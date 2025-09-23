As a die-hard perfume lover, when Toke Makinwa announced her perfume line in April 2024, I knew I had to get my hands on them. Toke Makinwa is arguably one of the biggest fashionistas in Nigeria, and her looks are just as stunning as her outfits . She undeniably has taste, and I was so sure it was going to reflect in her perfume brand. I managed to get three samples from the first drop: Dive, Intense, and Vogue, and honestly, I was impressed. Each came in a 10ml size, and surprisingly, they lasted me two months. Not because I was stingy with the sprays, but because they’re highly concentrated. Two spritzes were enough to last me the whole day, get me compliments, and even cling to my clothes till the next wear. That kind of performance is rare in perfumes, especially celebrity fragrances. Let’s break down each one.

1. Dive

Top Notes : Pink pepper, blackcurrant, grapefruit.



Middle Notes : Rose of Mai, freesia, jasmine, asparagus, pineapple.



Base Notes: Cedar, vanilla, amber, cinnamon. From the notes, I was expecting Dive to be floral and fruity with a soft vanilla touch. Instead, what I got was a spicy vanilla cupcake with a twist. Vanilla and amber dominate in this perfume, which makes it smell warm and edible, but the pink pepper adds an unexpected spicy kick that lasts throughout the wear. The pineapple appears subtly, balancing the sweetness, while the freesia lends it a light, airy feel. Luckily for me, the jasmine (which I usually find overpowering in perfumes) stayed quiet here. Dive feels like the perfume for someone who wants to smell unique. It has a comforting vanilla base but with just enough spice to make people pause and ask, “What are you wearing?” It’s an eau de parfum, meaning it has a higher concentration of fragrance oils than an eau de toilette. It lingers longer on the skin and doesn’t fade after a few hours. You can get the 10ml bottle for $20 here , and the 100ml bottle for $120 on Toke Makinwa Beauty . READ ALSO: Time to Try These 7 Irresistible Body Mists Instead of Roll-Ons

2. Intense

Top Notes : Rose, cinnamon.



Middle Notes : Clove, blackcurrant, raspberry.



Base Notes: Patchouli, frankincense, sandalwood.

Intense is exactly what its name suggests: intense. This isn’t a shy perfume at all. Spray too much and you’ll choke yourself and everyone around you. It has a lot of spicy notes like cinnamon, clove, and frankincense, so it instantly reminded me of traditional Arabian perfumes, which are known for their bold, room-filling fragrances. What surprised me was that it didn’t have oud (a resinous wood note often found in Middle Eastern perfumes), because it honestly smells like it belongs in that category. Here’s the thing: I’m not the biggest fan of patchouli, which is a leafy, green, earthy note often used in the base of perfumes. It can make scents smell a little too “green” for my liking, and Intense definitely has that in its dry down. But I loved the balance of rose and cinnamon at the top, followed by sweet berries, before the earthiness takes over. It’s also an extrait de parfum, which is one of the most concentrated forms of fragrance you can buy (typically 20-30% perfume oil). What this means in real life is: a little goes a very, very long way. Two sprays and you’re done for the whole day, even into the next. If you want a statement perfume that fills a room and demands attention, get Intense. The 10ml bottle retails for $20 on Toke Makinwa Beauty , and the 100ml bottle retails for $130 on Toke Makinwa Beauty . READ ALSO: Lattafa Khamrah vs Khamrah Qahwa: Which One Should You Buy?

3. Vogue

Top Notes : Almond, saffron.



Middle Notes : Jasmine, cedar.



Base Notes: Musk, wood, ambergris.

Vogue is my absolute favourite of the trio, and clearly, I’m not alone, because it sold out on Toke’s website. This perfume has main character energy. It opens with a nutty almond note, then blooms into jasmine (a white floral that feels rich and elegant here, not cloying), before settling into a musky, woody, slightly airy base. The ambergris note adds depth to the perfume. Historically, it comes from whales, but in modern perfumery, it’s usually a synthetic replica that gives a salty, almost “mineral” feel. It’s what makes a fragrance smell expensive. Vogue is also an extrait de parfum, which explains why it lasted on me all day with just two sprays. It got me the most compliments, and honestly, it smells high-end, like something you’d pick up in a niche fragrance boutique abroad. Vogue’s 10ml retails for $20 and the 100ml bottle for $120. Unfortunately, they’re both sold out on the brand’s website. READ ALSO: 5 Nigerian Women Share the First Perfume They Ever Bought and Why They’ll Never Forget It

Are They Worth Your Coins?