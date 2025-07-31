Obi has better chance of defeating Tinubu in 2027 than Atiku - El-Rufai’s son

Bashir El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State governor Nasiru El-Rufai, has opined that Peter Obi stands a better chance of defeating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election than former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

El-Rufai disclosed this in a post on his X account on Thursday, July 31, 2025, where he said that Obi will give Tinubu a tough fight if he picks a formidable Northerner as his running mate.

He also noted that the former Anambra State Governor stands as a great obstacle to an Atiku victory, particularly due to his significant youth following and broad-based grassroots popularity.

“Atiku is a force to be reckoned with. He also feels the stars have finally aligned in his favour,” El-Rufai wrote.

“And although 2019 is thought to have been his best shot, this may be one of those ‘moment meets the man’.

“However, the sheer force of Obi’s numbers and cult like follower-ship brings a challenge. His appeal across the youth & this younger generation is one profound aspect of his leverage. Obi, as a flag bearer with a strong Northern candidate, would defeat Pablo on election day before our dear mother of the nation — Aunty Remi finishes his breakfast around noon.”

Bashir's father is among opposition leaders who have coalesced in the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The coalition has vowed to unseat President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.