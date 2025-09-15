Every Sunday night on Big Brother Naija , Ebuka Obi-Uchendu makes hosting more than just stage work. Over the past month, he's been recreating the looks of some of Nigeria's most iconic figures, using fashion as a way to retell history and spark nostalgia. Not just costumes, each outfit was a direct nod to personalities who shaped culture, politics, entertainment, and music. Here's a look at five of the most striking recreations and how you can pull tiny accessories from them into your own wardrobe.

1. Obasanjo at the White House (1977)

Inspiration: President Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria's longest-serving head of state, visiting former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in 1977. That moment produced a viral photo that remains one of Obasanjo's most enduring public images.

Ebuka's Recreation: Designed by Deco Bespoke Clothing Brand, Ebuka wore a regal agbada in shades of gold, paired with a Yoruba fila. He included sunglasses, a walking stick, and Louis Vuitton loafers to perfectly mirror the look. The balance of grandeur and accessibility made the outfit stand out while closely mimicking the former president. To recreate, start with a well-tailored agbada set in gold, then add a fila cap. Finish the look with simple loafers and dark pilot sunglasses. A wooden walking stick adds style, though it's optional unless you're going for a full tribute.

2. Richard Mofe-Damijo's Classic Cool

Inspiration: Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) is an actor, lawyer, journalist, and one of Nollywood's most respected stars. Over the years, RMD's mix of charisma and style has made him a long-standing cultural crush.

Ebuka's Recreation: ATAFO styled him in a brown suit with a leopard-print shirt. He carried a brown leather suitcase with a leopard-print patch, echoing RMD's energy. Ebuka's trademark sunglasses elevated the outfit, making it feel sharp and modern while still nodding to the original. To mirror this, start with a brown two-piece suit and swap the plain shirt for a patterned one (animal prints if you dare, or geometric designs for a toned-down version). Complete the look with a structured leather bag for the final touch, and keep sunglasses handy to seal the look.

3. HRH Muhammadu Maccido, Sultan of Sokoto

Inspiration: Muhammadu Maccido, the 19th Sultan of Sokoto, was first elected in 1988 before political upheaval delayed his reign. He eventually took the throne in 1996 and served until his passing in 2006.

Ebuka's Recreation: UGO MONYE reimagined the royal attire as a blue-and-white baban riga, slightly different from the purple-and-white version worn by the Sultan. Ebuka layered it with a turban, an elaborate hula (embroidered veil), and round metal-rimmed glasses. The result was a clear tribute to northern Nigerian regality. The baban riga is key, and shades of blue or deep purple will capture the style. Pair with a turban or well-wrapped cap, and if you want to go further, circular frames add distinction. The hula detail may not be practical for everyday wear, but it works for cultural events or themed occasions.

4. Chidi Mokeme's GQ Energy

Inspiration: Nollywood actor and TV host Chidi Mokeme, who earned the nickname "GQ" during his prime for always being impeccably dressed. After a long break due to Bell's palsy, his comeback has reminded fans why he was once the face of stylish Nigerian men.

Ebuka's Recreation: TI Nathan styled Ebuka in a green jacket with a box design on the chest, similar to Chidi's, worn over a black inner vest and black trousers. While Mokeme originally wore a black shirt, Ebuka's update gave it a sharper, contemporary edge. Black shoes and sunglasses completed the look. This look is straightforward to recreate. A colored blazer (green, maroon, or navy) over black basics creates the same sharp contrast. Keep the accessories minimal, with classic lace-up shoes and, as always, sunglasses for polish.

5. Fela Kuti's Afrobeat Swagger

Inspiration: Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the pioneer of Afrobeat and a political activist whose music and persona remain unmatched in Nigerian history. Fela's style was as bold as his sound, and we're all too familiar with that piece of lore.

Ebuka's Recreation: Designed by Deji & Kola, the outfit featured a red printed jacket with matching trousers and shoes. The embroidery stood out, while accessories included Ebuka's signature cross necklace and a chunky chain similar to that of Fela. It was the most playful and rebellious of the recreations, much like Fela himself. Recreate It: A coordinated print set (shirt and trousers) is the anchor of this look. Keep colours bold with reds, blues, or even yellows. Match with patterned shoes if possible, or plain loafers if not. Add necklaces like this to channel Fela's free-spirited energy.