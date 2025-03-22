7 Best Coconut Oils for Hair Growth and Glowing Skin

Coconut oil has been used centuries ago for its many benefits, particularly in promoting hair growth and healthy skin. Since it is packed with essential fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, it is a natural remedy to just about every beauty problem.

Using coconut oil daily can bring about astounding skincare and hair care changes. In this article, we discuss seven best coconut oil products renowned for their efficacy in hair growth and glowing skin.

1. Dr Teal’s Coconut Oil Bath & Body Oil

Dr Teal's Coconut Oil Bath & Body Oil is a luxurious and rich formula that deeply moisturizes and nourishes the skin. With jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and cocoa butter infused, the product moisturises dry skin by retaining moisture to feel soft and supple.

It is lightweight and easily gets absorbed with no greasy touch, so you should apply it after bathing. The coconut fragrance has a soothing aroma which contributes to an excellent bath. Price: ₦8,350 | Where To Buy: Lux Beauty Store

2. Toke 100% Coconut Oil

Toke 100% Coconut Oil is an all-around product to solve hair and skin needs. It strengthens the skin’s protective barrier, keeping it hydrated and soft by locking in moisture. It soothes eczema, rashes, and psoriasis in normal use because of its anti-inflammatory character.

Toke coconut oil encourages hair growth, cures dryness, and reduces flakiness for a healthy scalp when used on hair. It is easy to apply; simply massage the oil onto hair and body until it is absorbed. Price: ₦2,500. Where To Buy: Toke Cosmetics

3. Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Coconut Hydrate Body Oil

Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Body Oil unites antioxidant-dense extra virgin coconut oil and green coffee extract to hydrate and nourish skin. Its non-greasy, lightweight texture absorbs quickly, providing 48-hour moisture and leaving skin looking healthy.

It doesn’t have parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, or dyes and therefore is vegan. The oil is applied to wet skin after a bath, added to bath water to relax in the bath, or as a massage oil to provide the skin with the glow. Price: ₦11,850. Where To Buy: Cocorosey

4. Tosh Coconut Oil (100ml)

Tosh Coconut Oil is unadulterated, cold-pressed coconut oil that retains the natural nutrients essential for hair and skin health. Cold pressing maintains the oil's medicinal properties, making it effective in hydrating the skin and promoting hair growth. Through repeated use, the skin becomes smoother, and the hair becomes stronger and healthier. Price: ₦3,500. Where To Buy: Coconut Hub Nigeria

5. Funmi Coconut Oil

Funmi Coconut Oil is also an excellent natural beauty product. While information about how the process of extracting the oil or other ingredients is treated isn’t presented, pure coconut oil is commonly known to be effective as a general-use skin and hair product. It can be used as a moisturizer to help keep the skin hydrated or as a hair treatment to promote hair growth and provide shine. Price: ₦3,500.Where To Buy: Funmi Coconuts

6. Nourishing Coconut Oil

The Nourishing Coconut oil is an old favourite beauty product of Oriflame. Extracted from the kernel of the coconut fruit, this oil, with many uses, has been used in skincare, haircare, and even medicinal treatments for centuries.



Its light, intensely hydrating texture earns it a position among the best hair conditioners, leaving hair soft, luscious, and well-nourished. It is also a great softener for the skin, making it soft and healthy. Price: ₦14,990. Where To Buy: ORIFLAME.

7. Exotic Bella Pure Coconut Oil

ExoticBella Cold Pressed Coconut Oil is processed with a rapt attention to detail. This means every drop is packed with vitamins and essential fatty acids to deliver maximum nutrition for skin and hair. Easily absorbed, the light texture provides deep hydration without greasiness.

It is a natural remedy for dry skin, cracked heels, and flaky areas and is an excellent all-around skincare product. It also conditions the scalp, strengthens hair, and provides a shiny, well-conditioned look. For people who experience skin conditions such as acne, eczema, or psoriasis, the soothing properties of coconut oil relieve and guard.

Price: ₦3,500. Where To Buy: Exotic Bella Cosmetics