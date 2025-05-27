Nigerian Soups Taste Better With These Natural Spices

There's some magic that happens with Nigerian soups . Whether it’s the deep, spicy aroma of ogbono simmering for hours on the stovetop or the zesty burst of flavour in a freshly made pot of egusi , nothing tastes better than our soups. But what brings these go-to foods to life is what is often overlooked: the spices. We’re talking about rich, aromatic, and natural blends that don’t just season your food but elevate every spoonful to a flavour-packed memory.

If you love Nigerian soups , it is time to abandon the artificial seasoning cubes and discover a better, more flavourful alternative. These healthy, natural spices are tastier but also 100% plant-based, healthier, and incredibly versatile.

1. Garlic and Ginger Mix

Preparing your pepper soup stock or adding your okra soup seasoning provides a warm, earthy, recognisable, and invigorating foundation. AGA's Garlic and Ginger Mix uses fresh ground garlic and ginger and adds a sprinkle of sea salt to complete the flavour. Not just for soups, it's perfect for stir-fries, jollof rice, stews, marinades, and even breakfast eggs. Price: ₦3,950, Where to Buy: Shop AGA'S WHOLESOME FOODS

2. Soupa Delish Powder

Ingredients: Crayfish, Dry Fish Powder, Fermented Locust Bean (Iru), Uziza Seed, Uziza Leaf, Cameroon Pepper, Negro Pepper (Uda), Pinch of Sea Salt.



Every Nigerian cook wants to hear the question “What’s your secret ingredient?” after dishing out their food. And if you’ve been looking for that one secret spice that seals the deal, Soupa Delish Powder might be it. It’s a lush combination of fish powder and native spices that infuses your soups with an unmistakably local depth of flavour. Price: ₦4,100, Where to Buy: Shop AGA'S WHOLESOME FOODS

3. Baobab Ranch Seasoning

Ingredients: Baobab Fruit Powder, Parsley Leaves, Dill Weed, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Sea Salt.



Here's a seasoning you didn’t see coming. Baobab Ranch Seasoning is no ordinary spice. It is an innovative mix of baobab fruit powder, aromatic herbs, and sharp spices, providing that savoury flavour which goes fantastically with lighter soups like vegetable or okra, or when you are cooking that palm oil stew that smokes. It also works its magic in salad dressing, pasta, fried rice, and grilled food. Price: ₦3,700, Where to Buy: Shop AGA'S WHOLESOME FOODS

4. Curry Powder

Curry powder is an ingredient found in almost every Nigerian kitchen, but AGA’s Curry Powder is far from ordinary. Made from a purposeful blend of turmeric, coriander, cumin, and other freshly ground spices, it stands apart in both aroma and flavour. It is perfect for thickening and seasoning efo riro, beans porridge, or yam pottage. This curry not only seasons it also transforms the taste of your cooking. Price: ₦3,900, Where to Buy: Shop AGA'S WHOLESOME FOODS

5. Barbecue Dry Rub

Who says barbecue spice is reserved for grilled meat? This Barbecue Dry Rub, with dates fruit for natural sweetness, has a pleasing balance of heat and sweetness with a hint of smokiness that's just as happy in Nigerian soups as it is on skewers and chops. Imagine a hint of this in your fisherman soup or deepening the banga soup's flavour, divine. And if you’re one to experiment, it’ll quickly become your secret weapon. Price: ₦3,800, Where to Buy: Shop AGA'S WHOLESOME FOODS

6. Meat Seasoning

Ingredients: Garlic, Ginger, Onion, Rosemary, Thyme, Onion, Fennel Seeds, Cameroon Pepper, Scent Leaf, Sea Salt

Meat is the star of every Nigerian soup, whether it's goat meat in ogbono or beef in vegetable soup. Seasoning makes it all. This natural meat seasoning by AGA employs a careful blend of herbs and spices that is 100% vegetable-based but bursting with that deep, meaty spice your proteins crave. It’s helpful if you’re cooking large family portions and want consistent, layered flavour in every bite. Price: ₦3,950, Where to Buy: Shop AGA'S WHOLESOME FOODS

7. Vegetable Stock Powder

Seasoning cubes do have their supporters, but this is taking the lead. The Vegetable Stock Powder is a new, plant-based one that's full of vegetables, herbs, and spice mixes. It's mild but rich and ideal for soups where you want the natural taste of ingredients to come to the forefront. From tomato stew to nsala soup, it flavours without overpowering. Price: ₦3,950, Where to Buy: Shop AGA'S WHOLESOME FOODS

8. Peppersoup Spice

Ingredients: Carrot, Celery, Parsley, Onion, Garlic, Black Pepper, Thyme, Rosemary, Sea Salt



A proper Nigerian pepper soup is all about the spice blend. This particular Peppersoup Spice has premium, locally sourced ingredients, toasted and ground perfectly. It’s got the ideal balance of heat and earthiness to transport you directly to that rainy season comfort zone.

It's genius not only for goat meat or catfish pepper soup but also for infusing heat into white soup, or a peppery yam dish. Price: ₦3,900, Where to Buy: Shop AGA'S WHOLESOME FOODS

9. Cinnamon Powder

There is something irresistibly homey in the sweet, warm smell of cinnamon filling a kitchen. Whether lightly sprinkled into tea or added to a meat sauce simmering on the burner, cinnamon powder is a rare species that performs magic with no effort.

Derived from 100% whole cinnamon sticks, this spice is pure as it can be. The merest pinch drastically changes the flavour of anything that comes in contact with it. It's ideal in classic recipes, sweet and savoury sauces, tea, pap, and even as a strong addition to your oatmeal or akara batter. Price: ₦4,000, Where to Buy: Shop AGA'S WHOLESOME FOODS

Cooking Nigerian soups is an art that demands the finest equipment. These natural spices by AGA’S Wholesome Foods are more than just condiments but flavour-enhancing, health-conscious alternatives to processed seasonings.