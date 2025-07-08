5 Cooking Oils with Less Cholesterol

From Smokey Jollof to dodo, stews, akara, puff-puff and more, cooking oil brings our favourite dishes to life. But beyond flavour and aroma, the type of oil you choose can majorly impact your heart health. While many people look for the best cooking oil for frying and cooking in Nigeria, it’s just as crucial to consider the impact of cholesterol and heat stability for healthier and safer cooking. These factors directly influence the health benefits and cooking effectiveness of oils. Cholesterol impact refers to how the oil affects your body's cholesterol levels, essential for cardiovascular health. Heat stability indicates how well an oil can withstand high temperatures without breaking down into harmful compounds or losing its nutritional value . This article reviews the best cooking oils for frying and cooking in Nigeria. These oils offer lower cholesterol and nutritional benefits , so you can enjoy delicious and healthy meals.

1. Extra-Virgin Olive Oil – Royal Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Olive oil contains oleic acid, which helps lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and maintain good cholesterol (HDL). Its powerful antioxidants also protect blood vessels from inflammation. It is an excellent choice because of its versatility. You can drizzle it over salads or ice cream, or use it for light sautéing of vegetables. Extra-virgin olive oil is excellent for dressings and light frying. Its intense flavour means that a small quantity, even a tablespoon per serving, is sufficient to give your dishes a unique taste. It's best suited for low-heat sautéing vegetables to preserve their beneficial properties. Price: 49,000. Where to Buy: Shop 24HoursMarket .

2. Avocado Oil – Chosen Avocado Oil

Avocado oil is a kitchen superstar. Its high smoke point (around 260°C) makes it perfect for all your high-heat cooking, like grilling, frying, and stir-frying. But it's not just for cooking; it's also packed with good stuff.

About 70% is monounsaturated fats, which are great for your heart. Plus, it has lutein, an antioxidant that helps keep your eyes healthy, especially if you spend a lot of time reading. It has a neutral taste that won't mess with the flavours of your favourite dishes, but can also overwhelm delicate dishes. Just keep it in a cool, dark place to keep it fresh. It’s more expensive, and you should verify that it’s 100% pure.



Price: 75,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

3. Groundnut (Peanut) Oil – Mamador Pure Vegetable Oil

Compared to other oils, Groundnut oil is rich in monounsaturated fats (healthy fats) and vitamin E, which help lower bad cholesterol and support heart health. Its moderate smoke point of 230°C makes it great for frying and sautéing, and its nutty aroma enhances Nigerian dishes. Replacing palm oil with groundnut oil can help lower bad cholesterol. Plus, it's affordable and locally produced in northern Nigeria, making it a good option for deep-frying. For best results, filter and reuse it responsibly, and store it in a sealed jar to prevent spoilage. Price: 7,850. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart .

4. Sesame Oil – Amoy Blended Sesame Oil

Sesame oil contains sesamol and sesamin, two antioxidants that help reduce cholesterol absorption. Due to its delicate flavour, sesame oil is best used as a finishing oil. A drizzle over jollof rice can enhance its nuttiness and add subtle depth to vegetable soups. With a smoke point near 210°C (410°F), sesame oil is also suitable for stir-frying. Adding just a teaspoon at the end of cooking helps release its aroma and health benefits, making it a simple alternative to palm oil in everyday meals. Price: 1,865. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart .

5. Canola (Rapeseed) Oil – Wesson Canola Oil

Canola oil is recognised by health organisations worldwide for its benefits in reducing heart disease risk. Its omega-3 content helps keep inflammation in check. When you cook with it, canola oil has a light, neutral flavour, so it won't overwhelm other ingredients. Plus, it's excellent for both baking and frying. This versatility makes it an essential kitchen item for everyday cooking. You can find canola oil anywhere, and it's usually affordable at local supermarkets. Price: 45,200. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart .

Frequently Asked Questions

How can one safely store cooking oils to maintain their freshness and quality? Keep oils in cool, dark places in tightly sealed containers; refrigerate nut‑based oils to prevent rancidity. Use within three months of opening to avoid spoilage. Which oil is best for frying jollof rice? Because of their high smoke points and neutral flavour, canola or avocado oil. Is palm oil unhealthy? It is high in saturated fat, which can be unhealthy if used irresponsibly. It’s best used sparingly and balanced with unsaturated oils.