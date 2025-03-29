Fubara fires back at ex-HoS, denies conspiring with militants to blow up pipelines

Suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has responded to allegations levelled against him by the state's immediate past Head of Service (HoS), George Nwaeke.

At a press conference in Abuja on Friday, March 28, 2025, Nwaeke revealed several recent developments in the oil-rich state.

He accused Fubara of orchestrating the bombing of the state House of Assembly complex in 2023 to prevent his impeachment by lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister.

The ex-HoS claimed to have witnessed how a bag of money was handed over to a former leader of the Assembly, who later became Fubara’s Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, to attack the Assembly Complex along Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

“First, it all started with the Rivers State House of Assembly, where Governor Siminalayi Fubara directed his Chief of Staff (Edison Ehie) to burn down the Assembly to avert his impeachment. That evening, Edison was in Government House with two other boys, including the former Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA, one Chijioke," Nwaeke alleged.

“I was there with them when a bag of money was handed over to Edison for that operation, though I do not know the amount inside. I want to tell the people of Rivers State today that the House of Assembly Complex on Moscow Road was deliberately brought down by Edison Ehie under the instructions of Governor Siminalayi Fubara. I challenge him to an open confrontation, and I will provide more details.

“A day after that incident, I almost resigned, but I was very scared because I knew the power of a sitting governor. He knew that I was aware of the whole plan and that I was uncomfortable with the unconscionable act and his deliberate posture of innocence.

“Another attempt was also made to destroy the residential quarters of the House of Assembly members. If not for the press conference held there by Rivers youths, Rivers elders, and National Assembly members, that would have been another barbaric demolition in Rivers State.

“I realised that they actually wanted to demolish that second building because, weeks later, he personally told me that if he had known earlier, he would have pulled down their hall before targeting the residential quarters of the Assembly. He didn’t realise they had such a beautiful hall where they are now holding their sittings.

“I was shocked and asked myself: how could a man who wants to lead his people be destroying state assets and wasting public funds on a needless ego fight?”

Nwaeke, who recently resigned as Head of Service, said his resignation was voluntary, debunking speculation that the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, sacked him or pressured him to leave.

Among other accusations, he claimed that Fubara had commented about using the Ijaw people to influence Nigeria’s presidency, referencing control over oil pipelines and potential disruptions.

Fubara debunks Nwaeke's claims

But, reacting to Nwaeke's claims, which he described as "laughable," Fubara urged Nigerians to disregard the allegations.

In a statement he personally signed early Saturday, the suspended Governor said he would not have responded to the former HoS's claims if not for the need to correct the erroneous impression such allegations may create in the people's minds.

"First, on the claim that he was aware of my discussions and plans to support Bala Mohammed’s alleged 2027 presidential bid, it is laughable that Dr. Nwaeke would be part of any high level political meeting as Head of Service, much more sitting in my alleged night meetings with Bala Mohammed and militants like he claimed. Howbeit, none of such meetings ever held," he said.

“The truth is that Dr. Nwaeke has been compromised, and whatever he is saying is only aimed at fulfilling his promise to those who may have paid or coerced him to lie against me.