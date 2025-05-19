We all know fruits are good for us, but how often do we consider which fruit offers what exactly?

Some fruits are loaded with vitamins, others barely have any. Some are bursting with natural sugar, while others are surprisingly low in it. Whether you're watching your calories, trying to up your fibre, or just curious about what makes one fruit stand out from the next, this list breaks it all down.

From the fruit with the most fat to the one with the most antioxidants, here are fascinating, fact-based insights about your favourite fruits:

Fruits with the Most and Least Vitamins

Fruit with the Most Vitamins: Kiwi

Kiwi takes the crown for being the fruit with the highest vitamin content. It is rich in vitamin C, K, E, and folate; just one medium kiwi can exceed your daily vitamin C requirement. It's a powerful blend of nutrients that supports immune function, skin health, and digestion. Kiwis are also rich in antioxidants and plant compounds that fight inflammation.

Fruit with the Least Vitamins: Banana

While bananas are widely consumed and loved for their energy boost, they surprisingly rank lowest in overall vitamin content. They provide small amounts of vitamin C and B6 but lack the variety and density seen in fruits like kiwi or oranges. Their strength lies more in carbohydrates and minerals like potassium, rather than a wide vitamin spectrum.

Fruits with the Most and Least Protein

Fruit With the Most Protein: Guava

Guava is a protein-packed tropical fruit, containing more protein than most fruits — about 4.2 grams per cup. It’s also rich in fibre, vitamins A and C, and antioxidants. This makes guava a smart choice for those looking to increase their protein intake while still enjoying something sweet and natural.

Fruit with the Least Protein: Watermelon

On the opposite end, watermelon contains very little protein, offering less than 1 gram per cup. However, it compensates with its hydrating quality and antioxidant content, especially lycopene, which supports heart health and reduces inflammation.

Fruits with the Most and Least Calories

Fruit with the Most Calories: Mango

Mangoes top the list when it comes to calorie content, delivering around 200 calories per large fruit. Their high natural sugar and carbohydrate content make them more energy-dense compared to many other fruits. While calorific, they are still rich in vitamins A and C, and contain polyphenols that support health.

Fruit with the Least Calories: Strawberry

Strawberries are incredibly low in calories, only about 50 calories per cup, making them a favourite for weight management. Despite their low energy value, they’re packed with vitamin C, manganese, and antioxidants, making them both a nutritious and guilt-free snack.

Fruits with the Most and Least Sugar

Fruit with the Most Sugar: Date

Dates are extremely high in natural sugars, with just a few dates offering over 60 grams of sugar. While they provide a quick energy boost and are rich in fibre, potassium, and magnesium, they should be eaten in moderation by those monitoring their sugar intake.

Fruit with the Least Sugar: Avocado

Avocados, although not typically thought of as a fruit, are among the lowest in sugar, with less than 1 gram per serving. Instead, they’re rich in healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fat, along with fibre, potassium, and a range of vitamins.

Fruits with the Most and Least Fat

Fruit with the Most Fat: Olive

Olives contain the highest fat content of any fruit, composed mostly of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. This makes them a staple in the Mediterranean diet, which is known for reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Fruit with the Least Fat: Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe is a fat-free fruit, providing hydration and sweetness without any significant fat content. It’s also rich in vitamin C and beta-carotene, making it a nutrient-dense, low-calorie fruit ideal for snacking.

Fruits with the Most and Least Fibre

Fruit with the Most Fibre: Passion Fruit

Passion fruit stands out for its high fibre content, about 25 grams per cup, which supports digestion and blood sugar regulation. It’s also rich in vitamin C and beneficial plant compounds like polyphenols.

Fruit with the Least Fibre: Honeydew

Honeydew melon is low in fibre, offering only about 1 gram per cup. While it’s hydrating and contains some vitamin C and potassium, it’s not the best option for boosting fibre intake.

Fruits with the Most and Least Water

Fruit with the Most Water: Cucumber

Cucumber, technically a fruit, has the highest water content, about 95%. It’s excellent for hydration, especially in hot weather or after workouts. Though low in calories and nutrients, it’s a refreshing addition to salads and drinks.

Fruit with the Least Water: Pomegranate

Pomegranate has a lower water content relative to most fruits. Its juicy arils are packed with antioxidants, fibre, and vitamins, but the density of nutrients over water makes it more concentrated in flavour and health benefits.

Fruits with the Most and Least Acid

Fruit with the Most Acid: Lemon

Lemon is the most acidic fruit, containing citric acid that gives it its sharp taste. It’s widely used in detox drinks, dressings, and flavouring, and offers strong antibacterial properties and a good dose of vitamin C.

Fruit with the Least Acid: Coconut

Coconut is low in acid and has an alkaline nature. Its meat and water offer potassium, fibre, and healthy fats, making it soothing to the stomach and a versatile ingredient in both food and skincare.

Fruits with the Most and Least Antioxidants

Fruit with the Most Antioxidants: Blueberry

Blueberries are widely recognised as one of the most antioxidant-rich fruits. They’re especially high in anthocyanins, which support brain health, reduce oxidative stress, and may help prevent heart disease.

Fruit with the Least Antioxidants: Pear

Pears have lower antioxidant levels compared to berries and dark-skinned fruits. However, they do contain some vitamin C and copper, and their fibre content still makes them a healthy addition to a balanced diet.

Fruits with the Most and Least Sodium

Fruit with the Most Sodium: Tomato

Though still low in sodium compared to processed foods, tomatoes have the highest natural sodium content among fruits. This makes them ideal for dishes that need a little savoury touch, and they’re also rich in lycopene and vitamin C.

Fruit with the Least Sodium: Pineapple

Pineapples are among the fruits with the least sodium, containing just trace amounts. They’re high in vitamin C and bromelain, an enzyme that aids digestion and reduces inflammation.

Fruits with the Most and Least Natural Alcohol Content

Fruit with the Most Alcohol: Durian

Durian contains the highest natural alcohol content among fruits due to its fermentation-like metabolic process as it ripens. This explains its strong smell and why it can be slightly intoxicating when consumed in excess.

Fruit with the Least Alcohol: Grape

Grapes, while used to make wine, contain minimal alcohol when fresh. Their real strength lies in their antioxidants, especially resveratrol, which supports heart health and cellular repair.

While fruits are generally known for being healthy, each type brings its own unique profile to the table. Understanding these distinctions can help tailor fruit choices to suit specific dietary needs. Choosing the right fruit becomes more powerful when you're informed.