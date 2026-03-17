What Happens After You Win the American Cola Club Talent Competition? DJ Mafdee Is Finding Out

Winning a talent hunt is often seen as the finish line, but for those in the booth, it’s only the beginning of the race.

After five intense weeks of competition, DJ Mafdee emerged as the champion of the American Cola Club Talent Search. But what happens when the lights dim and the trophy is on the shelf? We caught up with the high-energy maestro to discuss the "street hustle" it took to win,

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When you look back at the American Cola Club Talent competition now, which moment from those five weeks stands out the most?

The voting process was not easy for me after finding out it’s one vote per day; I had to hit the street to get votes from random people. Some declined while others agreed; it wasn't easy, but it was worth the experience.

Did winning feel like a turning point immediately, or did it take time to sink in?

Well, it took time to sink in; the feeling was mutual and great.

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What’s changed the most in your life since the win?

I got visibility and networking.

Have you noticed new doors opening in the industry since the American Cola Club Talent competition ended?

No, nothing yet, but I'm still hoping for the best, and one thing I really appreciated about working with the brand was the opportunity to interact with the team directly. I didn’t feel distant or one-sided.



There was real communication and openness whenever I interacted; I was actually given the chance to share my ideas and even reach out through email whenever I had interesting ideas on how we could collaborate or do something exciting together.

What do you think separates a good DJ from a great one?

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Experience, investing in your skill, upgrading your gear set, and the consistency you put in give unforgettable experiences such as Music selection, reading the crowd, and Creativity and Transitions.

DJ Mafdee Talks About Life After Winning American Cola Club Talent Competition

What kind of energy do you try to create when you’re behind the decks?

When I am behind the deck, I try to create an energy that makes people forget everything else and enjoy the moment. I also love building a vibe where the crowd feels connected through the music.

Who are the DJs or producers that shaped your taste early on?

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DJ Consequence and DJ Kaywise

How would you describe your sound right now?

My sound right now is a blend of afro vibes, high energy, and crowd-moving transitions. I also like blending afro beats and amapiano, which keeps the energy fresh.

What are you working on next?

A couple of projects, like I want to, and I look forward to bringing American cola products and brands to Jos, Plateau state, as a distribution branch, and also hosting a brand activation for the product and networking with our great community over there. I look forward to promoting and pushing my brand to a wider audience and the right platforms to network with, and I also want to continue working hard and be an ambassador to bigger brands out there.

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If someone discovers your music today, what do you hope they feel?

I want my audience to feel alive and connected when they find my music, and my goal is to create a vibe that makes people forget their worries, move their bodies, and enjoy the moment. I will also feel better because I want to build more relationships and get more recommendations from such discoveries of my music and sound.

Looking back, what did participating in the American Cola Club Talent teach you about yourself as a creative?

It taught me more to believe in myself because there are more opportunities out there, and to continue being consistent in all I do.

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