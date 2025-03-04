Fubara gives youth crucial instruction amid Rivers crisis

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged his supporters to remain resolute in the face of ongoing political challenges, declaring that the battle ahead is far from over.

His call to action follows the Supreme Court’s recent ruling nullifying the October 5, 2024, local government election in the state and maintaining the status of Speaker Martin Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers until further legal determination.

The apex court also directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to withhold Rivers State’s allocations until the government complies with its orders.

Speaking on Monday, March 3, at the commissioning of the Government House Staff Quarters in Port Harcourt, Fubara reassured his supporters, stressing that standing for truth outweighs temporary political gains.

“I want you to be in your highest spirit. It is not about who wins, it’s about the glory and the honour of fighting gallantly,” he stated.

“Being on the side of truth, not on the side of lies because of cheap favour.”

Addressing concerns about governance in the state, the governor dismissed contrary claims, asserting that his administration is committed to delivering purposeful leadership.

“I must continue to tell the world that against what is being said, there is legitimate, purpose-driven governance in Rivers State,” he said.

Fubara, who has been locked in a prolonged political dispute with rival factions , hinted at taking decisive steps at the right time, assuring the youth that they would receive clear directives.

“In as much as I don’t subscribe to violence, when the time comes for us to take a decision, I will lead the cause for that decision,” he declared.

Undeterred by the possibility of being removed from office, Fubara remained defiant: “Let me say it again, I am not scared of anything. The worst that will happen is for me to leave the office. Am I leaving the earth?”

He called on the people of Rivers State to take control of their destiny, warning that those supporting the wrong cause today would eventually regret it.