The Best Body Washes for Skin Exfoliation Under ₦20,000

Exfoliation is high on the list of the most important things to consider when achieving baby-soft, radiant skin. Sure, you could go the loofah-and-scrub route, but why not let science work for you? Consider exfoliating body washes as a shortcut to smoother, brighter skin without all the scrubbing drama.

And the best part is you don’t need to go broke to get one. We’ve rounded up the best exfoliating body washes under ₦20,000 packed with skin-loving ingredients like AHA, BHA, and niacinamide.

So, if you’re battling dry patches or body acne, or just want to glow like a glazed doughnut, there’s a body wash on this list.

Olay AHA/BHA Complex Body Wash

Best for: Rough, dry, and uneven skin If dull skin is your biggest concern, Olay’s AHA/BHA Complex Body Wash is here to fix that. This dermatologist-tested formula is packed with alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), beta hydroxy acids (BHAs), and vitamin B3, a trio that works together to exfoliate, brighten, and deeply hydrate your skin for a smoother, more radiant appearance in just 14 days.

It’s an excellent body wash for dry, flaky, or bumpy skin, and since it’s free of phthalates and silicones, you’re getting only the good stuff. Price: ₦19,500. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop .

Olay Salicylic Acid Body Wash

Best for: Acne-prone and congested skin If you’re struggling with body acne or clogged pores, this salicylic acid-infused body wash gently exfoliates while keeping your skin hydrated. Salicylic acid (a type of BHA) is a pore-clearing ingredient that is just what to deal with back acne, keratosis pilaris (chicken skin), or oily skin.

Like its AHA/BHA sibling mentioned above, this formula is also enriched with vitamin B3, ensuring your skin stays moisturised and balanced. If breakouts are your concern, this one is a solid pick that won’t disappoint you. Price: ₦17,500. Where To Buy: Shop Skin Pop Essentiel .

Medix 5.5 Glycolic & Lactic Acid Body Wash

Best for: Dry patches, ingrown hairs, and keratosis pilaris This multi-tasking AHA/BHA exfoliating wash takes on everything from rough patches to razor bumps and ingrown hairs. It contains three powerful exfoliating ingredients: glycolic acid, lactic acid, and salicylic acid. These three acids work effectively to remove dead skin while preventing breakouts from forming. Plus, it has a refreshing peppermint and eucalyptus oil scent, which turns your shower into a spa-like experience.

Additionally, it works as a face cleanser, so it’s essentially a two-in-one skincare product. Don’t you just love that? Just be sure to follow up with SPF, as AHAs can make your skin more sun-sensitive. Price: ₦15,000. Where To Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

Dang! Beauty Exfoliating & Moisturising Shower Gel (Exotic Fruits)

Best for: Dull, dehydrated skin.



If you want to exfoliate just as much as you want to smell good, this Dang! Beauty Exfoliating & Moisturising Shower Gel should be on your radar. It contains 5% glycolic acid that will gently get rid of dead skin cells for your skin to have a brighter, smoother look.

It also contains Polyquaternium-7, which is a moisturiser that will keep your skin hydrated post-wash. Most exfoliating treatments tend to dry the skin out, but this shower gel will rehydrate your skin and leave you feeling baby-soft.

With the added white willow bark extract (a natural exfoliant that fights off bacteria), this body wash does a great job of clearing acne, pimples and blemishes from your skin. Price: ₦14,500. Where To Buy: Shop Dang Lifestyle.

CeraVe SA Body Wash for Rough & Bumpy Skin

Best for: Sensitive skin and texture issues If you have sensitive, dry, or bumpy skin, you should try this salicylic acid body wash from CeraVe. Unlike harsh scrubs, it gently exfoliates without causing irritation. It’s packed with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide to help restore and maintain your skin barrier while keeping it hydrated.

The best part is that it has no harsh microbeads (which are commonly found in exfoliating products but are controversial), so you get smooth skin with consistent use and without damaging your natural moisture barrier. Price: ₦12,000. Where To Buy: Shop Mama Tega .

Alpha Skincare Moisturising Body Wash

Best for: Anti-aging and deep exfoliation This 10% glycolic acid body wash is one of the strongest on this list due to its high concentration of glycolic acid. It helps with everything from dullness and acne, to keratosis pilaris while maintaining a hydrated, youthful glow. It is infused with aloe vera and green pea protein, soothes and conditions the skin by preventing irritation.

While this powerful body wash might give instant results, follow up with sunscreen, especially if you’re using it during the day. You don’t want to treat acne while simultaneously getting sunburnt. Price: ₦15,300. Where To Buy: Shop Skin Pop Essentiel .

Skin by Zaron Vitamin C Brightening Exfoliating Body Wash

Best for: Dull, uneven skin tone. If you want an affordable body wash that will not only exfoliate your skin but also help you clear out dark spots or patches, this Vitamin C Brightening Exfoliating Body Wash from Skin by Zaron can get the job done.

With vitamin C, glycolic acid, and castor oil, it exfoliates, hydrates, and enhances skin clarity all in one go. Vitamin C is a popular ingredient that can help to fade hyperpigmentation and brighten the skin. This study showed that vitamin C reduces melanin production and brightens the skin complexion.

This body wash will leave your skin feeling clean, nourished, even-toned and healthy-looking. Price: ₦12,950. Where To Buy: Shop Perona Beauty .

Vaseline Youthful Glow Body Wash

Best for: Hyperpigmentation and dullness.



Formulated with 10X niacinamide, glutathione, and pro-retinol, this body wash helps fade dark spots, even skin tone, and promote cell renewal. Think of it as a brightening treatment in a bottle that will keep your skin fresh and youthful while providing deep nourishment.

Glutathione is a skincare ingredient that is popular for its skin-whitening benefits, but aside from that, it also helps to clear acne and improve signs of ageing on the skin. Also, this body wash has a beautiful floral fragrance, which is a benefit that is well appreciated. Price: ₦9,500. Where To Buy: Shop Teeka4 .