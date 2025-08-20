A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dominic Alancha, has warned that an alignment of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi could jeopardise the ruling party's chances of holding on to power in the 2027 general elections.

Alancha explained that, unlike 2023 when Atiku and Obi split votes on separate tickets, a possible alliance between the duo would change the dynamics of the 2027 election and weaken the APC significantly.

Alancha, who also leads the Northern Ethnic Nationality Forum (NENF), spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

“In 2027, the dynamics may not be the same as what happened in 2023. If Peter Obi and Atiku can align, have a consensus amongst themselves and agree on a single ticket, I’m telling you it’s going to deplete our support base because, at the table, they already have over 13 to 14 million votes,” he said.

Alancha suggests a solution for APC

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Meanwhile, the APC chieftain advised President Tinubu against repeating a Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2027 to counteract the negative impact of an Atiku-Obi alliance, as well as giving the party a broader national appeal.

“It is not too early in the day because preparation precedes manifestation. If you’re not preparing to succeed, then you must have been planning to fail.

“What we are telling the President, as members of the APC and as citizens in touch with the grassroots, is that there may be quietness now, but when campaigns commence, there are going to be serious issues,” he warned.

Alancha argued that retaining Vice President Kashim Shettima as the running-mate would present the opposition with an easy campaign tool, especially in Christian-dominated areas in the North.

“If the Muslim-Muslim ticket is retained, it’s going to pose a threat and deplete our support base. The opposition coalition is not sleeping; they are working very seriously. If Obi and Atiku come together, we are talking almost 14 million votes against our eight million votes from the 2023 general elections,” he noted.