7 Best Juicers in Nigeria That Squeeze Every Drop From Fruits

Juicing has become a daily ritual for many health‑minded Nigerians. For a full month, my TikTok FYP (For You Page) had people talking about one thing: healthy juice recipes, from zobo to gingershots, red juice, green juice, retinol juice, etc. While the rage was overwhelming, it made me aware of healthy alternatives to soda drinks, and at some point, I was inspired to give it a shot. With power cuts, busy schedules , a wide array of options, and a crowded market, selecting a juicer that’s reliable, efficient, and easy to maintain makes all the difference. This guide walks you through seven top juicers that work harder than your local government chairman so you can squeeze every drop without stress.

1. Buchymix High Performance Juicer

The Buchymix BJ20 High‑Performance Juicer uses a 240W DC motor to press every drop from fruits and vegetables, leaving dry pulp behind. At just 55–60 dB, it won’t wake the house, and disassembly takes under a minute. Plus, every removable part is dishwasher‑safe. With a stainless‑steel strainer and wide feed chute, it easily handles whole produce and lasts for years. Perfect for fresh orange juice, leafy‑green smoothies, or homemade nut milks, the BJ20 helps you get more nutrients in every glass. Price: ₦360,000. Where to Buy: Shop Zit Electronics .

2. Hurom M100 2-in-1 Slow Juicer & Blender

The Hurom M100 is perfect for anyone who wants juice and smoothies without cluttering the counter. Its dual motor switches from a gentle 43 rpm cold‑press juicer to a 26,500 rpm high‑speed blender in seconds. The 136 mm mega‑hopper fits whole fruits, auto-sensing tech maximises yield, and a one-touch self-clean mode keeps it spotless. Ideal for health‑focused kitchens or busy families, it shines at weekend brunches or morning boosts. Price: ₦900,000. Where to Buy: Shop Thrifthousehold.ng .

3. Buchymix Multifunction Masticating Slow Juicer

This masticating cold‑press juicer is perfect for health enthusiasts who want maximum nutrients and minimal waste. Its 230 W motor runs quietly and extracts every drop from fruits, veggies, herbs, and whatnot. The 3″ chute is fast, Tritan parts are dishwasher‑safe, and the citrus‑juicer attachment allows experimentation. Ideal for daily green juices, nut milks, or sorbets, it suits home kitchens where healthiness comes first. Price Range: ₦210,000-₦220,000. Where to Buy: Shop Buchymix.ng .

4. Kuvings Cold Press Juicer C7000

The Kuvings C7000 cold‑press juicer gently squeezes whole fruits and vegetables through its 3‑inch feeding chute, preserving vitamins and yielding up to 30% more juice than traditional machines. Its BPA‑free Ultem screw and simplified parts make cleanup a breeze, while the Smart Cap stops drips and blends successive pours. Quiet and sturdy, it also doubles as a smoothie and sorbet maker. It delivers rich, smooth juice with minimal prep, perfect for busy kitchens. Price: ₦850,000. Where to Buy: Shop KuvingsNigeria.com .

5. Kenwood JEP010 Juice Extractor

Looking for an affordable juicer? The Kenwood JEP010 juice extractor is a wallet‑friendly option that blends whole fruits and veggies into fresh, pulp‑free juice in seconds. Its 400 W motor powers through apples, carrots, and ginger, while the wide chute and stainless steel filter effortlessly fill a 1.3 L jug. Safety‑lock arms, non‑slip feet, and snap‑apart parts ensure spill‑free operation and quick cleanup. Price: ₦33,490. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart .

6. Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer

With the Nama Juicer, juicing has never felt this effortless. Its self‑feeding hopper lets you load whole fruits and veggies at once without monitoring it. It squeezes every drop of juice, locks in every drop of vitamins, and leaves dry pulp behind. Its whisper‑quiet motor and straightforward assembly allow you to multitask without noise or fuss. Built to last with a 15‑year warranty and simple cleanup, it transforms daily juicing from a chore to a hobby. Price: ₦1,680,000. Where to Buy: HomeKits .

7. RAF 150W Cold Press Slow Juicer And Juice Extractor

The RAF 150 W cold‑press juicer effortlessly turns whole fruits and vegetables into fresh, vitamin‑packed juice in minutes. Its wide 80 mm chute fits apples and carrots without chopping, while the slow-speed extraction and reverse function prevent clogs. The 600 ml juice and pulp containers, anti‑drip spout, and cleaning brush keep your kitchen tidy. The appliance is designed to preserve nutrients with minimal heat and is perfect for daily wellness routines. Price: ₦140,000. Where to Buy: Shop Zit Electronics .