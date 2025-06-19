Want to Become a Chef? 7 Top Culinary Schools to Attend in Nigeria

Since Hilda Baci broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes , the culinary industry in Nigeria started to grow even more rapidly.

I became aware of the endless possibilities out there for chefs and even toyed with the idea of attending a culinary school despite several failed attempts at making custard. If you're passionate about cooking Nigerian delicacies , continental dishes, or baking and pastries, attending a certified culinary school is your first step toward turning your passion into a profession.

Culinary school is where aspiring chefs get structured training that goes beyond casual cooking. They'll learn proper kitchen techniques, recipe development, food safety, plating, menu planning, and even the business side of food service. If you want to elevate your cooking skills, these culinary schools provide the training, certification, and exposure you need.

1. Crumbles Chef Academy – Lekki, Lagos

Located in Lekki, Lagos, Crumbles Chef Academy offers fun one-day classes (₦50,000–₦60,000) and short courses (₦180,000–₦350,000 + ₦10,000 registration fee) in African, Continental, pastry, baking, small chops, and cocktails.

Their Professional Chef Certification is available as a 3-month Cuisine Diploma (₦720k + ₦150k registration fee) or a 6-month Cuisine & Patisserie Diploma (₦1.25m + ₦150, 000 registration fee), complete with chef’s gear and textbooks. Regardless of your culinary goals and skill level, Crumbles delivers practical training, all-inclusive pricing, and accredited certification to launch your culinary career. Enrolling is quick and straightforward. Contact: +234 806 190 8830 (WhatsApp), +234 803 338 7883, info@crumbleschefacademy.com .

2. Red Dish Chronicles

From Lagos to Abuja, Red Dish Chronicles turns food lovers into kitchen pros with bite‑sized courses covering Continental, African, pastry and business intensives (₦350k–₦600k, plus ₦25k registration).

For a whole culinary career, their Professional Chefs Diplomas combine 3–6 months of intensive Cuisine and/or Pâtisserie training with real-world internships (₦1.5 - 4 million plus registration fees). You’ll master classic and modern techniques, menu planning, food photography, and entrepreneurship under the guidance of accredited chefs. With City & Guilds recognition, expert instructors and genuine kitchen experience, you’ll build the skills and résumé to thrive in any professional kitchen. Apply Here: Red Dish Chronicles .

3. TopKraft Culinary Academy

TopKraft Culinary Academy in Abuja offers aspiring chefs and hospitality pros 3‑month Baking & Pastry Arts (₦ 650,000) and Catering Arts (₦ 400,000) and 9‑month Advanced Professional Chef programmes (₦ 2,000,000), plus other bite-sized programmes to fit your skill level.

Their small classes are held in fully equipped labs, so every student has time with professional-grade ovens, mixers, and plating stations. With a flexible payment option plus starter packs, you get to split fees over three months. TopKraft Culinary Academy offers nationally recognised certifications, along with optional 4- to 12-week placements at top hotels and restaurants. The new term kicks off in July 2025. Visit: TopKraft Culinary Academy .

4. Wazobia Culinary School

Wazobia Culinary School in Lagos serves up three thorough courses: Basic (₦ 200,000, 4 weeks), Intensive (₦ 300,000, 8 weeks) and Advanced (₦ 400,000, 12 weeks), each covering everything from Nigerian staples to continental, oriental and pastry skills. It claims to be the best culinary school in Nigeria, providing fully equipped facilities, tuition, and structure with clear pricing and sprint-style schedules to fit your calendar, as well as a recognised culinary certificate that makes employers take you seriously. Courses run year‑round; register online at wazobiaculinary.com .

5. Chef’s Academy Abuja

Located at 33 Parakou Crescent, Wuse 2, Chef’s Academy, Abuja’s core 14-week Professional Chef Program covers essential techniques and kitchen management (pricing on request). They also offer a 12-week Diploma in Culinary Arts (₦850,000), a 14-week Advanced Diploma with entrepreneurship modules (₦950,000), and a City & Guilds Level 2 Diploma in Global Hospitality (6 months, ₦2.8 million) with an internship.

They offer personalised mentorship, top hotel internships, job placement support, and a 10,000-strong alumni network to help graduates launch their culinary careers. Contact: 0809 218 9734 or visit Chefsacademy.info to get started.

6. Taby’s Culinary Academy, Lagos

Taby’s Culinary Academy, in Lagos, is all about turning passion into a profession. Here, you learn from industry chefs in a warm, well-equipped kitchen. They offer a range of programmes to suit all skill levels, including beginners and those with existing cooking skills, such as their 3-month Certificate Course in Culinary Arts and their 6-month Diploma for aspiring chefs.

Taby’s covers everything from continental and local cuisines to pastry, plating, and food business skills. Small class sizes, flexible payments, and a strong alumni network make Taby’s a friendly place to grow. Enrol Now

7. Nissi Culinary Academy, Osun & Online

In Osun State, Jehonissi Foods Culinary Academy brings expert chefs to your kitchen with both online and in‑person classes designed for every skill level. Kick off your mornings with a ₦5,000 online breakfast masterclass, or join a Cake Basics course for ₦100,000 to perfect piping and fondant techniques.

Level up with their ₦200,000 Pastry Culinary Arts programme, then take it to the next level with the ₦200,000 African Culinary Arts Diploma. Small class sizes ensure personalised feedback, and every course includes practical demos and downloadable recipes. Location: Osogbo, Osun State (Physical campus); online classes available nationwide Visit: Nissiculinaryacademy .