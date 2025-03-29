He's been kidnapped - Ex-Rivers HoS's wife tells Fubara; husband says 'I'm safe'

George Nwaeke, the immediate past Head of Service in Rivers State, has debunked claims by his wife, Florence, that he has been kidnapped.

Contrary to Florence's assertion, Nwaeke said he is safe in Abuja, where he voluntarily reported himself to security agencies over recent happenings in the oil-rich state.

He made this known in a video released early Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Recall that in a video making the rounds online, Florence expressed deep concern over her husband's whereabouts and safety during a phone call with suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

She disclosed that after Nwaeke arrived in Abuja, he called to inform her of his safe landing.

However, things took a worrying turn for the wife when her husband later appeared in an online interview, which she found suspicious.

In the interview, Nwaeke accused Fubara of orchestrating the bombing of the state House of Assembly complex in 2023 to prevent his impeachment by lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister.

“I said, ‘That is not my husband. That is not my husband,” Florence told Fubara during the call.

Sharing her desperate attempt to contact him, she said, “I sent him a message: ‘Are you under duress? Have they kidnapped you? Talk to me now. Why are you not responding?’ But he didn’t reply. His numbers are not going through. Nigerians, help me!”

Nwaeke confirms his safety

However, the former Rivers HoS addressed his wife's claim in the latest video, stressing that she has been given a script to read.

“I am in TRANSCORP Abuja. I arrived this morning from Port Harcourt to meet security agencies and report myself, as well as the troubling events happening in Rivers State. I resigned as Head of Service on Monday because of these developments,” he said.

“I just saw a video of my wife trending. She was told I had been kidnapped and given a script to read. I want to make it clear—I am not kidnapped. I am in Abuja, working.