction.

How Much Protein Do You Really Need?

The protein required varies based on activity level, age, and overall health. In most cases, the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) is about 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight . However, active people, bodybuilders, pregnant women, and older persons may require more. To calculate your personal protein needs, multiply your weight in kilograms by 0.8 to 1.2 grams, depending on your level of activity. For example, if you weigh 70 kg, you should consume at least 56-84 grams of protein daily. Protein distribution throughout meals can also help you reap its maximum benefits.

