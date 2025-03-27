Fubara 'cleared' of links to violence, gas explosion in Rivers State

Suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalyi Fubara, has been cleared of any links to unrest, violence, and destruction of oil and gas installations in the South-South State.

This is according to a group of concerned residents, Rivers Vanguard, which condemned what it describes as desperate attempts to implicate Fubara for the disturbances in the state, warning that such claims are politically motivated and designed to mislead the public.

Rivers Vanguard President Dr. Simon Odili made this known at a press conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday, March 27, 2025, where he warned that such claims are politically motivated and designed to mislead the public.

Odili stated that efforts to link Fubara to recent acts of sabotage were baseless and unfair.

He noted that the governor has consistently demonstrated a commitment to peace and governance, despite the political turbulence in the state.

“The allegations being peddled to connect Governor Fubara with violent incidents in Rivers are nothing but a calculated attempt to tarnish his reputation. Those behind this smear campaign are trying to create a false narrative to justify unconstitutional actions against a duly elected leader,” Odili said.

Group rejects accusations against Fubara

Rivers Vanguard also rejected reports linking the suspended Governor to a purported gas explosion in Rivers State, clarifying that investigations had shown no such incident occurred.

It accused political actors of spreading misinformation to create confusion and stir public distrust.

“There was no explosion. There was no sabotage. What we are witnessing is a dangerous pattern where falsehoods are weaponised to serve political interests. Rivers people must not fall for these tricks,” he added.

The group also described President Bola Tinubu's decision to suspend Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Nma Odu, and members of the State House of Assembly as an affront to democracy and urged the federal government to reconsider its approach.

“The people of Rivers are not happy with this imposition. You cannot sideline an elected governor and hand over the state’s leadership to an unelected appointee without consequences. The world is watching,” it said.

Odili further called on security agencies to resist being used as tools for political persecution, warning against any attempt to clamp down on citizens expressing their views.

“We urge security agencies to remain neutral and uphold the constitution. Rivers people have the right to question actions they see as unjust. Silencing them will only deepen resentment,” he added.

The Rivers Vanguard also called for unity among residents, stressing the need to remain vigilant against political maneuvering.