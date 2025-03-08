Top 7 Vaseline Lotions for Bright, Even-Toned Skin

The Nigerian sun is no joke. You step out of your house feeling refreshed and cool one minute; the next, you’re battling uneven skin tone, stubborn hyperpigmentation, or simply trying your best to maintain an even-toned, radiant complexion. While sunscreen is non-negotiable (seriously, wear your SPF), a good body lotion can also work wonders in keeping your skin even, radiant, and well-hydrated.

Now, when you think of Vaseline, chances are you picture that iconic blue tin of petroleum jelly sitting in your mum’s bathroom cabinet. But did you know Vaseline has an entire range of body lotions designed to nourish, brighten, and even out your skin?

Suppose you’ve been sleeping on Vaseline’s body lotions. In that case, it’s time to wake up because these formulas are formulated with brightening and hydrating ingredients that cater to all skin concerns, from dullness to dehydration.

You’ll see niacinamide popping up in all of these lotions, which is for good reason.

What is Niacinamide?

This multitasking vitamin (also known as niacin or vitamin B3) is a water-soluble vitamin that helps fade dark spots, brighten skin, improve elasticity, and strengthen the skin barrier. It’s also known for controlling excess oil production, which can benefit those prone to body acne.

An experiment conducted on 18 female Japanese subjects with hyperpigmentation and facial spots, using 5% niacinamide for 4 - 8 weeks, showed significant spot reduction.

So, grab a chilled zobo, sit back, and let’s explore the top seven Vaseline lotions for even, radiant skin.

1. Vaseline Healthy Bright Daily Lotion

This is your classic, brightening lotion. It’s lightweight and hydrating, with niacinamide and glycerin working together to improve skin tone and boost moisture. Adding titanium dioxide also provides some level of UV protection, which helps prevent further darkening of hyperpigmented areas. It’s great for everyday use, especially if you want a simple, effective brightening lotion with sun protection. Price: $18.3. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. Vaseline Healthy Bright UV Extra Brightening GlutaGlow Lotion

If you’re serious about brightening, this one means business. It contains glutathione, an antioxidant known for its skin-brightening properties, and vitamin C and niacinamide. Together, these ingredients help fade dark spots, even out skin tone, and give you a natural glow.

Additionally, it contains sodium PCA, a humectant that draws moisture to the skin and helps it retain moisture by keeping it hydrated and plump all day. It’s also non-comedogenic so it doesn’t clog pores or cause acne. Price: ₦14,500. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop . Best for: Those dealing with hyperpigmentation and dullness.

3. Vaseline Healthy Bright Superfood Freshlock Cranberry

Brightening meets antioxidants in this superfood-infused lotion. The star ingredient is cranberry extract, which is rich in vitamin C, fights free radicals and reduces inflammation.

Cranberry extract is rich in antioxidants, particularly proanthocyanidins, which protect the skin from damage caused by UV radiation and environmental pollutants. It also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. This body lotion also has double UV filters, which provide eight times the protection against sun damage. Price: ₦13,500. Where To Buy: Shop Muna Cosmetics . Best for: Those who spend a lot of time outdoors and need extra sun protection.

4. Vaseline Healthy Bright Perfect 10 AHA & Pro-Retinol

Think of this as your all-in-one body treatment. It contains AHA (lactic acid) and pro-retinol, two ingredients that gently exfoliate dead skin cells, boost collagen production, and promote skin renewal.

Lactic acid is a low-strength alpha-hydroxy acid that is gentler than other exfoliating acids. It helps remove dead skin cells on the skin's surface, and compared to other exfoliating acids, lactic acid also moisturises the skin. This means smoother, more even-toned skin over time.

Furthermore, this Healthy Bright Perfect 10 lotion contains sunflower seed oil and vitamin E to help nourish and restore moisture. Note that lactic acid is suitable for sensitive skin, but it might still cause irritation, so it’s best to do a patch test before committing to the lotion.

For the ultimate results, this lotion contains retinol and lactic acid. For best results, use it at night before going to bed. If you must use it during the day, ensure you lather on sunscreen with at least SPF 30. Price: ₦18,500. Where to Buy: Shop Nihet Beauty . Best for: Those looking to fade stubborn dark spots and improve skin texture.

5. Vaseline Radiant X Even Tone Nourishing Body Lotion

This lotion is all about hydration and skin repair. It’s infused with 1% niacinamide, coconut oil, vitamin C, and peptides, which work together to restore the skin’s barrier while brightening and firming. It’s particularly great for those with dry, dull skin in need of deep nourishment. Price: $9.96. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Best for: Dry skin types looking for intense hydration and an even skin tone.

6. Vaseline Pro Vita B3 Serum-Burst Lotion

This lotion provides a serious dose of antioxidants thanks to its ingredient combination of vitamin C , niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid . The Serum-Burst lotion makes use of a hybrid lotion-to-serum formula that once you rub it into your skin, it’ll burst into water droplets. This formula helps it to absorb into the skin instantly and penetrate deeply. It provides ten times the antioxidant power to combat dullness and skin damage. Price: $5.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Best for: Those who want a lightweight yet powerful brightening lotion.

7. Vaseline Gluta-Hya Dewy Radiance Serum-In-Lotion

This lotion might be your best bet if you’re after that dewy, glass-like glow. Glutathione, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide deeply hydrate while enhancing your skin’s radiance. The formula is also light and silky, somewhere between being a body serum and a body lotion, this serum-in lotion has a beautiful texture and applies well to the skin. It also has a rosy scent that makes applying the lotion a pleasant experience and makes you smell great throughout the day. Price: $9.29. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Best for: Achieving that glazed donut glow while keeping skin plump and hydrated.

Brightening your skin isn’t about changing your complexion; rather, it’s about achieving a healthy, even-toned glow that looks fresh and well-nourished.