Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home
ADVERTISEMENT

2027: Tinubu will be in trouble if Obi, Atiku run on single ticket - APC chieftain warns

21 August 2025 at 0:49
The APC chieftain warned that Tinubu risks losing his re-election bid if he keeps Shettima on his ticket in 2027, as that may further push Northern Christian voters toward an Atiku-Obi ticket.
Former presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi. [Premium Times]
Former presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi. [Premium Times]

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dominic Alancha, has warned that an alignment of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi could jeopardise the ruling party's chances of holding on to power in the 2027 general elections.

Alancha explained that, unlike 2023 when Atiku and Obi split votes on separate tickets, a possible alliance between the duo would change the dynamics of the 2027 election and weaken the APC significantly.

Alancha, who also leads the Northern Ethnic Nationality Forum (NENF), spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

“In 2027, the dynamics may not be the same as what happened in 2023. If Peter Obi and Atiku can align, have a consensus amongst themselves and agree on a single ticket, I’m telling you it’s going to deplete our support base because, at the table, they already have over 13 to 14 million votes,” he said.

Recommended For You

ALSO READ: You've tried your best, step aside for Peter Obi in 2027 - Obidients beg Atiku

ADVERTISEMENT

Alancha suggests a solution for APC

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Meanwhile, the APC chieftain advised President Tinubu against repeating a Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2027 to counteract the negative impact of an Atiku-Obi alliance, as well as giving the party a broader national appeal.

“It is not too early in the day because preparation precedes manifestation. If you’re not preparing to succeed, then you must have been planning to fail.

“What we are telling the President, as members of the APC and as citizens in touch with the grassroots, is that there may be quietness now, but when campaigns commence, there are going to be serious issues,” he warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alancha argued that retaining Vice President Kashim Shettima as the running-mate would present the opposition with an easy campaign tool, especially in Christian-dominated areas in the North.

“If the Muslim-Muslim ticket is retained, it’s going to pose a threat and deplete our support base. The opposition coalition is not sleeping; they are working very seriously. If Obi and Atiku come together, we are talking almost 14 million votes against our eight million votes from the 2023 general elections,” he noted.

ALSO READ: 'Peter Obi can't be trusted' – Northern leader Anthony Sani drops bombshell

This aligns with NENF's early advice to the President, urging him to avoid repeating the 2023 formula, stressing that it alienated Northern Christians and limited the party’s electoral reach.

Update me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.