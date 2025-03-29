Poorly executed script - Ex-Rivers HoS under fire over allegations against Fubara

George Nwaeke, the immediate former Rivers State Head of Service (HoS), has been heavily criticised over his claims against suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Nwaeke, who spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, March 28, 2025, made several allegations regarding Fubara's alleged involvement in the recent disruption in the South-South state.

Among other claims, he accused the Governor of orchestrating the bombing of the state House of Assembly complex in 2023 to prevent his impeachment by lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike , the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister.

He also claimed to have witnessed how a bag of money was handed over to a former leader of the Assembly, who later became Fubara’s Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, to attack the Assembly Complex along Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

“I was shocked and asked myself: how could a man who wants to lead his people be destroying state assets and wasting public funds on a needless ego fight?” Nwaeke alleged.

Group accuses Nwaeke of following a script

Meanwhile, a group of patriotic residents, Rivers Mandate Group Discredits ( RMG ), has described the former HoS's allegations against Fubara as a desperate and poorly executed political script aimed at falsely implicating the governor.

In a statement on Saturday, the organisation's President, Pastor Godknows John, dismissed Nwaeke’s allegations as a fabricated narrative designed to serve political interests.

“A viral video that surfaced online has cast serious doubt on the credibility of Nwaeke’s claims. The footage showed the former Head of Service being handed a prepared script, with a voice in the background instructing him to ‘read from the script I wrote’, followed by the command ‘Action’—clear evidence that the so-called press conference was nothing more than a staged drama,” the statement partly reads.

“This is not a whistleblower’s revelation. It is a staged performance by desperate political actors who want to destroy Governor Fubara’s legacy. The video exposes the entire setup—an Abuja hotel room, a single TV station, and a script handed to him like an actor in a bad movie. This is not how truth is revealed.”

The group further accused Nwaeke of being part of a broader conspiracy to destabilise the state and create grounds for further political intervention.

“Nwaeke was silent while in office, but suddenly, after resigning, he miraculously remembers that the governor ordered attacks? Where was this conscience of his before now? If he truly had evidence, why did he not report to security agencies? Why now, and why in a staged hotel-room drama?,” John queried.

The RMG President also pointed out that Nwaeke’s wife, Florence, has rejected her husband’s claims, revealing that she could no longer reach him after he granted the controversial interview.

“Even his wife, Florence Nwaeke, has raised the alarm, saying she does not recognise the man in that interview. She has asked Nigerians to help her find her husband, whose numbers are no longer going through. This is a clear sign that he is acting under pressure,” the statement added.

The group described the allegations as reckless propaganda, warning that such desperate tactics would not deceive Rivers' people.

“This attempt to falsely implicate Governor Fubara is dead on arrival. Rivers people will not be dragged into this scripted crisis. We call on security agencies to investigate those behind this plot and put an end to these political games,” John stated.