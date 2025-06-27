5 Nigerian Women Share the First Perfume They Ever Bought and Why They’ll Never Forget It

Before TikTok perfume reviews and fragrance influencers, most Nigerian women had that one scent they swore by. It could’ve been a body spray from a local supermarket, a gift from mum, or something picked after sniffing every shelf in Shoprite. Whatever it was, your first perfume always hits different.

We spoke to five Nigerian women about the first fragrance they ever bought. They told us what it smelled like, why they loved it, and why they eventually moved on. From Body Fantasies Vanilla to Active Woman and even New Musk for Men, their stories will take you right back. This is for the girls who remember shine-shine body spray, body splashes in boarding school, and chasing compliments in chemistry class.

1. Odunmorayo — “Compliments were my love language”

First perfume: Body Fantasies Vanilla

How long she used it: 3 years (all through secondary school)

Why she loved it: “It lasted long and I got compliments. It was my signature scent back then.”

Why she stopped: “It no longer lasts. And people stopped complimenting me. I'm vain, I love compliments.”

Body Fantasies Vanilla perfume was one of the most popular body sprays and sweet-smelling perfumes Nigerian girls wore to school and Sunday service. It was affordable, easy to find, and left a soft vanilla trail that made you feel cute and confident. But formulas change, and so do tastes. Curious what Body Fantasies Vanilla looks like now, or thinking of getting it again? Here it is on MamaTega cosmetics going for ₦3,500.

2. Victoria — “I don’t like soft perfumes. Give me strength.”

First perfume: New Musk (for men)

How long she used it: About 4 years

Why she loved it: “I don’t like female perfumes. They’re too soft. I liked that it was strong, unique, and people always asked, ‘What are you wearing?’”

Why she stopped: “I’ve evolved. I like even stronger stuff now.”

Unisex perfumes in Nigeria are getting more popular, and Victoria was clearly ahead of her time. New Musk (for men) gave that strong, confident scent that stood out in a crowd. This also proves that the best perfumes for women in Nigeria aren’t always "feminine"; sometimes they’re just bold. Want to try New Musk? Check it out here:

Price: ₦5,500.00 Where To Buy: Shop Mamatega Cosmetics

3. Hillary — “I wanted to shine. Literally.”

First perfume: Victoria’s Secret Pure Seduction Body Mist (Shimmer)

How long she used it: Over 10 years

Why she loved it: “Because it was pink and had shimmers. The idea of walking around with ‘shine-shine’ on my body appealed to me.”

Why she stopped: “I still buy it when I see it on the counter.”

Pure Seduction Shimmer Body Mist isn’t just a fragrance, it's everything. It gives you scent, sparkle, and confidence. The bottle was pretty. The scent was sweet. The shimmer? Loud. Victoria’s Secret body sprays remain a popular choice in Nigeria, particularly among women seeking a flirty and nostalgic fragrance. Hillary never really let go. And who can blame her? If you’re thinking of bringing back the glitter, here’s what the bottle looks like now, and where to find it if you’re lucky. Price: ₦22,610 Where To Buy: Shop TOS

4. Precious — “It smelled like flowers and class.”

First perfume: Kenzo Flower Eau de Parfum

How long she used it: Over 5 years

Why she loved it: “It had a flowery scent, and the packaging was aesthetically pleasing.”

Why she stopped: “It’s no longer available in stores.” Kenzo perfumes for women are known for their elegant, floral scents. Precious fell in love with the fragrance and the bottle. The soft notes made her feel feminine and mature, a solid perfume choice for young Nigerian women transitioning into adulthood.

Kenzo Flower Eau de Parfum

Today, Kenzo perfume reviews in Nigeria are still being searched, but not every store carries it. That’s the downside of loving niche or luxury fragrances. Wondering what Kenzo perfume looks like or if it’s still in Nigeria? See the bottle and possible restocks here. Price: ₦119,500 Where To Buy: Shop Dscentsation

5. Stephanie — “Active Woman defined my secondary school era.”

First perfume: Active Woman

How long she used it: From secondary school through first year in university

Why she loved it: “It smelled really nice and people complimented me.”

Why she stopped: “I just wanted to try something new.” Active Woman perfume is one of those cult-favorite scents in Nigeria. Affordable, available in most supermarkets, and strong enough to leave a lasting impression; it was the perfume of many school girls and early uni babes.

Active Woman

Searches for long-lasting perfumes in Nigeria for ladies often bring up products like this. It’s proof that the best affordable perfumes for women don’t have to cost ₦100k to make an impact. Thinking of revisiting Active Woman, or just want to see what it looks like? Check it out here and see if it still holds up. Price: ₦6,500 Where To Buy: Shop Mamatega Cosmetics