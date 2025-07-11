Atiku-Obi merger can’t stop Tinubu in 2027 - Presidency

The Presidency has dismissed recent speculation about a potential coalition between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, declaring the move to be no threat to President Bola Tinubu’s chances of re-election in 2027.

Speaking during a live interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Thursday, July 10, President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, downplayed the reported merger talks between the two opposition leaders.

He insisted that even if the pair joined forces, they still would not be able to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“They are jumping the gun. It’s not yet time for politicking as they are doing,” Onanuga said, warning that the current discussions are premature.

Onanuga drew a comparison between the present situation and the APC’s own formation over a decade ago, stating that the coalition that gave birth to the ruling party in 2013 was much more deliberate and strategic than what the opposition is now attempting.

“The alliance or merger we had in 2013 was not like these people are making it look. It didn’t give much distraction to the government in power.

“But the way they are doing it now is as if INEC has blown the whistle for party politics to start — but it’s not so,” he explained.

‘They’re No Match for Tinubu’

While acknowledging the constitutional right of opposition figures to form alliances, he remained adamant that any Atiku-Obi merger would be inconsequential at the polls.

“This is a free country, and people can come together to form all kinds of alliances.

“But as far as the APC is concerned, we are not seeing the coalition as any threat,” Onanuga said.

He further declared: “Even if you merge Peter Obi and Atiku together, there is no way the two of them can beat a Bola Tinubu and Shettima ticket; it is not going to be possible.”

The remarks come amid increasing speculation about opposition realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, as both Atiku and Obi remain vocal critics of the Tinubu administration and have not ruled out another run for the presidency.

Though neither Atiku nor Obi has officially confirmed a joint ticket, political observers believe the idea is gaining traction among opposition supporters seeking to unseat the APC.