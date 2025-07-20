You've tried your best, step aside for Peter Obi in 2027 - Obidients beg Atiku

Supporters of Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have called on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to shelve his reported 2027 presidential ambition and back Obi for the top job.

The call came during a “One Million Man March” held across four major towns in Abia State, Umuahia, Aba, Ohafia, and Uzuakoli to mark Obi’s 64th birthday.

Speaking at the rally in Umuahia, Dr. Chibuzor Obiesili, Chairman of the Organising Committee and a coordinator of the Obidient movement in the state, urged Atiku and other opposition leaders to rally behind Obi for the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“We plead with Atiku to step aside and support Obi. He has tried his best for Nigeria, but his greatest contribution now would be backing Obi in 2027,” Obiesili said.

He acknowledged Atiku’s past efforts in nation-building but argued that Obi has the national appeal, integrity, and track record needed to “quickly fix” Nigeria.

Obiesili also welcomed the recent coalition talks among opposition leaders aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu, but urged that the presidency be zoned to the South, with Obi as the consensus candidate.

“Obi’s consistent advocacy for the poor, his simplicity, and transparency have endeared him to Nigerians across party, ethnic, and religious lines,” he added.

He described the birthday march as a voluntary show of support for what Obi represents, integrity, character, and hope for a better Nigeria.